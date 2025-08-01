Who has been evicted from Big Brother season 27 so far? Details explored

In the first three weeks of Big Brother season 27, a series of competitions, secret powers, and shifting strategies have already reshaped the game. The season opened with a murder mystery hotel theme and introduced a twist-filled start involving returning winner Rachel Reilly.With gameplay intensifying early on, three HouseGuests have been evicted: Isaiah “Zae” Frederich in Week 1, Amy Bingham in Week 2, and Adrian Rocha in Week 3. Each eviction on the Big Brother house followed a series of nominations, veto outcomes, and alliance movements that influenced the final votes.Who left the Big Brother season 27 house in the first 3 weeks?Zae becomes the first evictee in Week 1 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe premiere saw 16 HouseGuests enter the house, later joined by Rachel Reilly. The players were split into two groups for opening challenges involving a bridge puzzle and a relic search. Vince secured the Head of Household title and put forward nominations for Amy, Ashley, and Zae. Ashley claimed the Power of Veto and took herself off the block. Kelley was named as the replacement nominee.In the BB Block Buster competition titled “Ransom Note,” Kelley won and used the power to save herself. The final nominees were Amy and Zae. On Day 10, Zae was evicted by a vote of 9–5, becoming the season’s first evicted player.Amy is evicted after a double Veto in Week 2After Zae was evicted, Jimmy took on the role of Head of Household by finding the missing key during the &quot;BB Break-In&quot; competition. He nominated Adrian, Keanu, and Kelley. Keanu utilized his &quot;Mystery Competitor&quot; ability, enabling former Big Brother champion Kaycee Clark to participate in the Veto competition for him. Kaycee emerged victorious, leading to Keanu's self-removal from the block. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJimmy then nominated Amy to take Keanu's spot. Kelley activated her &quot;Mystery Veto&quot; power, completed the individual challenge, and also took herself off the block. Will was named the new nominee. In the BB Block Buster competition “Puzzling Prints,” Adrian won and secured his safety. On Day 17, Amy Bingham was evicted unanimously by a vote of 13–0.Adrian is sent home in Week 3 after a replacement nominationLauren secured the title of Head of Household during the &quot;Twin Witness News&quot; competition. She put Keanu, Kelley, and Will up for eviction. During the veto draw, Vince and Ashley were chosen to participate in the competition. Keanu emerged victorious in the &quot;Basement Break In&quot; Power of Veto challenge and applied it to himself.Lauren selected Adrian as the replacement nominee. In the BB Block Buster competition titled “Study the Study,” Kelley identified the most accurate differences between two rooms and won the safety prize. The final nominees were Adrian and Will. On Day 24, Adrian was evicted by a vote of 8–4. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRemaining HouseGuests on Big Brother season 27After three evictions, 14 HouseGuests remain in the Big Brother 27 house. These include Vince Panaro, Mickey Lee, Ava Pearl, Cliffton “Will” Williams, Rylie Jeffries, Morgan Pope, Kelley Jorgensen, Ashley Hollis, Zach Cornell, Jimmy Heagerty, Rachel Reilly, Keanu Soto, Lauren Domingue, and Katherine Woodman.They continue to navigate alliances, competitions, and weekly twists as the game moves forward. With several players already nominated at least once and others holding influence through secret powers or social positioning, the next phase of the season is set to further define the strategic direction of the house.Big Brother season 27 is available for streaming anytime on Paramount+.