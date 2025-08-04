The Gilded Age season 3 episode 7 ending explained: What happens to George Russell?

The Gilded Age season 3 episode 7, Ex-Communicated, is filled with emotional ups and downs, cliffhangers, and shocking turns of events, especially in the last few minutes. This episode, released on August 3, 2025, on Max, builds tension by revealing the fate of a key character. The story dives deep into the problems that come up in families, society, and personal betrayals. In the final moments of the episode, George Russell is shot, and it is still unclear whether he will survive, leaving viewers in a dramatic cliffhanger.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from The Gilded Age season 3 episode 7. Reader’s discretion is required.

The plot of The Gilded Age has always explored how its complex characters deal with love, betrayal, and power struggles. In episode 7, the main characters face new problems. Oscar Van Rhijn's emotional turmoil, Marian Brook's ongoing tensions with Larry Russell, and Bertha Russell's play for power in New York society are at the core of this episode.

However, George Russell's shocking shooting at the end ultimately steals the show, leaving questions about who could have done it and what will happen to him in the future.

The Gilded Age season 3 episode 7: Is George Russell dead or alive?

The Gilded Age season 3 episode 7 (Image via Max)

In the last few seconds of The Gilded Age season 3 episode 7, a mysterious gunshot can be heard. This is when the shocking twist unfolds. After facing a lot of setbacks with his business, George Russell was finally about to make a huge profit through a new investment.

Just when things looked like they were going his way, a deliveryman showed up at the Russell home, who seemed harmless initially. Though as George speaks with him, the deliveryman pulls out a gun and shoots at George.

The answer remains unknown because the camera cuts off after the gunshot, leaving fans waiting for the season finale.

Earlier in the episode, George is seen discussing business with Clay, a former disgruntled employee whom he fired, and Risley Sage, who used to be his right-hand man. George recently got additional money for his empire through a new deal with the Merricks. This would have allowed him to carry out his plans.

With Risley and Clay seemingly back on board, George’s business troubles may finally be behind him. However, tensions remain high, especially since Risley shot Clay out of anger, suggesting that old grudges haven't been forgotten.

As George leaves the meeting, a deliveryman who appears to be performing routine tasks knocks on the door. Viewers are led to believe it’s a simple package delivery. However, the situation turns bad when the deliveryman pulls out a gun and shoots George quickly and out of the blue.

How does Oscar cope with John Adams’ death?

The Gilded Age season 3 episode 7 (Image via Max)

In The Gilded Age season 3 episode 7, one of the most heartbreaking scenes occurs when Oscar Van Rhijn is left to mourn the death of his ex-lover, John Adams. His grief is made worse by the fact that their relationship was never made public, leaving him with a profound sense of loss that he can’t fully express.

Oscar gets a letter from Mrs. Bell, John's sister, telling him that John left him a summer home as a symbol of their love. The scene where Oscar breaks down in private is deeply emotional, revealing the depth of his sorrow.

Marie Brook, who had never believed Oscar's feelings, now comes to understand how painful this loss is for him. They share a genuine moment of connection during this interaction, which shows how vulnerable Oscar is and how complicated his relationship with John was in the past.

Oscar has a long way to go, but he will need time to grieve and come to terms with his emotions.

Larry and Marian's fractured engagement

The Gilded Age season 3 episode 7 (Image via Max)

In The Gilded Age season 3 episode 7, the relationship between Marian Brook and Larry Russell takes a dramatic turn as their engagement collapses under the weight of a significant misunderstanding.

When Marian finds out that Larry went to a brothel while he was in Morenci, things quickly take a bad turn. Larry says there was nothing wrong that happened, but Marian can't bring herself to believe him. Marian finds it difficult to believe his explanation, even after Jack Trotter backs up by saying that Larry's visit was just a social event with drinks.

Despite Larry's repeated attempts to clarify his situation, Marian is still set on breaking their engagement. Her unwillingness to hear his side reveals deep-rooted mistrust.

Larry eventually confronts Marian in person, hoping to get a chance to explain, but Marian stands by her ground. This leads to the dissolution of their once-promising relationship. Marian’s reluctance to fully consider Larry’s explanation gently highlights the underlying fragility in their relationship.

Bertha Russell reaps the reward of her behavior

The Gilded Age season 3 episode 7 (Image via Max)

Throughout The Gilded Age, Bertha Russell’s relentless pursuit of social power has been a part of her character. In The Gilded Age season 3 episode 7, Bertha’s ambition leads her to secure control of the prestigious Newport Ball, a major event in New York high society.

While it may seem that Bertha won this battle, it came at a personal cost to her. Even though she organized the event well, Bertha is spending less and less time with her family, especially her husband George and their son Larry.

George begins to pull away from Bertha, saying that she is too focused on social status and that she is prioritizing her goals over their family's well-being. The growing disconnect within the Russell household highlights how Bertha’s obsession with status is beginning to damage her closest relationships.

Additionally, Larry, who suspects that Bertha may have influenced Marian’s decision to end their engagement, also withdraws from her. Bertha's social success feels empty now that her family isn't supporting her as much, leaving her to deal with the effects of her actions.

Why does Ward McAllister face social excommunication?

The Gilded Age season 3 episode 7 (Image via Max)

People in high society in New York are scandalized by Ward McAllister's decision to publish his tell-all book, Society as I Have Found It. The socialites, especially Mrs. Astor and her friends, are furious about the book because it shows the private lives and secrets of the city's most powerful people.

Although McAllister doesn't mention names in his book, it's clear who he's talking about, which has caused a rift in the group of the city's most powerful families.

After McAllister is caught in a lie, Mrs. Astor and the other high society women quickly cut him off from their group of friends. With this decision, McAllister's power in New York ends, as his old allies turn against him. Bertha Russell realizes that she can't stop McAllister's fall from grace, even though her power is growing.

Peggy Scott's past causes trouble with Mrs. Kirkland

The Gilded Age season 3 episode 7 (Image via Max)

Peggy Scott’s complicated past continues to haunt her in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 7. In this episode, Mrs. Kirkland, who has always looked down on Peggy, learns painful details about her past, especially about the terrible death of her child from scarlet fever. Mrs. Kirkland's disdain of Peggy comes from racism and sexism, and she uses this new information to further justify her prejudice.

The revelation reopens deep emotional wounds for Peggy, intensifying the strain on her relationships with her family and those around her. Peggy feels even more alone after Mrs. Kirkland's reaction to her loss, which was lacking in empathy, highlighting the severity of the racism she faces.

Although Mrs. Kirkland's son William seems to understand more, the situation still complicates the dynamics between Peggy and the Kirkland family. This new development shows that Peggy has to deal with a society that judges her for both her race and her past.

The Gilded Age season 3 episode 7 is available to stream on Max.

