7 best characters from The Gilded Age

The Gilded Age is a U.S.-based historical drama series created and written by Julian Fellowes, set in New York City during the economic boom of the 1880s known as the Gilded Age.

The story takes place in 1882 New York City and follows Marian Brook as she faces the city's strict social hierarchy and the conflict between newly wealthy industrialists and traditional old-money families.

The narrative in The Gilded Age also shifts to Manhattan’s Upper East Side, where it reveals the lives of African-American elites and domestic workers, with a focus on class, gender roles, labor, and shifting social norms.

As the series unfolds across four seasons, it introduces a wide array of memorable characters, both from the elite social circles and the households that serve them.

Here is a list of the seven best characters from The Gilded Age, each defined by personal choices, family ties, class divisions, or power struggles of the era.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

1) Sylvia Chamberlain

Jeanne Tripplehorn as Sylvia Chamberlain (Image via Getty)

Sylvia Chamberlain (Jeanne Tripplehorn) is a wealthy art collector in The Gilded Age who occupies a complicated position within New York's elite social circles. Despite her wealth, she is often excluded from high society due to rumours about her son's birth, with invitations extended mainly for financial reasons.

Living in a grand home filled with an extensive art collection she amassed with her late husband, Mrs. Chamberlain represents a figure who challenges the era’s strict social expectations.

Her character reflects the tension between wealth and social acceptance, illustrating how reputation and propriety often outweighed financial standing in the rigid structure of Gilded Age society.

2) Aurora Fane

Kelli O'Hara as Aurora Fane in The Gilded Age (Image via Getty)

Aurora Fane (Kelli O'Hara) is the niece by marriage of Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) and is married to Charles Fane (Ward Horton). Though not a central figure, Aurora plays a key social role, guiding Marian and supporting Bertha Russell when others in old money circles resist her.

Aurora’s personal storyline involves challenges within her marriage, as Charles eventually chooses to leave her. Her character contributes to the broader themes of loyalty, social acceptance, and the personal costs associated with upholding appearances in a society marked by rigid expectations and changing values.

3) Ada Forte

Cynthia Nixon as Ada Brook in the series (Image via Getty)

Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon), Agnes van Rhijn’s unmarried sister, lives with her in New York and initially depends on family wealth. Though often deferring to Agnes, Ada’s situation changes after marrying Reverend Luke Forte and inheriting his estate, giving her financial independence and control of the household.

Throughout the series, Ada's character plays a consistent role in the family dynamic, offering a contrast to her sister’s stern demeanor.

Her storyline represents broader themes in The Gilded Age, including social expectations of women, shifting power within families, and the personal impact of marriage, inheritance, and loss during the period.

4) Gladys Russell

Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Russell (Image via Getty)

Gladys Russell (Taissa Farmiga), the youngest daughter of Bertha and George Russell, faces ongoing conflict between her mother’s ambition to secure her a powerful marriage and her own wish to shape her future.

While Bertha aims to use Gladys’ marriage to elevate the family’s social standing, Gladys seeks greater control over her life as she faces the pressures of status, family expectations, and personal choice.

As she matures, Gladys is often caught between respecting her parents and asserting her independence, particularly in matters of love and social standing. Her experiences reveal the difficulties young women faced during the era, particularly those born into families determined to climb New York’s strict social ladder.

5) Larry Russell

Harry Richardson as Larry Russell (Image via Getty)

Larry Russell (Harry Richardson) is the son of Bertha and George Russell and the older brother of Gladys. A Harvard graduate with an interest in architecture, he is portrayed as someone striving to build an independent career while dealing with the expectations that come with his wealthy background.

Though he respects his father's accomplishments, Larry seeks to establish his own identity outside the family's social and financial influence. Alongside his career ambitions, Larry develops a romantic interest in Marian Brook. His story shows a generational shift as he faces personal goals, changing social roles, and family expectations.

6) Armstrong

Debra Monk as Armstrong (Image via Getty)

While The Gilded Age does depict the lives of the household staff, their storylines often take a secondary role to those of the wealthy families they serve.

One clear exception is Miss Armstrong (Debra Monk), the reserved lady's maid to Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski), who receives more narrative attention.

Her character gains further complexity through a storyline involving her strained relationship with her ailing mother, whom she still cares for despite verbal abuse during visits.

This subplot reveals key details about Armstrong’s background and personal life, adding to the broader exploration of class, duty, and emotional restraint within the domestic world of the era.

7) Oscar van Rhijn

Blake Ritson as Oscar van Rhijn (Image via Getty)

Oscar van Rhijn (Blake Ritson), the son of Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski), is portrayed as a fortune-hunter focused on securing a wealthy bride to maintain his social and financial standing.

His view of marriage in The Gilded Age shows the priorities of the late 19th-century upper class, where wealth and social connections often came before love or personal choice.

Though born into old-money society, Oscar at times questions traditional norms. His conversations with his mother bring moments of humour to the van Rhijn household and reveal the era’s varied views on wealth, marriage, and personal freedom.

Season 3 of The Gilded Age consists of eight episodes. So far, five episodes have aired and are currently available to stream on HBO Max. Episode 6 will release on July 27, followed by Episode 7 on August 3. Episode 8, the final installment of the season, is set to air on August 10.

