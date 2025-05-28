Where was Dexter filmed? All filming locations explored

Dexter is an ordinary man. He works as a forensics expert for the Miami Metro Police Department, has a stable romantic relationship, and a normal life. However, under the surface, he is a vigilante serial killer, taking out perpetrators who slipped through the cracks of the justice system with precision.
For eight seasons, this James Manos Jr. crime drama, following Michael C. Hall's character, explored his life, secrets, and dark urges as a man who grew up in a rage after witnessing his mother's murder.
The show's premise is set in Miami, but apart from the first season, the beachy, palm tree vibes of Florida were recreated in Los Angeles, California. For example, while Dexter's iconic apartment is located in Miami, most of the interior shots are filmed in a home replica at the Sunset Gower Studios in LA.
Here is the full list of filming locations.
Miami and Los Angeles: How was Dexter filmed?
The show's filming locations are established in Miami
Season 1 establishes the titular character's persona as the regular Joe, who works as a blood spatter expert at the Miami Metro Police Department. But it is soon revealed that he is a morally ambiguous serial killer who uses his forensic knowledge to kill perpetrators and cover up the murders. Most of these establishing scenes were shot in Miami's popular locations.
Bay Harbor Club, Miami
Dexter's house is an important location on the show. It is where he hides the trophies of his kills (slides of the victims' blood) in an air conditioner. The house keeps changing hands, like in season 4 when Rita asks him to get rid of it after he moves out, or when his sister Debra moves in. In season 5, after Rita's death, he moves back into this house.
A pristine white building overlooking the sea, the house is a part of the Bay Harbor Club Condos in Bay Harbor Island, Miami, Florida. The exterior shots of the house were rehashed throughout the show, even after shooting moved to Los Angeles and interiors were recreated in a studio setting.
Miami Dade Fire Rescue Department, Miami
Filming for the police department Dexter works for, the fictional Miami Metro Police, was actually in the Fire Rescue Department. The space was redesigned to make the camera work easier. Most of season 1's detective work, whether it is Dexter analyzing blood spatter patterns or getting under the skin of the other cops, was filmed here.
Later, in season 5, the location switches to a high-rise condo building called The Venetia in Miami. The police department's location keeps changing throughout the show.
Biscayne Bay, Miami
One of his MOs is to dump the bodies of his murder victims in the backwaters of Miami's expansive beaches. He is seen driving a boat, ironically named "Slice of Life," shouting "Ahoy!" to fellow boat captains, showing a day and night difference in his personality.
Most boat shots in season 1 were filmed in Biscayne Bay, Miami, a lagoon with tropical trees and tourists all around. The bay features throughout season 1, whether it was shots of a young Dexter boating with his father or the adult version explaining how he fakes all human interaction.
Ocean Drive, Miami
The show sets the scene by using some iconic locations in Miami, like Ocean Drive. Establishing shots in and around Ocean Drive are seen in season 1, where the main character cruises on the roads. Later, people are eating dinner and enjoying the nightlife.
The Seven Seas Motel, Miami
A small, decrepit motel was the first murder location on the show (of many to follow). The storyline followed the Ice Truck Killer, a serial killer who sent Dexter on a wild goose chase. The actual filming location is a motel of the same name in the Bayshore district, located at 5940 Biscayne Blvd.
The Ice Truck Killer chase scenes also covered other parts of Miami, like the Bank of America tower.
Other Florida Locations
Several smaller beaches in and around Miami were used for one-off scenes. The police funeral scene in season 1, for instance, was filmed in Hobie Beach, Miami, while the one where the Miami Police finds a severed hand is on the beach of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
The show sometimes expanded its location outside Miami, with the Doral Country Club in Doral, Florida, featuring in a short scene where the titular character stalks his next victim. Further, other locations like the Bayfront Park water fountain can be found when Dexter finds the Ice Truck Killer's second victim, stripped to the bone and laid bare.
Filming heads to Los Angeles, California
Right from season 1, LA was considered one of the primary locations of the show's filming. Not just interior shots, but some of the more important locations, like Rita's house, were set up with trees and plants in the front yard to resemble Miami.
Houses in Long Beach, California
This location was used for most of the scenes in the show. For starters, one of the most important locations in the first three seasons of the show was Rita's home, where Dexter spent most of his time getting to know her and her children. This was designed as a neighborhood in Miami, but in reality, it was a house at 2348 San Anseline Avenue, Long Beach.
Other times, the residential area of Long Beach was used for filming the titular character's childhood home (Chatwin Avenue) and the home he inherits from his biological father (E. Roland Street). These houses are all in the same Los Altos area of Long Beach.
Further, the house of Maria LaGuerta, one of the show's recurring characters, is also found in the northwest part of Long Beach, California. When the titular character and Rita marry, they move into a new house in Miami, which is also filmed in a residential area in Long Beach.
Beaches and other spots in Long Beach, California
The Long Beach Aquarium of the Pacific was featured in season 2, where the main character and Lila share a passionate kiss right after she reveals to him that she killed Doakes. Other memorable locations include the marinas and docks all around the area, like the Shoreline Marina, where Lila spies on Dexter, or the dock near Hotel Maya, where he is spotted on his boat.
Cafes like Kayak Cafe along the coastline were used to establish the fast-paced, happening lives of the cast. In a domestic scene that soon turns suspicious in season 3, Dexter, Rita, and the kids are spotted at the beach, filmed at Belmont Pier. In season 4, he boats with the kids on the same coastline.
The Hyatt Regency Hotel, Colorado Lagoon Park, and a residential area in Long Beach were all important filming locations for Dexter's face-off with Miguel Prado in season 3. The Seaport Marina Hotel is another important location, used as the Tampa Beach Coffee Shop, where the titular character takes the Trinity Killer in season 4 and later in season 7, when the phantom arsonist burns more victims alive.
Shoreline Village in Long Beach is a key filming location in all seasons, whether it's the Morgan siblings talking by the coast, the main character taking his son to see Santa at the shopping center in season 7, or the comic book store murder scene in season 2. Other scenes include Maria LaGuerta's funeral at Shoreline Aquatic Park.
Marina Del Rey, California
The show used an office building in Marina Del Rey as the Miami Metro Police station. Another shot interspersed with a Miami location is Rita and Dexter's wedding, which was filmed in Burton Chase Park in this location. Later in season 5, the main character and his son, Harrison, can be seen in this same space.
Scenes of Lila's workplace, a 50s-style establishment, were filmed in Edie's diner, later rebranded.
Sunset Gower Studios, California
Multiple stages in the studio were used for several interior shots. From the titular character's home to the Miami Metro Police Department, all sets were recreated to bring the exact vibe and feel of the original spaces.
Other prominent locations include Rita's house, Debra's beach house, and Rita and Dexter's house interiors, along with the strip club.
In the season 8 finale, Dexter, Hannah, and Harrison try to fly out of Ontario Airport, California, but their plans are thwarted by Elway. Other prominent filming locations include Hollywood and Pasadena, California.
