Big Brother 27 spoilers: Who was nominated on week 3? Details explored

As Week 3 of Big Brother 27 began, a new Head of Household was crowned and three houseguests were placed on the nomination block. Following the live eviction on July 24, Lauren Domingue secured the HoH title and named Keanu Soto, Kelley Jorgensen, and Clifton "Will" Williams as her nominees. Keanu remained a primary house target, Kelley volunteered for the block, and Will was chosen as a pawn, though this decision sparked disagreement from Lauren's alliance. With the house still divided, the third week introduced a more traditional pace after two weeks filled with unpredictable shifts.Lauren takes charge in Big Brother 27 week 3 nominations after Amy's evictionLauren makes her move amid shifting alliancesLauren Domingue became Head of Household after the conclusion of the Big Brother Week 2 eviction. She had been previously positioned in the middle of several house alliances, but her new power required her to make decisions that could impact her standing moving forward. The nominees for the week were Keanu Soto, Kelley Jorgensen, and Will Williams. Keanu had been repeatedly mentioned as a target since early in the game, while Kelley reportedly offered to be nominated. Lauren selected Will despite pushback from her "Bond" alliance, who were hesitant to see one of their own used as a pawn.This week on Big Brother, no new twists or powers were introduced. However, Mickey Lee still holds the "Interrogation" power from an earlier round, which lets her take over the Head of Household if her identity stays secret. This could still impact the game later.No other special powers or surprise challenges were added in Week 3. The results of the veto competition and ceremony will help determine which two of the three nominees stay on the block for eviction.Unexpected turns and power plays from week 2 Week 2 concluded with a series of shifting nominations and powers, resulting in five houseguests being placed on the block at different points. Initially, Keanu Soto won the Power of Veto, made possible by a twist involving former champion Kaycee Clark, and used it to remove himself from the nominations. Head of Household Jimmy Heagerty replaced him with Amy Bingham.Soon after, Kelley Jorgensen activated a secret solo veto competition and secured her safety. Jimmy was then forced to nominate Will Williams, making him the fifth nominee of the week. At that point, Amy, Adrian Rocha, and Will were the final nominees heading into eviction night.The BB Blockbuster competition gave one of the three nominees a chance to escape eviction. In a puzzle-based challenge called "Puzzling Prints," Adrian outpaced his fellow nominees and secured safety. Amy and Will remained on the block. During the live eviction, Amy Bingham was voted out unanimously. Even her closest allies, including Rachel Reilly and Ashley Hollis, voted for her departure. Amy acknowledged in her exit interview that her alliance with Rachel had likely contributed to her eviction. Katherine Woodman delivered a direct farewell message, noting her decision to dismantle a large alliance she believed she was at the bottom of.After Amy's eviction and Lauren's HoH win, the nomination process proceeded without additional twists or changes to the game structure on Big Brother.