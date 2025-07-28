"Make more connections" — Big Brother season 27 evictee Amy Bingham explains what could have helped her last longer in the house

Entering the Big Brother house can be overwhelming, and for Amy Bingham, her short-lived stay during season 27 ended with a unanimous 13-0 vote.Speaking to Entertainment Tonight after her eviction, Amy reflected on the experience and was asked what else, besides winning competitions, might have helped her stay in the game. She said,“Probably just make more connections with people. Most of the people in the house were so young.”She summarized her overall takeaway as she looked back on the social dynamics, competitive challenges, and twists that defined her time in the Big Brother house.Amy Bingham reflects on eviction and what could have changed her in Big Brother 27Limited connections and shifting trust View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlthough Amy tried to form relationships, she recognized that her connections were limited. She explained that the only two housemates she &quot;completely&quot; trusted were Rachel and Ashley. However, she noted a generational gap between her and most of the other players, stating,“The average age, I think, is 27. Like, they could be my kids almost.”Her gameplay approach focused on observing before aligning with others. She explained that she wanted to &quot;get to know people first&quot; to assess if she could &quot;trust&quot; them, if she liked them, and if she wanted to play with them. She pointed out that others were playing aggressively from the start, making it hard to keep up.“Everyone came in playing really hard, really fast,” she recalled.Struggling in competitions and early isolation View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmy acknowledged from the beginning that competitions were not her strength. When asked how far she thought she could have gone if she had stayed longer, she responded,&quot;If I could win a freaking comp, maybe I could have made it further, but I can't. I'm not good at these comps. I was really afraid going in, like I would not be good at comps. And it's proven I'm not good at comps.”Her inability to perform in challenges became a concern early on and may have contributed to her vulnerability in the game. Her adjustment to the Big Brother house also presented physical and emotional challenges. Amy revealed,“I barely got any sleep the first week. I think I slept maybe 15 hours the first week combined.”She admitted to missing her children and struggling to hold back tears, noting that crying in the house made someone a &quot;target.&quot; She explained that even routine actions were closely watched, adding that taking a shower or having a friend could also make a houseguest a target.BB accomplice twist and lasting impressions View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmy was part of an early twist in the game. Two days before entering the house, the producers told her she had to play the role of the &quot;BB Accomplice&quot; in order to join the season.The task required her to press a button in secret, and although the Big Brother houseguests didn’t suspect her, fans caught on. She explained,&quot;And so I was really nervous and anxious, like, oh my gosh, I have to get this done in this amount of time and like all these things. But I made it happen.”Looking ahead, Amy said she does not plan to return under the same conditions and same &quot;people.&quot; However, she expressed willingness to reenter with a new cast, adding,&quot;I would I would definitely go back for a new set of people, but not these ones.”Tune in for new Big Brother 27 episodes on CBS.