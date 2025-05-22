Where is She the People filmed? All shooting locations explored

Part 1 of the political comedy television series, She the People, premiered on Netflix on May 22, 2025. The show stars Terri J. Vaughn as Antoinette Dunkerson and features other actors such as Jade Novah, Drew Olivia Tillman, Tré Boyd, and Dyon Brooks in crucial roles.

The show narrates the story of Antoinette Dunkerson, Mississippi's first Black lieutenant governor, played by Terri J. Vaughn. It explores the aftermath of her historic rise to power as she struggles to balance her professional and personal lives.

Following the release of She the People, audiences have been highly appreciative of certain aspects of the series. Among them, the filming locations, which serve as a narrative device themselves, stand out the most.

The series was primarily filmed in Jackson, Mississippi, and Atlanta, Georgia. While the former was used for filming TV series such as The Warrant Unit and In the Heat of the Night, the latter served as production locations for shows such as The Walking Dead and Ozark.

She the People filming locations

1) Jackson, Mississippi

A major portion of the show was filmed in Jackson, Mississippi (Image via Getty)

The capital city of Jackson in Mississippi served as the primary filming location for Netflix's She the People. Several locations across the historical city were used to film indoor and outdoor scenes for the TV series.

When it comes to being authentic to the subject matter, Jackson is as genuine as it gets. The city has been a political hellscape for Black people over the years as they became gradually disenfranchised and had their powers ripped off by the governance of several powerful people.

2) Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia, served as a crucial filming location for the show (Image via Getty)

Another crucial location used in filming She the People was Atlanta, the capital city of Georgia, which primarily served as the basis for the indoor sequences of the show.

Tyler Perry Studios, located at 315 Deshler Street SW, Atlanta, Georgia, with its elaborate sets prominently featured in several scenes. It is one of the largest production facilities in the country and offers readymade sets for an airport terminal, baseball field, courtroom, mansion, law office, and more.

About the show and its cast

She the People chronicles the life of Antoinette Dunkerson and her ascent to power as the first Black person to take on the role of Lieutenant Governor in the US state of Mississippi. According to an article published on May 22, 2025, on Tudum by Netflix, the show can be summarised in the following manner:

"The series follows politician Antoinette Dunkerson (Vaughn), whom we first meet during her campaign for Lieutenant Governor. After she wins her election, she must figure out how to thrive under a sexist and condescending governor, while attempting to keep her family in line now that they’re all in the public eye.

She the People features Terri J. Vaughn in the leading role of Antoinette Dunkerson. It also features Jade Novah, Jo Marie Payton, and Dyon Brooks in the roles of Shamika, Cleo, and Basil, respectively. Drew Olivia Tillman, Tré Boyd, Karon Riley, and Robert Craighead also appear in the show. They play the roles of Lola Dunkerson, Titus Dunkerson, Michael, and Governor Irwin Harper.

The next eight episodes of She the People, constituting Part 2 of the series, will be released on Netflix on August 14, 2025.

