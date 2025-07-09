Where was The Gilded Age season 3 filmed? All filming locations explored

The Gilded Age is a historical drama penned by Julian Fellowes and Sonja Warfield that is presently airing its third season on HBO. The show captures the life of high society in the United States in the later half of the nineteenth century, and the divide in status between new and old money. Season 3 introduces Joan Carlton, played by Victoria Clark, as an orthodox member of the latter group.

This HBO series has been filmed in the four Newport Mansions, located in Newport, Rhode Island. As stated on the mansions' official website, it includes The Elms, Chateau-sur-Mer, Marble House, and The Breakers.

The story centers around the Russell family on the Upper East Side of New York, who are custodians of new money made as a result of industrialization. As a result, they are looked down upon their neighbor, Agnes van Rhijn, who is proud of inheriting her wealth, and lives with her sister Ada Brooks. Another leading character is their niece Marian, who arrives at New York City from rural Pennsylvania.

The Gilded Age season 3 consists of eight episodes, each lasting between 46 to 80 minutes. Both viewers and critics enjoy the show. It has earned a 94% "fresh" certification and a 72% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Exploring the filming locations of The Gilded Age season 3

Marble House, Newport, Rhode Island

Marble House in Rhode Island (Image via @The Preservation Society of Newport County)

Marble House in Newport, Rhode Island, is a major filming location for The Gilded Age season 3. The interior scenes of the Russell family's lavish townhouse are depicted onscreen, thanks to this Beaux-Arts wonder, which Richard Morris Hunt constructed for the Vanderbilts between 1888 and 1892.

It features marble walls, ceiling murals, and a large ballroom that is roughly 9,000 square feet. Scenes in George Russell’s bedroom in The Gilded Age have been shot inside the bedroom of Consuelo Vanderbilt.

Old Westbury Gardens, Old Westbury, New York

Old Westbury Gardens in New York (Image via Getty)

Another prominent filming location of The Gilded Age is the Old Westbury Gardens. In addition to serving the backdrop of many scenes, it is where the fictional Montgomery Solarium has been shot, as well as where Dashiell Montgomery proposes to Marian Brook.

British designer and artist Georgea created the Carolean Revival-style house on the property, which was constructed in 1906. Originally, John Shaffer Phipps, a lawyer and businessman, owned Old Westbury Gardens. A portrait of Mrs. Henry Phipps and her grandson, Winston, whose godfather was Winston Churchill, is depicted in the dining room by John Singer Sargent. The entire estate is about 160 acres in size.

Hempstead House, Sands Point, New York

Hempstead House, Sands Point, New York (Image via @The Sands Point Preserve)

Hempstead House serves as section of the home of George Russell in The Gilded Age, with the actual library serving as his office. It is part of the Guggenheim Estate, also known as Sands Point Preserve, which comprises four homes.

The 50,000-square-foot home, which was designed by Hunt & Hunt in 1912, has an exterior made of Indiana limestone and granite. During the Guggenheims' tenure, the house was filled with a wide range of ornamental objects, furniture, and artwork, some of which were genuine European Tudor and Jacobean antiquities.

The Breakers, Newport, Rhode Island

The Breakers, Newport, Rhode Island (Image via @The Preservation Society of Newport County)

The Breakers’ Great Hall and Music Room features in The Gilded Age as Bertha Russell's ballroom. One of the biggest cottage in Newport, the home spans 62,482 square feet and has 70 rooms spread over five storeys.

It was constructed between 1893 and 1895 and was owned by socialite Cornelius Vanderbilt II, William Kissam Vanderbilt's older brother and philanthropist. Jules Allard and Ogden Codman Jr. created the interiors, and Richard Morris Hunt enabled the Renaissance Revival-style building.

Belcourt, Newport, Rhode Island

Belcourt, Newport, Rhode Island (Image via @Belcourt of Newport)

Seen onscreen as the summer home of the Astors, Belcourt was created by Gilded Age architect Richard Morris Hunt as a vacation home for Oliver Hazard Perry Belmont, an American politician, socialite, and financier. Belcourt is a 60-room, 50,000-square-foot château-style building that was built between 1891 and 1894.

Lyndhurst Mansion, Tarrytown, New York

Lyndhurst Mansion, Tarrytown, New York (Image via @Lyndhurst)

In The Gilded Age, Lyndhurst Mansion serves as the house of Aurora Fane.

Designed in 1838, this site is one of America's Gothic Revival country homes. It is situated on 67 acres with a view of the Hudson River. Alexander Jackson Davis, an American architect, created the historic house. Businessman George Merritt, railroad tycoon Jay Gould, and New York City's 56th and 58th mayors, William Paulding Jr., have all owned it.

Mill Neck Manor, Mill Neck, New York

Manor House in New York (Image via @Mill Neck Family of Organizations)

Serving as the backdrop of several scenes in The Gilded Age, Mill Neck Manor is an 86-acre Tudor Revival estate with a view of Long Island Sound. The ancient home, which was once Sefton Manor, has 34 family rooms, 16 bathrooms, and a number of guest and service rooms.

It is estimated that the doorway, which is composed of solid oak, is 400–500 years old. The hardware in this room was designed by Samuel Yellin, a famous blacksmith in his day.

Ochre Court, Newport, Rhode Island

Ochre Court in Rhode Island (Image via @Salve Regina University)

Ochre Court is yet another setting for several sequences in The Gilded Age season 3. It is a châteauesque palace constructed in 1891 to 1984 for financier Ogden Goelet in Newport, Rhode Island.

