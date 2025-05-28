 Where was Mindhunter filmed? All filming locations explored 

Netflix's popular psychological thriller Mindhunter has engaged audiences with its chilling exploration of criminal psychology and the birth of modern crime profiling methods. This David Fincher-produced masterpiece, starring Holt McCallany, Anna Torv, and Jonathan Groff, takes viewers on a haunting journey through the minds of serial killers.

Although the show's story takes place across the U.S., most of it was actually filmed in and around Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The creators of the series transformed Pittsburgh into a convincing backdrop for various American cities, creating an authentic 1970s and 1980s aura that perfectly complements the show's dark theme. Each location, from FBI headquarters to prison cells, was carefully chosen to enhance the series' unsettling realism.

Filming location of the first two seasons of Mindhunter

A still frame from the series (Image via Netflix)

But where exactly was this acclaimed show filmed? The answer might surprise viewers, while this story spans the United States, most filming occurred in and around Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The brilliant minds behind Mindhunter transformed Pittsburgh into a convincing backdrop for various American cities, creating an authentic 1970s and 1980s aura that perfectly complements the show's dark theme. Each location, from FBI headquarters to prison cells, was carefully chosen to enhance the series' unsettling realism.

The FBI Quantico Headquarters

A still from the trailer of the series (Image via Netflix)

The soul of Mindhunter's work centres around the FBI's Behavioral Science Unit. The interior shots of the FBI headquarters, including Holden Ford's apartment and various office spaces, were done at 31st Street Studios in Pittsburgh's Strip District.

This facility provided the limited environment necessary for the intricate character development that makes Mindhunter compelling.

The production team accessed the old VA Hospital on Highland Drive in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighbourhood for exterior shots of the FBI research centre in Quantico, Virginia. This location perfectly captured the institutional feel required for Mindhunter's government facility scenes.

Washington and Jefferson College

A still image from the trailer of the movie (Image via Netflix)

One of Mindhunter's most frequently used locations was Washington and Jefferson College in Washington, Pennsylvania.

This versatile campus served multiple purposes throughout the series. In the first episode, when Holden visits Charlottesville, Virginia, the college's grounds provide the perfect academic atmosphere.

The John A. Swanson Science Center was transformed into a Boston college for several key scenes, while Lazear Hall appeared in episode three. The college's academic architecture helped establish Mindhunter's authentic period setting, contributing to the show's meticulous attention to historical detail.

The George Washington Hotel

The George Washington Hotel at South Main Street and Cherry Street in Washington, Pennsylvania, was the venue where Debbie and Holden attended a concert in the first episode. This location showcases Mindhunter's commitment to creating believable social settings that ground the series's more intense psychological factors.

Movie Theater Experience

A still frame from the trailer of the series (Image via Netflix)

The series's creators chose the Oaks Theater in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, for the scene where the couple watches Al Pacino's "Dog Day Afternoon." This actual movie theatre helped establish the show's 1970s timeline while providing insight into the characters' relationship dynamics outside their professional lives.

Police Stations and Law Enforcement

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Netflix)

A building on Lysle Boulevard in McKeesport was transformed into the Sacramento Police Department for Mindhunter's California scenes. This location demonstrates the production's ability to make Pittsburgh locations represent various American cities convincingly, maintaining the show's national scope while keeping filming costs manageable.

Altoona Transformation

Kittanning's Market Street and the Armstrong County Courthouse appear in several central episodes, representing Altoona, Pennsylvania. Additional scenes for the fifth episode were filmed on Noble Street in Swissvale, showing how Mindhunter's location scouts maximised Pittsburgh's different architectural offerings.

The Prison Locations

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Netflix)

The former State Correctional Institution in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, was used as the Salem, Oregon State Penitentiary in the series. The neo-Gothic prison compound of West Virginia State Penitentiary in Moundsville provided external shots for the Joliet Correctional Center in Illinois, adding to the series's authentic correctional facility environment.

The Educational Institutions

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Netflix)

Shaffer Elementary at 37 Garden Terrace in Pittsburgh served as the elementary school in episode eight. However, this school was permanently closed in 2018, making its appearance in the show a historical document. Carnegie Mellon University's Porter Hall building represented George Washington University in late 1970s scenes, showcasing the production's resourcefulness in utilising local educational facilities.

The Courthouse Scenes

A still frame from the trailer of the movie (Image via Netflix)

The Butler County Courthouse provided the setting for scenes in episode ten when Wendy and Holden travel to Rome, Georgia. This demonstrates Mindhunter's consistent use of Pennsylvania's impressive civic architecture to represent various jurisdictions of America.

Season 2 Atlanta Murders Arc

The second season of the series, which revolved around the Atlanta child murders of 1979-81, required even more dramatic location work. The old Western Pen, SCI Pittsburgh, stood in for the Attica Correctional Facility, while the Omni International Hotel scenes were filmed in the underground parking garage of the Galleria in Mt. Lebanon. Interiors were shot at the now-closed Century III Mall in West Mifflin.

Commercial Locations

The old Chrysler Plymouth dealer location at 101 South Main Street in Sharpsburg represented an Atlanta car dealership enhanced with CGI effects. The former Juke City store scenes were filmed at 519 Merchant Street in Ambridge, while Klavon's Ice Cream Parlor in the Strip District provided an authentic period commercial setting.

Community and Religious Sites

The Mt Lebanon Christian Church served as the Red Temple church in season two, episode three of Mindhunter, with the Atlanta skyline added through CGI. The South Avenue United Methodist Church in Wilkinsburg appeared during the march scenes in the seventh episode of season two.

The Transportation Hubs

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Netflix )

The Monroeville Mall, famous as the filming location for George Romero's Dawn of the Dead, was transformed into San Francisco Airport's terminal building. The Allegheny County Airport in West Mifflin provided authentic aviation scenes for Mindhunter's final episodes.

Entertainment Venues

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Netflix)

The prestigious Benedum Center for the Performing Arts in Pittsburgh served as the theatre location in the second season, episode eight, adding cultural sophistication to Mindhunter's diverse location portfolio.

Final Season Locations

The car chase sequences in Mindhunter's final episode began on Hamilton Avenue in Homewood. The outdoor bridge scenes were filmed at Douglas Run Road and Blythedale Road by Driscoll and Sons Cafe in Elizabeth. The series concluded with press conference scenes filmed at the Allegheny County Courthouse in Pittsburgh.

Mindhunter's big achievement lies not only in its psychological depth but also in its convincing portrayal of America in the 1970s and 1980s, achieved primarily through Pittsburgh's diverse architectural landscape.

This geographical location perfectly serves Mindhunter's narrative, allowing audiences to focus on the show's haunting exploration of criminal psychology without distraction from obviously artificial settings.

