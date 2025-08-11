“Very heartbreaking” - Carrie Coon sheds light on the tragic ending scene and more about The Gilded Age season 3

The Gilded Age season 3 ended with Bertha Russell, played by Carrie Coon, facing both social accomplishments and personal setbacks. By the end of the season, she was having troubles with both her personal life and society. In the finale, she stands peacefully near a window after a lavish Newport ball. Things that happened before this moment made it seem like the marriage was in trouble.

Her husband, George Russell (Morgan Spector), leaves the estate after a discussion suggesting their marriage might be broken. Family disputes, shifting allegiances, and competing agendas set the stage for the finale’s tension.

"It was very heartbreaking... Morgan Spector and I wanted to feel that Bertha and George were fully expressed in that scene." Coon described.

How did Carrie Coon react to The Gilded Age season 3 finale?

The Gilded Age season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

Coon said she and her co-star Morgan Spector collaborated closely on the dialogue to ensure both Bertha’s and George’s perspectives were clear. Before George’s departure, they focused on conveying the characters’ emotions to the audience.

"It’s always interesting to get to explore the vulnerability of a character." Coon explained.

The final scene was filmed under practical constraints that differed from its onscreen presentation. According to Coon, her inspiration for her eyeline came from seeing a staff member in a raincoat act out George's emotional leaving by pretending to ride away. Despite this changing the visual realism, the intended emotional tone remained.

Additionally, she pointed out that Bertha's demeanor was different from her regular emotional state in this scenario. When the show first began, Bertha exuded self-assurance and authority. Her insecurities were laid bare in season three as she dealt with the fallout of her machinations.

"She’s usually so confident in her actions, but this season she really didn’t anticipate the consequences of what she’s done and she’s blindsided. It’s very rattling for her." Coon shared.

What happened to Bertha and George’s relationship?

The Gilded Age season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

Throughout The Gilded Age season 3, Bertha’s ambitions placed her in conflict with George’s values. Their daughter's marriage to the Duke of Buckingham became a source of conflict. George thought the deal was a poor use of his daughter's future for social climbing, but Bertha thought it was a smart move in high society.

They already had a wide emotional chasm before George's near-death experience from getting shot. Even while the tragedy didn't bring them closer, it did cause George to reflect on his life's decisions, which in turn altered Bertha and George's perspective. Such issues, according to Coon, may emerge if one spouse goes through a life-altering event and the other is unable to discuss it.

How did The Gilded Age season 3 finale resolve family tensions?

The Gilded Age season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

The final episode also resolved some family problems and made new ones. Bertha's friendship with Gladys improved because Bertha believed that marrying the Duke was beneficial. But her relationship with her son Larry got worse. Larry's refusal to let Bertha control his love life, especially her dislike of Marian Brook, further strained their relationship.

Even though she didn't agree with him at first, Bertha finally embraced Larry's choice, recognizing qualities in Marian that she respected. This choice showed that Bertha was willing to change when she needed to, especially to keep her marriage and family stable.

How did Bertha's role change societal norms?

Bertha’s efforts to help divorced women reenter high society were a significant development in The Gilded Age season 3. According to Coon, these efforts served Bertha’s own self-preservation as much as they appeared philanthropic. By challenging social barriers, Bertha expanded her influence and secured her future.

The season also depicted her victory over longtime rival Mrs. Astor. At the Newport gathering, Bertha’s declaration that “America is the future” marked a narrative shift in social power toward her. Historical parallels support this change, as the real Mrs. Astor eventually admitted “new money” families into elite circles.

The Gilded Age season 3 explored Bertha Russell’s vulnerabilities while keeping her central to society’s intrigues. Carrie Coon called the ending “very heartbreaking,” revealing insights into key scenes and shifting emotions between Bertha and George.

