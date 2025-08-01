Who has won Head of Household on Big Brother season 27 so far? Details explored

As Big Brother season 27 progresses through its early weeks, the Head of Household (HOH) competitions have already influenced the direction of gameplay and nomination strategies. Each week has introduced a new challenge under the season’s murder mystery hotel theme, with power shifting from one HouseGuest to another.So far, three players have claimed the HOH title: Vince Panaro in Week 1, Jimmy Heagerty in Week 2, and Lauren Domingue in Week 3. These wins not only provided safety for the HOH winners but also allowed them to nominate other contestants, setting the tone for each eviction cycle.Big Brother 27 Head of Household winnersWeek 1: Power shifts begin with VinceThe season of Big Brother started with a divided challenge format, in which two groups of eight participated in distinct missions related to the &quot;Mastermind&quot; twist. One group successfully freed Julie Chen Moonves, while the other found the stolen HOH relic.This resulted in Jimmy having the power to select four players, including himself, Adrian, Ashley, and Vince, to compete in the initial HOH competition. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn a balancing task involving BB Blasters, Vince emerged victorious and became the first Head of Household. He nominated Amy, Ashley, and Zae for eviction. Ashley later won the Power of Veto and used it to save herself, leading to Kelley being named as a replacement nominee. Kelley went on to win safety through the BB Block Buster competition, resulting in Amy and Zae being the final nominees.Week 2: Jimmy takes control after the break-inFollowing the Big Brother first eviction, the HOH key and three game advantages were stolen in another twist. During the “BB Break-In” competition, houseguests navigated a pitch-black environment to recover the missing items. Jimmy located the HOH key, securing the title for Week 2.Jimmy put forward Adrian, Keanu, and Kelley for nomination. Keanu used his &quot;Mystery Competitor&quot; ability, introducing Big Brother 20 champion Kaycee Clark to participate in the veto challenge. Kaycee emerged victorious and awarded the Power of Veto to Keanu, allowing him to take himself off the block. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmy was named as his replacement. Kelley also used her special veto power, won her private challenge, and removed herself from the block. Will was then nominated. Later in the week, Adrian won safety in the BB Block Buster competition.Week 3: A new direction under Lauren’s reignBig Brother Week 3’s HOH competition, called “Twin Witness News,” involved answering true-or-false questions about house events observed by former houseguests Julia and Liz Nolan. Lauren answered correctly to the majority of questions and was designated as HOH.She put forward Keanu, Kelley, and Will for nomination. Keanu won in the Power of Veto during the &quot;Basement Break In&quot; challenge and took himself off the block. Adrian was selected as the replacement nominee. Subsequently, Kelley achieved safety in the BB Block Buster competition, resulting in Adrian and Will being the last nominees. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEvictees from Weeks 1 to 3As of Week 3, three houseguests have been evicted from the Big Brother season 27 house. Isaiah &quot;Zae&quot; Frederich was the first to exit the game after being nominated by Vince in Week 1. He was evicted on Day 10 with a vote of 9–5.In Week 2, on Day 17, Amy Bingham was evicted unanimously with a 13–0 vote. Finally, on Day 24, Adrian became the third evictee in Week 3, receiving a vote of 8–4.Viewers can watch season 27 of Big Brother on Paramount+.