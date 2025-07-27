"She was writing notes!" — Big Brother season 27 star Keanu reacts to Rachel’s alleged cheating during a game

In the early hours of Saturday live feeds on July 27, 2025, the Big Brother season 27 cameras captured a backyard conversation between houseguests Keanu and Rylie. The discussion turned serious when both accused returning player and Big Brother 13 winner Rachel Reilly of attempting to cheat.According to Keanu, Rachel had allegedly written notes before the Head of Household (HOH) competition.&quot;That’s wild, bro! I looked too! She was writing notes!” he said.Note-taking during the game was not allowed, and their claims suggested a possible rule violation involving cards used in the upcoming challenge.Rachel is accused of writing notes before the HOH competition on Big Brother 27Houseguests consider Rachel the bigger threatThe exchange began with Keanu and Rylie discussing Katherine’s status in the game. Keanu pointed out that while he knew Rylie liked her personally, she had to be evicted because she didn’t engage in strategic discussions with anyone. Rylie then redirected the focus by emphasizing that Rachel was &quot;still in the house.&quot;Keanu responded, saying that he believed Rachel was alone at the moment and appeared to be &quot;reeling&quot;. However, Rylie disagreed and argued that Rachel was &quot;not really alone&quot;. They then discussed her earlier alliance, with Keanu highlighting that she once had a group of three, but Ashley quickly left that group after Amy was evicted.As they weighed potential nomination strategies, Rylie concluded:“I think Rachel is a way bigger threat.”Keanu agreed and explained his plan, saying that he would nominate three houseguests and, if one of them used the Power of Veto to save themselves, he would then put &quot;Rachel up&quot; as a replacement nominee. When Rylie suggested a combination of allies, Keanu clarified:“Rachel, Mickey AND Morgan. I would rather nominate Rachel and give her only one chance to get out.”Allegations surface that Rachel wrote notes ahead of the HOH challenge View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe conversation shifted toward the alleged cheating. Rylie claimed that Rachel had violated the rules by recording information before the Head of Household competition.“She was trying to cheat!” Rylie said.Keanu confirmed he was aware of the situation, and both expressed surprise that no disciplinary action was taken. Rylie pointed out that the producers did not remove Rachel from the house, expressing concern over the lack of consequences.Rylie added that Rachel had been writing on certain items. When Keanu asked if she saw the cards, Rylie said she saw production take &quot;the cards away.&quot; He continued by describing what Rachel was allegedly doing with the cards:“She was writing all the numbers and sh*t, like, notes! I am like: Damn, Bro!”The implication was that Rachel had tried to document information that could give her an advantage in the HOH competition, an act generally prohibited under game rules.Writing notes is a known violation in Big Brother history View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAcross different versions of Big Brother, note-taking has historically resulted in warnings or expulsions. In previous seasons, houseguests have been penalized for similar behavior.Bam was removed from Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Edition 1 in 2006 for writing, while Nick Bateman was eliminated from Big Brother UK in 2000 after passing written messages trying to influence the nomination. The U.S. version has also warned players for forming letters or leaving visual cues.As of now, no official statement has yet been made regarding Rachel’s alleged rule violation.Tune in and stream season 27 of Big Brother on CBS.