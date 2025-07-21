The Gilded Age season 3 episode 5 ending explained: Is there trouble brewing at the Russell home? 

It seems like things are heating up for everyone in the Russell family in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 5, and it's more trouble than good news for those involved. After Gladys' lavish wedding to the Duke, the latest episode dives right into the aftermath of her nuptials, both for her in England and the rest of her family in New York. There is a lot going on with the Russells.

Gladys adjusts to her new life with the Duke of Buckingham, which is not as glamorous as her mother believes it to be. Larry has new business and is looking forward to his new life with Marian. Meanwhile, trouble is brewing between Bertha and George Russell after a series of misfortune, business woes, and the news of the status of Gladys' marriage.

Meanwhile, Peggy gets a blast from the past, and it's not a happy one either. She has a lot of explaining to do to her current love interest.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for The Gilded Age season 3 episode 5. Reader's discretion is advised.

Why is George Russell upset with Bertha in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 5?

The Gilded Age season 3 episode 5 ends with a hint that there's more trouble brewing for one of the core families in the series, the Russells. Bertha and George end this week's episode in a fight, with Bertha tearfully telling her husband that she can "fix" their trouble, and George not believing in her promises any longer. He also tells her that he won't be at the house once she comes back.

Berth and George Russell (Image via Max)

George and Bertha's blowout, as The Gilded Age season 3 episode 5 closes, comes after a series of misunderstandings between them. George is still dealing with his business woes, with his failure to get the land in Morenci. He has also fired Clay, his business secretary, and his replacement is not that promising, either.

Adding to his current predicament is seeing Bertha laying it on thick with Merrick, although it's George's idea to invite the man to dinner and for Bertha to charm him. However, during the dinner, George is agitated seeing the two interact, and even worse, Merrick has zero desire to sell his shares to George.

Bertha and George fight, and he reveals how much her interaction with Merrick has bothered him. He says that watching her "charm" Merrick during dinner has made him feel like he is cuckolding his wife, but Bertha fights back, saying that it was George's idea in the first place. She also makes a snide comment about how it's not her fault that George can't close a deal.

While the two obviously love each other, it's clear in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 5 that they're not on the same page. Their unity is shattered, and an even bigger trouble might be lurking in the corner. Their misunderstanding comes to a head the following day after George receives Gladys' letter from England, saying that she's miserable.

George is blaming Bertha, because after all, she insisted that Gladys marry the Duke. Upon hearing Gladys' news, Bertha swears that she can fix it. But this time, the rift between them is getting more obvious, with George saying that he doesn't believe her. Even worse, he says that once Bertha comes back from her planned trip to England, he won't be there at the house waiting for her.

The Russells receive Gladys’ letter (Image via Max)

Read more: What role does Merritt Wever play in The Gilded Age season 3?

Bertha and George Russell are a love match, and they've faced problems before, but their marriage has survived. They will likely bounce right back up from their current predicament, but they may also face some troubles for a bit before that happens.

The Gilded Age season 3 episode 5: Is Gladys unhappy in her new life as the Duchess of Buckingham?

The Gilded Age season 3 episode 5 Dives right into Gladys Russell's life in England as the new Duchess of Buckingham. However, her new title doesn't give her much sway at Sidmouth Castle, with the Duke's sister, Lady Sarah, behaving like she rules the estate. The Duke doesn't do much in terms of making Gladys' stay there any more comfortable.

It gets worse for Gladys during her first dinner at Sidmouth, with Lady Sarah scolding her in front of everyone for wearing a diamond star hair accessory instead of a tiara like hers. At dinner, Lady Sarah further undermines her for not getting the English humor, and even worse, she fires Aldeheid for not meeting her standards as an aide to the Duchess.

After all the trouble, Gladys decides to secretly send a letter to her parents, sharing how miserable her life is. In The Gilded Age season 3 episode 4, the Russell family's first meeting with Lady Sarah gives them the idea that she's going to be a difficult one to get on with. The Gilded Age season 3 episode 5 confirms that Lady Sarah's overbearing nature will be a huge thorn in Gladys' new life.

Are Marian Brook and Larry Russell engaged in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 5?

Not everyone in the Russell family is suffering in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 5, as Larry's relationship with Marian takes a step forward. He finally pops the question, and she agrees, so they are now engaged. They go to the Van Rhijn household to share the news, and Ada is ecstatic. Meanwhile, Agnes is a little bitter because she thinks Marian has hidden her relationship with Larry from her.

Larry and Marian are engaged (Image via Max)

Read more: Is Phylicia Rashad in The Gilded Age season 3?

George Russell is also happy about the engagement, and Larry has all his father's support for his choice of a wife. Unlike what happened to Gladys, where George eventually gives way to Bertha's manipulation, it's not likely to happen this time with Larry. Even with Bertha not agreeing that Marian is a suitable match for Larry, George has already put his foot down.

George doesn't want Bertha to interfere with Larry's engagement. He won't allow what happened to Gladys to happen again. It also appears that George has become a little cheeky in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 5, by announcing the engagement to Bertha while they have a visitor, so she can't react as she intends.

Read More: The Gilded Age season 3 cast and characters

Who returns to cause trouble for Peggy and Oscar in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 5?

Two people get a huge blast from the past in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 5, hinting that their stories are not yet over. Firstly, Peggy Scott bumps into an old flame, Mr. Fortune, who is also her old boss from The Globe. For the unversed, Peggy quit her previous job after sharing a kiss with the married Mr. Fortune in The Gilded Age season 2, but it doesn't seem like he got the message.

He offers Peggy a chance to interview Frances Ellen Watkins, but when she arrives at the station, Mr. Fortune ambushes her, saying that he will be going with her. However, Peggy has put her foot down, making it clear that Mr. Fortune's presence is unwanted, and Dr. Kirkland is there to protect her. While Dr. Kirkland hasn't questioned Peggy about Mr. Fortune, she's going to have a lot to explain.

Another blast from the past is Maud Beaton, the con artist who has targeted Oscar van Rhijn, causing him to lose all his family fortune. Larry has seen Maud at The Haymarket, although she claims that her name is Dolly Trent. Larry let Oscar know about seeing Maud, and the latter is eager to get some answers from the con artist.

Catch The Gilded Age season 3 episode 5, along with the show's previous episodes, streaming on Max.

