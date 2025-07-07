The Gilded Age season 3 episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Drama and tension heighten in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 4 as Bertha and the rest of New York's richest prepare and await the impending nuptials of Gladys and the Duke of Buckingham. But while Bertha is ecstatic that her dreams for her daughter are coming true, Gladys remains miserable about her decision to accept the engagement.

Ad

The Gilded Age season 3 episode 4 will be released next week on Sunday, July 13, 2025, only on Max, at 9:00 pm ET. Following the events of the previous episode, there are a lot of storylines expected to play out in the next one. There's Larry and Marian's secret relationship being not-so-secret anymore.

Another thing teased in the previous episode is Ada Forte possibly seeking the help of a seance to get a chance to talk to her dead husband. There's also more to explore from Peggy's budding closeness with Dr. Kirkland and how his mother's snobbish behavior affects the new pair.

Ad

Trending

When will The Gilded Age season 3 episode 4 be released?

Ad

The show releases new episodes every week on Sundays, which means fans can expect The Gilded Age season 3 episode 4 to arrive next Sunday evening, July 13, 2025, at 9:00 pm Eastern Time.

However, do note that there is a time difference in the release timing depending on the region. The table below gives the exact dates and times for when the next episode will be released in selected major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Sunday, July 13, 2025 6 pm Central Time Sunday, July 13, 2025

8 pm Eastern Time Sunday, July 13, 2025

9 pm Greenwich Mean Time Monday, July 14, 2025

1 am Central European Time Monday, July 14, 2025

3 am Eastern European Time Monday, July 14, 2025

4 am Indian Standard Time Monday, July 14, 2025

6:30 am Japan Standard Time Monday, July 14, 2025

10 am

Ad

Where to watch The Gilded Age season 3 episode 4

Like other HBO Original shows, The Gilded Age will be streaming on Max. Like the previous episodes, the upcoming episode 4 will only be available to watch on the streaming platform with a subscription starting on the release date mentioned above.

For non-subscribers, plans on Max start at $9.99 for ad-supported streaming and $16.99 per month for ad-free streaming.

Ad

A brief recap of The Gilded Age season 3 episode 3

Ad

The previous episode picks up from right where The Gilded Age season 3 episode 2 left off, with the Duke of Buckingham talking business with George after arriving with his attorney at the Russell household. After some back-and-forth, the Duke accepted George's offer despite wanting more money from the union.

Gladys also accepted her engagement with the Duke after Billy Carlton refused to get back with her. The Russells announced the two's engagement during the unveiling of Glady's portrait, with Bertha declaring that it was going to be the "wedding of the century."

Ad

Meanwhile, Bertha's aide found Larry and Marian kissing. Bertha didn't take it seriously, chalking up Larry's action as him trying to fool around. Larry and Jack continued their business to find an investor, but it didn't end as well as they had hoped for. No one had promised to back their project yet.

At the Van Rhijn's in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 3, Ada and Agnes continued to bicker about the change in the head of the household. Ada also continued her temperance movement, but she became disheartened when the household staff refused to sign the pledge except for one. The cook also suggested that she see someone who can help her talk with her late husband.

Ad

Also in episode 3, Peggy was in Newport with her family, and she reunited with Dr. Kirkland. She and her parents also met his parents at a party, where her father experienced snobbish and judgmental treatment from Elizabeth Kirkland.

What to expect in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 4

Ad

Max released a preview for The Gilded Age season 3 episode 4 on Monday, July 7, 2025. The 1-minute teaser featured the highlights of what fans can expect in the upcoming episode, like Gladys and the Duke of Buckingham's wedding. In the previous episode, Bertha said that it would be the "wedding of the century," and the show is not drawing out the wedding preparations.

The wedding will happen in episode 4, with Bertha busy with the preparations while Gladys appears to be MIA. At the last minute, as seen in the teaser, she's still unsure whether marrying the Duke is the right decision. While George has encouraged her to consider accepting the Duke's proposal before, he remains supportive of Gladys, telling her that the wedding should be her choice.

Ad

As teased in the previous episode, Ada Forte will be on a spiritual journey to try to speak with her dead husband. The Gilded Age season 3 episode 4 teaser showed her meeting with a seance to make contact with Luke Forte.

Stay tuned for more The Gilded Age season 3 news and updates as the series progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More