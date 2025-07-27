  • home icon
  • Reality TV
  • Big Brother spoilers: Who won the Power of Veto in week 3? Details explored

Big Brother spoilers: Who won the Power of Veto in week 3? Details explored

By Stephany Montero
Published Jul 27, 2025 04:02 GMT
Keanu Soto from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)
Keanu Soto from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

Following the recent nomination ceremony on Big Brother 27, the third Power of Veto competition has officially taken place inside the house. With tensions rising and strategic alliances becoming more visible, the competition’s outcome held significant weight.

Ad

After hours of gameplay and live feed downtime, Keanu Soto emerged as the winner of the Week 3 Power of Veto. His victory ensures his removal from the block, prompting the Head of Household (HOH), Lauren Domingue, to name a replacement nominee.

The original nominees this week included Keanu, Kelley Jorgensen, and Cliffton “Will” Williams.

Keanu wins the Power of Veto again as Lauren prepares to name a replacement nominee on Big Brother Week 3

Keanu secures safety with another Veto win

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Keanu’s performance in the Veto competition marks his second consecutive win while facing possible eviction.

The participants in the Week 3 contest were the three nominees, Keanu, Kelley, and Will, alongside HOH Lauren, and randomly selected houseguests Vince Panaro and Ashley Hollis.

Ad

According to the Big Brother 27 live feeds, the challenge lasted nearly five hours, and Keanu successfully claimed the Veto power, once again preserving his spot in the game.

As a result of his win, Keanu will remove himself from the block, forcing HOH Lauren to select a new nominee ahead of the next eviction.

Conversations captured on the live feeds suggest that Lauren has been considering nominating Ashley.

Earlier in the week, Lauren discussed her concerns with Vince about Ashley potentially using the Veto to protect Will, which could have forced her into nominating someone from her alliance.

Ad

With that scenario avoided, Lauren now has the option to place Ashley on the block.

Keanu has been viewed as a recurring target within the house. In Week 2, he activated a secret twist that allowed Big Brother 20 winner Kaycee Clark to compete in the Veto competition on his behalf.

Kaycee’s win enabled Keanu to avoid eviction, and this week, his efforts once again granted him safety.

Lauren considers next steps with nomination shift

Ad
Ad

Lauren’s initial nominations appeared to be a strategic attempt to avoid disrupting the broader balance of power in the house. While Kelley reportedly offered herself as a pawn, Lauren faced internal resistance from her “Bond” alliance for nominating Will.

However, she went forward with the decision, signaling a desire to manage both sides of the Big Brother house.

Now, with Keanu no longer a nominee, Lauren is expected to finalize her replacement. If Ashley is chosen, the nomination could influence future alliances and test her ability to maintain neutrality.

Ad

The house continues to shift as players evaluate each other’s loyalty, influence, and perceived threats.

The Power of Veto ceremony will determine the final set of nominees for Week 3, shaping the eviction vote ahead.

Secret powers and shifting targets in Week 2

Ad

In Week 2, Jimmy Heagerty served as Head of Household. His initial targets shifted quickly as both Keanu and Kelley removed themselves from the block through secret Veto powers.

Jimmy was then forced to name additional nominees, eventually settling on Will Williams and Amy Bingham after Adrian Rocha also saved himself by winning the BB Blockbuster competition.

The final nominees for eviction were Amy and Will. Despite Amy’s efforts to appeal to the house, the vote resulted in a unanimous decision to evict her.

Ad

In her exit interview, Amy stated that her association with Rachel Reilly may have influenced the outcome.

Notably, Rachel and Ashley, two of Amy’s closest allies, also voted against her, suggesting a strategic pivot within their alliance as the house continues to reorganize its power structure moving forward.

Stream Big Brother 27 anytime on CBS.

About the author
Stephany Montero

Stephany Montero

Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.

Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Prem Deshpande
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications