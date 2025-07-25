The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released in the United States on July 25, 2025. Based on the Marvel Comics superhero team, Fantastic Four, the film is directed by Matt Shakman. It features Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. Other key roles are played by Julia Garner as Silver Surfer, Ralph Ineson as Galactus, as well as Paul Walter Hauser and Natasha Lyonne.

Ad

The plot follows Marvel's first family as they acquire superpowers on a failed space mission. They must prevent Galactus from consuming their world and face increasing public scrutiny back on Earth-828. The film sets up future battles in the Multiverse Saga by exploring destiny, heroism, and familial ties.

There are two credits scenes (mid and post) in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Doctor Doom approaches Franklin Richards in the mid-credits scene, hinting at his upcoming debut. In the final stinger, which honors the comic origins of Marvel's original superhero family, the team battles iconic villains in a retro animation tribute that concludes with a quotation from Jack Kirby.

Ad

Trending

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Post-credit scenes explained

Ad

1) Mid credit scene

The Fantastic Four: First Steps mid-credits scene jumps four years into the future on an alternate Earth 828, where Sue Storm appears in the Baxter Building reading a children's book to her now-toddler son, Franklin Richards. As she leaves to get another book, she comes back to find a green-cloaked figure kneeling next to Franklin, holding Doctor Doom's silver mask.

The child's hesitant reach for the mask highlights the eerie atmosphere. With no face reveal, the scene intentionally hides Doom's identity. Doctor Victor von Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr., is expected to make his MCU debut at this point.

Ad

The onscreen text that reads, "The Fantastic Four will return in Avengers: Doomsday," clearly teases Avengers: Doomsday (2026).

Doom's menacing obsession with Franklin's capacity to distort reality is established in this scene; Galactus had even expressed interest in it earlier in the movie. According to comic book legend, Franklin is an Omega-level mutant possessing divine abilities, such as reality manipulation and virtual immortality, which would make him an ideal candidate for Doom's ideas.

Ad

The scene introduces the iconic Fantastic Four antagonist, connects First Steps to Phase 6 of the MCU, and establishes Franklin as the cosmic center of the Multiverse Saga.

2) Final post-credit scene

Fantastic Four: First Steps (Image via YouTube/Marvel)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps final post-credits stinger transitions to a vintage animated scene set in Earth-828. The titular superhero team is portrayed in classic 1960s cartoons, fighting off against villains like Red Ghost and his super-apes, which were originally intended for deleted live-action scenes.

Ad

The appropriate soundtrack and visuals of the retro animation style pay a nostalgic tribute to the franchise's comic origins. The scene concludes with a Jack Kirby's quote:

"If you look at my characters, you will find me," it stated. "No matter what kind of character you create or assume, a little of yourself must remain there."

This animated final credit scene honors the legacy of the Fantastic Four, giving a playful tribute to the characters' early past while serving as a happy conclusion to the movie, even though it doesn't further the MCU's larger plot.

Ad

The Fantastic Four: First Steps released on July 25, 2025 in the US. Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Patnaha Suchita Patnaha is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. With a Master of Arts in Drawing & Painting, Suchita has 3.5 years of industry experience as a Graphic Designer and former entertainment writer at Soapcentral.



Suchita has cultivated a strong understanding of entertainment content, from anime and celebrity trends to movies and TV shows from previous roles. She often researches cast members and industry updates while streaming favorite content. Suchita is committed to delivering relevant and ethical stories by relying on trustworthy sources and factual information.



Though Suchita doesn't have a favorite celebrity, there are a few that she respects for their work within and beyond the entertainment industry. This includes Keanu Reaves, Leonardo DiCaprio, J.K. Rowling, and manga artists Hajime Isayama and Eiichiro Oda.



Outside of writing, Suchita spends time painting, working out, driving, and cooking. If given the chance, she would love to go back in time to immerse in the making of Naruto, learning firsthand what goes into crafting a legendary manga series. Know More