  • home icon
  • Shows
  • “Both failed but Bertha is the more b*tchy one” - Fans rage over George and Bertha’s stance on Gladys’ marriage in The Gilded Age season 3

“Both failed but Bertha is the more b*tchy one” - Fans rage over George and Bertha’s stance on Gladys’ marriage in The Gilded Age season 3

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Jul 23, 2025 15:02 GMT
Gladys marries the Duke in The Gilded Age season 3 (Image via Max)
Gladys marries the Duke in The Gilded Age season 3 (Image via Max)

The Gilded Age season 3, now halfway through the season on Max, featured a high society wedding in episode 4. Gladys Russell (Taissa Farmiga) married the Duke of Buckingham (Ben Lamb), but it was a heartbreaking one, as marrying the Duke was never something Gladys wanted.

Ad

The wedding ended in a tearful affair, with Gladys walking down the aisle with tears falling down her face. Now, fans of the series are debating who, between her parents, is to blame for Gladys' fate, especially since The Gilded Age season 3 episode 4 revealed that she's miserable in her new life in England.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans are divided over whether Bertha, who orchestrated the wedding to the Duke, is to blame more than George, who went back on his promise that he would let Gladys marry for love. A fan on Reddit said they both failed their daughter, but Bertha is ultimately to blame.

"Both failed but Bertha is the more b*tchy one as she actively set this up and could care less how Gladys feel as she was worried if the wedding was cancelled: how would they be viewed by Society," a Reddit user commented.
Ad
A Reddit user comment about Bertha and George&#039;s hand in Gladys&#039; marriage (Image via Reddit/@u/LifeSucks1988)
A Reddit user comment about Bertha and George's hand in Gladys' marriage (Image via Reddit/@u/LifeSucks1988)

More fans agreed that Bertha Russell is to blame more because she was the one to force Gladys to marry the Duke.

Ad
"There wouldn't have been a marriage to let Gladys down over had Bertha not forced it on her in the first place," a user on Reddit said.
"George definitely failed Gladys, no doubt, but Bertha used her as a negotiating tactic and actively worked to sell her off to a guy she doesn't like," a Reddit user commented.
Ad

However, some fans pointed out that while Bertha was the mastermind, George was the one who broke his promise to Gladys in The Gilded Age season 3. He made Gladys believe that he would support her decision, but in the end, he sided with Bertha.

"Agree. Bertha is always upfront with Gladys about what she wanted. Gladys knew where she stood with her. George, however, told her that he would support her choice and allow her to marry for love only to turn around and side with Bertha in the end," a Reddit user commented.
Ad
"Yes, he definitely did. He promised Gladys that he would stop her from marrying the Duke. However, he does a complete 180 and essentially tells Gladys to marry the Duke. He didn't just fail Gladys; George betrayed Gladys," another Reddit user said.
"Bertha did what she sincerely thought was best (she was wrong, but...). George went against what he knew best AND broke his promise," a Reddit user added.
Ad

Read more: Who unexpectedly came back in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 5?

What's more to come for Gladys, Bertha, and George Russell in The Gilded Age season 3?

Ad

At the time of writing, The Gilded Age season 3 has just released episode 5, starting the second half of the series, as it's only eight episodes long. In the latest episode, Gladys has just arrived in England after her grand wedding to the Duke of Buckingham, and she gets the first taste of what it's like to be the Duchess of a Duke who has a controlling sister.

Ahead of The Gilded Age season 3 episode 5's release, HBO Max released a mid-season trailer, teasing fans of the major plot lines the series will explore in the coming episodes. It includes some updates on what's going to happen to Bertha and Gladys in England. Bertha will be visiting her daughter in the English countryside as they plot how Gladys can stand up against Lady Sarah.

Ad

As she promised in episode 5, Bertha will try to make things right where Gladys is concerned. She's already married to the Duke, and there's nothing they can change about that. Bertha, however, can help Gladys adjust to her new life in England and ensure Lady Sarah won't continue stomping on her daughter's confidence or undermining her role as the new Duchess.

As for George Russell, while Bertha is busy in England, he will be concentrating on his business endeavors. He's already facing problems, including losing some of his wealthy backers, and it doesn't appear that the hurdles will end soon.

Ad

Catch new episodes of The Gilded Age season 3 every Sunday evening, only streaming on Max.

About the author
Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Twitter icon

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kinette Sumadia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications