Following the recent nomination ceremony on Big Brother 27, the third Power of Veto competition has officially taken place inside the house. With tensions rising and strategic alliances becoming more visible, the competition’s outcome held significant weight.After hours of gameplay and live feed downtime, Keanu Soto emerged as the winner of the Week 3 Power of Veto. His victory ensures his removal from the block, prompting the Head of Household (HOH), Lauren Domingue, to name a replacement nominee.The original nominees this week included Keanu, Kelley Jorgensen, and Cliffton “Will” Williams.Keanu wins the Power of Veto again as Lauren prepares to name a replacement nominee on Big Brother Week 3Keanu secures safety with another Veto winKeanu’s performance in the Veto competition marks his second consecutive win while facing possible eviction.The participants in the Week 3 contest were the three nominees, Keanu, Kelley, and Will, alongside HOH Lauren, and randomly selected houseguests Vince Panaro and Ashley Hollis. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to the Big Brother 27 live feeds, the challenge lasted nearly five hours, and Keanu successfully claimed the Veto power, once again preserving his spot in the game.As a result of his win, Keanu will remove himself from the block, forcing HOH Lauren to select a new nominee ahead of the next eviction.Conversations captured on the live feeds suggest that Lauren has been considering nominating Ashley.Earlier in the week, Lauren discussed her concerns with Vince about Ashley potentially using the Veto to protect Will, which could have forced her into nominating someone from her alliance.With that scenario avoided, Lauren now has the option to place Ashley on the block.Keanu has been viewed as a recurring target within the house. In Week 2, he activated a secret twist that allowed Big Brother 20 winner Kaycee Clark to compete in the Veto competition on his behalf.Kaycee’s win enabled Keanu to avoid eviction, and this week, his efforts once again granted him safety.Lauren considers next steps with nomination shift View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLauren’s initial nominations appeared to be a strategic attempt to avoid disrupting the broader balance of power in the house. While Kelley reportedly offered herself as a pawn, Lauren faced internal resistance from her “Bond” alliance for nominating Will.However, she went forward with the decision, signaling a desire to manage both sides of the Big Brother house.Now, with Keanu no longer a nominee, Lauren is expected to finalize her replacement. If Ashley is chosen, the nomination could influence future alliances and test her ability to maintain neutrality.The house continues to shift as players evaluate each other’s loyalty, influence, and perceived threats.The Power of Veto ceremony will determine the final set of nominees for Week 3, shaping the eviction vote ahead.Secret powers and shifting targets in Week 2 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn Week 2, Jimmy Heagerty served as Head of Household. His initial targets shifted quickly as both Keanu and Kelley removed themselves from the block through secret Veto powers.Jimmy was then forced to name additional nominees, eventually settling on Will Williams and Amy Bingham after Adrian Rocha also saved himself by winning the BB Blockbuster competition.The final nominees for eviction were Amy and Will. Despite Amy’s efforts to appeal to the house, the vote resulted in a unanimous decision to evict her.In her exit interview, Amy stated that her association with Rachel Reilly may have influenced the outcome.Notably, Rachel and Ashley, two of Amy’s closest allies, also voted against her, suggesting a strategic pivot within their alliance as the house continues to reorganize its power structure moving forward.Stream Big Brother 27 anytime on CBS.