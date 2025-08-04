“so who knows?”- Morgan Spector opens up about George’s shocking fate in The Gilded Age season 3

The Gilded Age season 3 episode 7, which dropped on Max on Sunday, August 3, 2025, sets up the high-octane finale with an unexpected twist. George Russell may have fixed his business problems, thanks to his son Larry, but he ends this week's episode with a much bigger challenge: facing death after getting shot.In a post-episode interview with Variety, Morgan Spector discussed the fate of his character, and he didn't give any assurance that George will make it at the end of The Gilded Age season 3. Instead, he piled on the fans' anxiety over George's fate when asked if the audience should be worried about his character, saying:&quot;You should be very worried. In the 19th century, gunshot wounds from up close were extremely dangerous. Many people didn't survive them. I don't have a contract for next season yet, so who knows?&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEpisode 7 ends with a mysterious intruder sneaking his way into George's room, pointing a gun at him. The screen immediately cuts to black after the gun fires, but while George getting hit isn't shown, it's heavily implied that it happens. The aftermath will likely play out in the next episode, which is the finale, upping the tension and mystery surrounding his fate.As for the decline in George and Bertha's (Carrie Coon) married life in The Gilded Age season 3, Spector said that the turn in their story &quot;seemed inevitable.&quot; As many fans have noticed, George and Bertha worked like a well-oiled machine in the previous seasons. However, in season 3, that dynamic broke when Bertha forced their daughter Gladys to marry the Duke over George's objections.What's yet to come in The Gilded Age season 3?In The Gilded Age season 3 episode 7, it wasn't shown that George was hit by the last bullet. However, the teaser for episode 8 shared by HBO Max a few hours after episode 7 came out confirms what happened to George.The 1-minute episode preview kicked off with a frantic Bertha Russell asking if George was still breathing as a few men carried the bloody George into the house. He's got blood all over his chest and is unresponsive. The teaser relating to George left if there, hinting that there will be a lot of mystery whether he lives or not until The Gilded Age season 3 episode 8 next week.HBO Max's teaser also featured several highlights coming into the season finale, including Larry and Marian's breakup, with the latter rethinking how she ended her engagement to Larry. With George's life hanging in the balance in episode 8, Larry will need more support, and Marian could be that for him, as teased in the preview.Peggy's secret is also coming out in the open, and it's going to cause problems between her and the Kirklands. There's also going to be another party, with Gladys and the Duke of Buckingham in attendance, hinting that the season could be ending on a high note.It could also be a hint that, with Gladys dancing and appearing to be in high spirits at the party, George would survive the shooting. But as Larry Russell's final word in the preview, &quot;nothing's guaranteed in this life.&quot;Catch previous episodes of The Gilded Age season 3 streaming on Max, with the finale set to arrive next week on Sunday night, August 10, 2025.