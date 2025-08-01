Will there be The Gilded Age season 4? Renewal status and more

HBO has officially greenlit The Gilded Age season 4, two weeks ahead of the season 3 finale, as per a report from Variety dated July 28, 2025. The historical drama series premiered its third installment on June 22, 2025, and is set to conclude its eight-episode run on August 10, 2025.

Created and written by Julian Fellowes, The Gilded Age is set in the 1880s, a period when New York City was thriving and on the verge of major economic, political, and social change. The series is produced by Holly Rymon, Claire M. Shanley, and Luke Harlan.

The Gilded Age season 4 will see the return of the show's exceptional main cast, including veteran actors like Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Christine Baranski, and Cynthia Nixon. Joining them are a talented group of younger stars, including Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Harry Richardson, Ben Ahlers, Taissa Farmiga, and Ben Lamb, among others.

The third season's solid viewership has paved the way for The Gilded Age season 4

Larry and Marian's storyline will continue in The Gilded Age season 4 (Image via Instagram/@gildedagehbo)

The Gilded Age season 3 has witnessed a steady increase in weekly viewership since its premiere, as per HBO. The network also noted that the third installment saw a 20% rise in viewership compared to season 2. Furthermore, episode 5 was watched by 4 million viewers in Live+3 viewing, a marked increase from episode 4's 3.8 million views.

Francesca Orsi, head of HBO Drama Series and Films, told Variety on July 28, 2025, that she "couldn't be prouder" of the show's success and looked forward to a "thrilling" The Gilded Age season 4.

"We couldn't be prouder of the undeniable viewership heights The Gilded Age has achieved this season. Transporting us to 1880s New York City, Julian Fellowes and the enormously talented cast and crew have created a 'cant-miss it' entertainment experience from week to week, and we're delighted to continue exploring these characters' grand ambitions for what we promise will be a thrilling fourth season."

Moreover, Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television, thanked the cast and crew for delivering "stories rich in drama and history, stellar performances and stunning production value" for the last three seasons. She added:

"Every moment spent in this world and with these characters only deepens our love for the show, and we're so happy that our partners at HBO and audiences around the world are clamoring for more."

What has happened in The Gilded Age season 3 so far?

Bertha and George Russell will lead The Gilded Age season 4 (Image via Instagram/@gildedagehbo)

In The Gilded Age season 3, Bertha Russell seeks to expand her social clout by marrying her daughter, Gladys, to the Duke of Buckingham, Hector Vere, despite Gladys' feelings for the non-royal Billy Carlton. In episode 4, Gladys is forced to marry the Duke and is sent to England to start her married life.

However, the duke's overbearing sister, Lady Sarah, makes her life miserable, prompting Bertha to intervene on her daughter's behalf. Meanwhile, her husband, George, takes on the ambitious business venture of building a transcontinental railroad between New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. He faces several obstacles, including attempting to buy the controlling shares in the Illinois Central Line, without much success.

In episode 6, J.P. Morgan forces George, the Merricks, and Risley Sage to end the infighting and agree to the Illinois Central Line.

Oscar, Agnes, Ada, and Marian will return for The Gilded Age season 4 (Image via Instagram/@gildedagehbo)

Elsewhere, Larry teams up with Jack, the Van Rhijn household's footman, who is working on inventing an alarm clock. After selling the clock patent with Larry's help, Jack walks away with $300,000 (almost $10 million in current value). He rewards the household members with a big bonus as a show of gratitude for loaning him money for the patent before leaving his job and setting out into the world.

Furthermore, Larry and Marianne get engaged in episode 5, but the latter ends the engagement in the next episode after learning about her fiancé's visit to the Haymarket. While there, Oscar runs into Maude Beaton and offers her $100 to start over in Ohio, despite her earlier betrayal.

Meanwhile, Peggy falls in love with Dr. William Kirkland, much to his mother's displeasure, as she deems Peggy and her family racially inferior. She travels to Philadelphia to interview the suffragist leader, Francis Watkins Harper.

Ada becomes the 'new woman of the household' after rescuing the van Rhijn family from destitution. Agnes does not take well to the change in hierarchy and proceeds to undermine her sister's authority. Ada devotes her time to the temperance movement that aims to ban alcohol consumption from every aspect of life, in honor of her late husband, Reverend Luke.

All episodes of The Gilded Age season 4 would arrive on HBO and HBO Max.

