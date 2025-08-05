Netflix’s Wednesday teams up with Wendy’s for ‘Meal of Misfortune’- here’s all about the new meal

Netflix’s Wednesday and Wendy’s have launched a limited-time collaboration called the “Meal of Misfortune.” Announced on July 23, the campaign introduces a themed combo meal featuring “Rest in 10-Piece” Nuggets, “Cursed & Crispy” Fries, two mystery “Dips of Dread,” and a dark cherry “Raven’s Blood” Frosty.
Designed with custom packaging inspired by Wednesday Addams, the meal reflects the show’s gothic aesthetic. The release aligns with the upcoming season 2 premiere of Wednesday on Netflix.
Wendy's reveals Wednesday-themed meal
On July 23, Wendy’s announced the launch of the Meal of Misfortune in collaboration with Netflix’s Wednesday, ahead of the series’ second season premiere. The team-up between the gothic teen drama and the fast-food giant was positioned as a “match made in dark, dry-witted heaven,” according to The Wendy’s Company.
Designed by Wednesday Addams, the other pig-tailed outcast herself, the limited-time themed combo is centered around the “Dips of Dread,” four inferno-inspired mystery sauces, along with “Rest in 10-Piece” Nuggets, small “Cursed & Crispy” Fries, and a small “Raven’s Blood” Frosty®—all served in custom packaging only Wednesday could have "devised."
Liz Geraghty, International Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company, emphasized that the pairing was more than just a marketing stunt.
“Wendy's and Wednesday are both cultural icons famous for challenging convention with wit and a bit of sass. This isn't a typical collaboration, because not just any brand could scheme up a Meal of Misfortune with Wednesday Addams.” she said.
What’s inside the Wendy’s x Wednesday Meal of Misfortune?
The limited-time Meal of Misfortune includes:
- Rest in 10-Piece Nuggets
- Small Cursed & Crispy Fries
- Two Mystery “Dips of Dread”
- Raven’s Blood Frosty (served with a Spoon of Gloom)
Each meal is served in custom packaging that reflects Wednesday Addams’ gothic flair. From the bold black-and-purple design to the ominous branding, the packaging is more than functional; it’s thematic.
The Raven’s Blood Frosty, made with 100% Canadian dairy, adds a dark twist to the classic dessert. Served in custom Wednesday-themed cups, it features a dark cherry swirl and comes with a Spoon of Gloom.
Daring to Dip: The Dips of Dread
No one escapes the Dips of Dread unscathed. Each includes two mystery sauces, randomly selected from the following four options:
- You Can’t Hyde
- This Will Sting
- Grave Mistake
- Nowhere to Woe
Wendy’s warns customers not to request specific flavors. “Don’t bother asking which sauce you’ll get—you must surrender to your destiny.” Those determined to try all four will need to make multiple visits.
The sauces remain shrouded in mystery, with Wendy’s declining to disclose the ingredients. This reinforces the element of chance that runs throughout the campaign.
Wednesday's signature touch
The entire concept bears Wednesday Addams’ signature tone. The mystery, the unpredictability, the touch of darkness; it all reflects the character’s world.
In the press release, Wednesday Addams says,
“Normally, I'd be against this kind of capitalistic corporate synergy. But when the fast-food-slinging pigtailed provocateur said I could do whatever I wanted to her customers, I couldn't resist.”
This fictional involvement adds authenticity and humor. It positions Wednesday not just as a mascot but as the mastermind behind the meal’s misfortunes.
When and where to get the meal
Fans in the U.S. can order the Meal of Misfortune starting August 4. In Canada, it launches on August 11. The meal is also available in Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Bahamas. Orders can be placed in restaurants or through the Wendy’s app. Given the custom packaging and limited availability, the meal is only offered for a short time.
To kick off the launch, Wendy’s hosted a drive-thru event in Norwalk, California. Fans waited in line for hours to get their hands on the meal. Social media buzz around the event helped build momentum for the rollout.
Play and Win: Escape from Wednesday’s woe
Alongside the meal, Wendy’s released an interactive mobile game titled “Escape from Wednesday’s Woe.” Available exclusively through the Wendy’s app, the game allows U.S. players to compete for a chance to win $10,000.
The game features gothic-themed visuals, challenges, and bonus content tied to the meal. This digital component adds another layer to the collaboration, merging the physical meal with an engaging online experience.
The first part of Wednesday season 2 will premiere on August 6, exclusively on Netflix.