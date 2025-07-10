7 best-dressed characters from The Gilded Age

The Gilded Age takes fans back to the 1880s United States, when opulence reigned supreme. The premise, which focuses on the convergence of the new money Russells and the old money Van Rhijns, creates a visual spectacle. Fashion from the era underscores every scene, with carefully curated luxury outfits, accessories, and set pieces.

Created by Julian Fellowes, the historical drama follows Marian Brook, a young woman entering the social scene in 1882 New York. This required the expertise of fashion designer Kasia Walicka Maimone, who, along with her crew, created more than 1,000 dresses, suits, hats, and shoes that reflected each character's personality.

From Oscar Van Rhijn's high-brow suits to Bertha Russell's eye-catching gowns, the show has some of the best-dressed characters in period television.

Bertha Russell, Ada Brook, and other best-dressed characters on The Gilded Age

1) Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon)

Bertha wears loud outfits (Image via YouTube/HBO)

Bertha makes heads turn in every room she walks into. Bright neons, elaborate hats, and a rebellious mix of fabrics announce her arrival as the new rich member in polite society. Her ambition and desire to fit into her new life reflect in her extravagant gowns and ornate jewelry in The Gilded Age.

As the wife of a businessman, she knows the importance of first impressions and grand entrances. Whether it's the asymmetrical silhouettes of her black and white gown during Glady's coming out ball, or the daring red ball gown for the Academy of Music, her style is risque and futuristic, made to draw attention to her complexities.

2) Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon)

Ada is the kind-hearted sister (Image via YouTube/HBO)

By contrast, Ada is more old money, and her clean-cut, simple outfits reflect her established position in polite society. She sticks to functional, everyday pieces that reflect the era and her personality. So, while she might not be the most glamorously dressed, her style is still one to watch out for.

Earthy greens, soft oranges, and ruffled detailing encapsulate her fashion in The Gilded Age. She sticks to well-fitted pieces with high necklines and symmetries as a missionary with an affable nature. But when it comes to events like the balls and the countryside soirees, Ada goes all out with opulent gowns and feathery hats.

3) Caroline Schermerhorn Astor (Donna Murphy)

Mrs. Astor is Gilded Age royalty (Image via YouTube/HBO)

Murphy became a regular in The Gilded Age season 2 as a part of one of the richest families. Mrs. Astor is the definition of being born and marrying into wealth, and her fashion sense represented her social status as the uptight and rule-following matriarch. Who could forget her off-shoulder black gown with intricate gold detailing, paired with a royal tiered necklace and headpiece?

She makes more pulled-back style choices, with collared gowns and more traditional patterns, but the cuts and flares of her hems and sleeves suggest indulgence. With dramatic hats adorned with feathers and opulent jewelry, Mrs. Astor knows how to make an appearance and command the room's attention.

4) Peggy Scott (Denée Benton)

Peggy is climbing the societal ladder (Image via YouTube/HBO)

While most of The Gilded Age represents the upper echelons of society, Peggy represents those who aren't as rich, but know how to make a statement. She works as Agnes Van Rhijn's secretary and dreams of being a writer. Her ambition shows up in her functional yet stylish outfits.

Peggy mixes the staple clothing of 19th-century African American fashion, such as gingham and plaid, with the dramatic silhouettes and gowns of the society she mingles with. She often opts for brighter colors and a hybrid of textures, like leather gloves and satin hats, but manages to pull it off with grace.

5) Oscar Van Rhijn (Blake Ritson)

Oscar pays attention to detail (Image via YouTube/HBO)

Old money charm and cunning oozes from every tailored outfit that Oscar wears in The Gilded Age. He opts for classic cuts, with not a thread out of place in his three-piece suits. However, his enigmatic personality comes through in the fabrics and colors he chooses, whether it's a silk gold tie or fashionable square-shaped sunglasses.

As the only heir to the Van Rhijn fortune, he has a natural air of confidence and mischief, which fashion designer Maimone highlights with his attention to detail. He decorates his traditional attire with accessories that catch everyone's eye instantly. There's always some bling, a pocket watch glinting behind his coat, or a comically attention-seeking hat in the mix.

6) Aurora Fane (Kelli O'Hara)

Mrs. Fane in a lace gown (Image via YouTube/HBO)

While Aurora might not have as much screen time as the rest of The Gilded Age cast, she makes an impression with her outfits every single time. She is introduced as Agnes' niece and is someone who is more open-minded to changing society compared to her old-money counterparts. This reflects in her unique couture.

The wealthy and social Mrs. Fane is often adorned in intricately fitted, shimmery fabric and resplendent jewelry that redefine elegance. Every piece is thoughtful and mirrors her social standing: She doesn't have to be loud to draw attention. With minor details like ruffles or tassels and extravagant hats, her outfits have a life of their own, making her appear more free-flowing than the rest.

7) Agnes Van Rhijn (Christine Baranski)

Agnes has a stern sense of fashion (Image via YouTube/HBO)

If there's one person who perfectly sums up old money fashion in The Gilded Age (both in the show and in the time period), it would be Agnes. While the darker tones are her way of commanding as much respect as men in society, the clean cut, the lace work, and the high necklines reflect 1880s style perfectly.

Agnes is the head of her grand estate, which is rare for women at the time. This means she must put her best foot forward with every outfit, and she delivers. She sports intricate pieces, like the rich purple gown at Gladys's debutante ball, and loves a dramatic top hat rife with feathers and jewels.

