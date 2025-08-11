Did Mrs. Astor attend the Russells' ball in the finale of The Gilded Age season 3? Details explored

The Gilded Age season 3 premiered in June 2025 and concluded in August 2025, culminating in a grand ball hosted by Bertha Russell in Newport. This event marked a key moment in New York’s high society, notably addressing whether Mrs. Astor attended the Russells’ ball in the finale.

Mrs. Astor, portrayed by Donna Murphy, is the longtime matriarch of old-money society and a central figure in the show’s depiction of social hierarchy. The ball signified a shift in social dynamics, with new-money families challenging established traditions.

HBO has renewed The Gilded Age for a fourth season, and the developments at this event set the stage for continued exploration of power, influence, and personal relationships among the era’s elite.

Mrs. Astor's attendance at the Russells' Ball in The Gilded Age season 3

The Gilded Age season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

In the finale of The Gilded Age season 3, Bertha Russell hosts a grand ball at her Newport estate, aiming to cement her family’s place in New York’s elite social circle. Bertha's bold decision to include those previously excluded from high society, such as divorced ladies, is a defining feature of the event.

The attendance of Aurora Fane and Charlotte Dreyton, two divorced women who had previously been barred from such gatherings, highlights how this ball challenges conventional norms.

Donna Murphy plays Mrs. Astor, long a symbol of the power of New York's old-money elite to keep others out. Even though she didn't want to go at first, Mrs. Astor ends up going to the Russells' ball in The Gilded Age season 3 finale.

Her presence is a big concession and a turning moment in the show's social power struggle. Mrs. Astor's presence honors her daughter Gladys, the Duchess of Buckingham, and shows that people are ready to follow Bertha's new social standards.

Mrs. Astor's decision to attend despite her pride reveals that Bertha's power has risen, and the Russells are now in charge of New York's high society. This moment shows that Bertha is now the new social boss, taking over from Mrs. Astor, who has been in charge of the city's most exclusive circles for a long time.

What goes on in the Russells’ Ball in The Gilded Age season 3?

The Gilded Age season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

The ball hosted by Bertha Russell serves as more than just a lavish social event; it acts as a stage where the shifting social landscape of 1880s New York is clearly demonstrated. Bertha's successful effort to lift the restriction on divorced women attending high society parties challenges the strict rules upheld by figures like Mrs. Astor.

Gladys, Duchess of Buckingham, and her husband, Hector, Duke of Buckingham, are also present at the event, demonstrating the Russell family's newfound connection to European nobility. This link shows that the Russells are gaining power and being accepted into the upper class, despite being "new money."

Bertha shows that she is becoming more powerful and socially adept by eliminating the social ban and getting Mrs. Astor's reluctant assent. This event represents a symbolic transfer of power from old money to new money, with Bertha set to become the next head of New York society.

Everything that happened at the Russells' Ball

The Gilded Age (Image via Prime Video)

While Mrs. Astor’s attendance and Bertha’s triumph dominate the social narrative, the ball also serves as a backdrop for other important character moments.

Peggy Scott, a well-known Black woman who is dealing with the limits of society, has a turning point when Dr. William Kirkland asks her to marry him at the event. This proposal goes against William's mother's wishes and offers Peggy a fresh start in her personal and professional life.

Meanwhile, Gladys, now the Duchess of Buckingham, returns to America with her husband, and it is revealed that she is pregnant. This new development strengthens the Russells' ties to European royalty and adds to their legacy.

The Van Rhijn family also undergoes a power shift, as Agnes Van Rhijn officially gives her sister Ada Forte the authority of the matriarch. This change shows how the old money families in the series are changing.

What happened in The Gilded Age season 3 finale?

Donna Murphy stars as Mrs. Caroline Schermerhorn Astor in The Gilded Age season 3 (Image via Instagram/gildedagehbo)

The final episode of The Gilded Age season 3 sets up several plotlines for the upcoming season. Mrs. Astor's presence at Bertha Russell's event marks a significant turning point in her ascent to the top of New York's social scene. This event lifts the ban on divorced women from high society and changes the way society works.

However, George Russell's growing distance from Bertha and his unresolved bitterness over Gladys' marriage make the celebration less joyful. This conflict between public achievement and private failure makes the end of the season more interesting.

Other characters are also undergoing major changes, such as Peggy Scott getting engaged, Gladys being pregnant, and the Van Rhijn sisters changing roles. All of these plotlines point to a complicated social drama that will keep going in season 4 of The Gilded Age.

Mrs. Astor’s attendance at the Russells’ ball in The Gilded Age season 3 finale marks a key shift from old money to new money influence under Bertha Russell. The occasion also shows that upper society is becoming more accepting of divorced women. Even if the affair was a success, there are still problems in the family, especially between Bertha and George Russell.

Other characters are also going through significant changes. As season 4 draws closer, the ball and Mrs. Astor's attendance continue to show how the show's social dynamics and personal problems are shifting.

