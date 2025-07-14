The Gilded Age season 3 episode 4 ending explained: Did Gladys marry the Duke of Buckingham?

Things are hectic at the Russell household in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 4, as Bertha hosts what she calls the wedding of the century. It would be a big win for Bertha if her daughter becomes the new Duchess of Buckingham, given her humble beginnings.

However, for most of The Gilded Age season 3 episode 4, it remains unclear whether Gladys will go through the wedding with the Duke or not. It's not until the final scenes that audiences get the confirmation: Gladys has decided to marry the Duke of Buckingham. However, it's not without some tears along the way to the altar.

It might not be the best day for Gladys, but the episode brings massive good news for her brother Larry and Jack Trotter, who have been waiting for some calls from their prospective investors.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for The Gilded Age season 3 episode 4. Reader's discretion is advised.

The Gilded Age season 3 episode 4 ends with Gladys choosing to marry the Duke

Gladys marries the Duke (Image via Max)

Gladys may have agreed to marry the Duke of Buckingham in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 3, but it was obvious that this was not a choice she wanted for herself. To a degree, it can be said that she was forced to accept the proposal of the nobleman due to her mother's insistence, and because Billy Carlton refused to get back with her.

At the end of The Gilded Age season 3 episode 4, however, she makes another difficult choice to come out of her room and marry the Duke. Throughout The Gilded Age season 3 episode 4, as Bertha breaks her back to prepare for the wedding and make sure everything is in order, Gladys has been sulking in her room.

She hasn't come out and barely eats—her version of rebelling against the choice she made to accept the Duke's proposal. Going through the wedding was a last-minute decision for Gladys Russell, because as she admits, it's too late to back out now, as it is already the day of the wedding, and everyone is already at the church.

As her father points out, it will be Gladys' choice whether she goes through with the wedding or not. However, she must be aware of the consequences if she chooses the latter, and George says that the brunt of the scandal will fall on her lap.

As she walks down the aisle with her father, it's clear that Gladys is ruminating over the choice she is making. She walks down the aisle and says her vows with tears streaming down her face. The Gilded Age season 3 episode 4 ends with Gladys and the Duke sailing off to Europe and consummating their marriage.

Jack is a rich man in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 4

Jack Trotter in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 4 (Image via Max)

After Larry and Jack's meeting with a potential investor, Mr. Weston, in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 3, they receive a message from the same investor requesting a meeting the day before Gladys' wedding to the Duke. However, they both have no idea what the meeting is all about, whether the investor would like to partner with them or not.

During the meeting, Mr. Weston tells them that he isn't interested in a partnership with them. However, he is interested in buying the clock, patent, and all. This is where Larry shows off his talents as a businessman as he negotiates the price with Mr. Weston. Meanwhile, Jack remains open-mouthed with all the money talk.

He couldn't believe that their business with the clock is done, and now he's left with the question of what to do next and $300,000. According to Larry, he's now as rich as his employer, Ada Forte, and far richer than his former employer, Mrs. Van Rhijn.

However, Jack wants to keep the money a secret. He wants to continue working at the Van Rhijn household as he considers it his home now, and he has never had that before. Whatever Jack decides to do next remains a mystery, but whatever it is, he will always have his newfound wealth to fall into.

The festivities in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 4 get a surprising guest

During the wedding week in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 4, Bertha's sister, Monica, makes a surprise appearance. It's only a surprise to Bertha, however, as Larry and Gladys have invited their aunt when Bertha herself seemed to have forgotten, or intentionally forgotten, to send her an invitation.

Monica, Bertha's sister, in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 4 (Image via Max)

The thing is, Monica, as Bertha's sister, is a secret to the rich society that she is now a part of. Monica is the epitome of Bertha's less rich or less dignified background, and that is something she keeps from the public's eyes. They live opposite lives, and they act differently.

While Bertha makes several clothing changes throughout the day, depending on her schedule, Monica is okay with wearing the same dress to the dinner before the wedding and the wedding itself. Bertha even goes so far as to sabotage her sister's dress during the dinner so she would be forced to use one of hers during the wedding.

The Gilded Age season 3 episode 4 teases more business problems for George Russell

Bertha's business concludes with Gladys marrying the Duke of Buckingham in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 4. However, George's business is hitting another roadblock, and it will have more consequences for him in the future. On the day of the wedding, one of his investors, Mr. Morgan, arrives at the house to give him an ultimatum.

He wants to withdraw his support and threatens George that if he doesn't change his course with his transport system, all his money will go down the drain. However, George isn't budged as he believes in the project. After Mr. Morgan walks out, George promises that he will get the land in Morenci and go through the project, even without Mr. Morgan's help.

He says that there's always money if you know where to find it, so he's not very much unsettled about Mr. Morgan withdrawing his support. That said, George could be bluffing, but with the latest turn of events, it proves that George's project has more challenges to cross.

Catch The Gilded Age season 3 episode 4, along with the show's previous episodes, streaming on Max.

