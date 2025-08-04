The Gilded Age season 3 episode 8 (finale) release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Tensions are high, secrets are out, relationships and choices are being questioned, and lives are at stake in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 8. With only one episode left before the season closes, and if the previous episode is anything to go by, fans of the show will be in for a wild ride in the finale.The Gilded Age season 3 episode 8 will be released next week on Sunday night, August 10, 2025, at 3:00 am ET, only on Max. Titled My Mind Is Made Up, The Gilded Age season 3 finale is poised to answer some lingering questions and unfinished storylines that the previous episode left.The Russell and the van Rhijn family will continue to be in the middle of the drama with George Russell's life on the line after the shooting and the still unresolved Larry and Marian breakup.When does The Gilded Age season 3 episode 8 come out? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Gilded Age continues its weekly release streak on Sunday night, which means fans can expect season 3 episode 8 to arrive next week on Sunday, August 10, 2025. As with the previous episodes, The Gilded Age season 3 finale will be streaming at 9:00 pm Eastern Time.With the difference in release timings per region, the table below serves as a guide on the exact release dates and times for when The Gilded Age season 3 episode 8 arrives in selected major time zones worldwide.Time zoneRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeSunday, August 10, 20256 pmCentral TimeSunday, August 10, 20258 pmEastern TimeSunday, August 10, 20259 pmGreenwich Mean TimeMonday, August 11, 20251 amCentral European TimeMonday, August 11, 20253 amEastern European TimeMonday, August 11, 20254 amIndian Standard TimeMonday, August 11, 20256:30 amJapan Standard TimeMonday, August 11, 202510 amLike the previous episodes, The Gilded Age season 3 episode 8 will only be available for streaming on Max.How many episodes is The Gilded Age season 3 left with?After this week's installment, there's only one episode left in The Gilded Age season 3, which is going to be the finale next Sunday. Next week's The Gilded Age season 3 episode 8 is fittingly titled My Mind Is Made Up.Fortunately for fans of the period drama, this season won't be the end for most of the favorite characters. On July 28, 2025, HBO Max announced that the series had been renewed for a fourth season, although no details on release window, cast, and plot have been revealed yet.A brief recap of The Gilded Age season 3 episode 7 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn The Gilded Age season 3 episode 7, Marian's deep-rooted mistrust stops her from forgiving Larry for not being honest about his whereabouts. Despite his explanation that nothing happened when he was at the Haymarket, Marian is still set on breaking the engagement.Meanwhile, Ward McAllister's tell-all book leaves him facing social excommunication, with Mrs. Astor leading the pack of cutting him off from high society. Oscar van Rhijn mourns the death of his former lover, John Adams, who tragically died in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 6.Peggy's complicated past bleeds into episode 7, including the story about her child dying from scarlet fever. It becomes another reason for Mrs. Kirkland to look down on her. However, in the most unexpected twist, George Russell is shot just as he finds a new lifeline for his financial problems. The episode ends with a huge question of whether George will survive or not.Major events to expect from The Gilded Age season 3 episode 8The previous episodes left a series of major cliffhangers along with a million-dollar question of the main character's fate going ahead. The questions episode 7 left, plus the teasers from HBO Max's one-minute preview of The Gilded Age season 3 episode 8, tease some of the highlights that are going to play out in this season's finale.The answer to whether George Russell lives or dies. George getting shot was implied but not shown before episode 7 faded to black, but the episode preview confirmed that he was indeed shot, likely to the chest.The next step in Larry and Marian's relationship. Marian had already ended the engagement, and in episode 7, she refused to give Larry a chance despite knowing that what happened at the Haymarket was innocent. However, the episode preview hinted that she could be changing her mind.Peggy's other secret, her son, is revealed to the Kirklands. It will be another ammunition Mrs. Kirkland will use against Peggy.There could be a breakthrough in Gladys and the Duke of Buckingham's relationship. The episode preview showed the two dancing at a party, and Gladys looked the happiest she's ever been since being forced to marry the Duke.Stay tuned for more The Gilded Age season 3 news and updates as the series nears its end.