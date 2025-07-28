The Gilded Age season 3 episode 6 ending explained: What does Oscar do about Maud Beaton? The van Rhijn cures strikes again

The Gilded Age season 3 episode 6 is an eventful one for the van Rhijn and the Russell family. Bertha is in England, visiting Gladys at Sidmouth and helping her stand up against Lady Sarah. Meanwhile, several secrets cause tension and emotional turmoil for the van Rhijns, and not one of them is safe.

Ad

Marian discovers something untoward about Larry and Jack's secret is out, making Agnes jealous and forcing Ada to do what's right. Meanwhile, Oscar van Rhijn faces the return of the striking con artist who caused him to lose his and his mother's fortune. But instead of an explosive reunion, The Gilded Age season 3 episode 6 shows Oscar's character.

Oscar decides to help Maud Beaton get away from her current predicament at the Haymarket. It's something that has made John Adams proud, but just before the episode ends, it looks like the van Rhijn curse strikes again.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for The Gilded Age season 3 episode 6. Reader's discretion is advised.

What does Oscar decide to do with Maud Beaton in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 6? Does someone die?

Maud Beaton in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 6 (Image via Max)

The previous episode leaves off with the revelation of Maud Beaton's return and Oscar van Rhijn's plan to confront her about the con that has left him and his mother penniless. The Gilded Age season 3 episode 6 has finally shown their reunion after Oscar seeks Maud at the Haymarket.

Ad

They get to talking, despite Maud being nervous and twitchy around Oscar, which is understandable given what he has done to him. However, Oscar assured her that he only wishes to understand what happened to the money, prompting Maud to reveal that Crowther has taken it all. It turns out that the main con artist has also used her and has left her penniless, which is why she's working at the Haymarket.

Ad

The Gilded Age season 3 episode 6 shows how Oscar has grown compassionate and understanding. Earlier in season 3, he had become a morose character after losing his wealth and had thought that it was basically the end of his life. If not for John Adams, who had invested in him, he would likely continue to be the person with no plans and no direction in life.

It's perhaps the reason why, instead of being angry at Maud Beaton, he feels for what she's going through now, left to sell her body just to have the means to live. So, he decides to give her an out, a ticket to Sandusky, where her sister lives, and $100. Even Maud is shocked by Oscar's generosity after what she has done to him.

Ad

John Adams moments before the accident (Image via Max)

Read more: The Gilded Age season 3 receives 100% on Rotten Tomatoes ahead of its release

Ad

However, as he explains, he's working again now and despite what happened in the past, he wishes that she will also have a better life. What Oscar has done is something to be proud of, and John Adams is exactly that. However, at the last few seconds of the episode, John Adams is hit by a horse and a carriage as he waves Oscar goodbye.

The Gilded Age season 3 episode 6 leaves him lying unresponsive on the ground, and it is unclear if he survives or not. It appears that the van Rhijn curse, which keeps them from finding long-lasting love, strikes again.

Ad

While he hasn't been a huge character in the series, he plays an important role in Oscar's story. Besides being a former lover, he's also the one to help Oscar stand back on his two feet in season 3 after losing all his fortune.

Read more: Where was the Gilded Age season 3 filmed?

Is Marian ending her engagement to Larry in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 6?

Oscar is not the only one suffering from a broken heart by the end of The Gilded Age season 3 episode 6. Marian has also made the difficult decision to end her engagement to Larry Russell after a painful discovery, and all these play out while Larry is indisposed and busy with business, far away from New York.

Ad

Marian ends the engagement (Image via Max)

Marian and Larry got engaged in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 5, and they have already told their families about it. However, in episode 6, Marian discovers that the night of their engagement, when Larry had told her about going to Delmonico's for the bachelor party, he was at the Haymarket instead.

Ad

It has started her to doubt what kind of man Larry is for him to go to a place of ill repute like the Haymarket. While it was only a sociable evening, as seen in episode 5 and as Oscar suggests in episode 6, Marian is understandably wary. She has past experiences with terrible men, and she doesn't want to follow through with an engagement with a man she can't trust.

The Gilded Age season 3 episode 6 ends with Marian delivering what appears to be a breakup letter to the Russell home. It doesn't appear that she's going to wait for Larry to come home to break up with him or that she's willing to hear whatever he has to say about that night.

Ad

Does Jack leave the van Rhijn household in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 6?

Another part of the eventful The Gilded Age season 3 episode 6 for the van Rhijn household is Jack's secret finally coming out in the open. Agnes, who guesses that he was paid around $2000 for the clock, is shocked to learn that the value is much higher than that.

Ad

Jack says goodbye (Image via Max)

As revealed in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 4, the clock netted Jack $300,000, and when Agnes discovers it, she feels like John is taking advantage of them for staying in the house. Ada doesn't think so, but in the end, she finds that it's right for Jack to make his way in the world, and that sadly means he has to go.

Ad

There's no two-week notice, however, as Jack leaves the following morning. However, not without leaving everyone envelopes with the money they each loaned him to pay for the patent in The Gilded Age season 2, plus a bonus. Even Mrs. Armstrong gets a bonus when she hadn't lent him money before.

Is Bertha's visit to England in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 6 fruitful?

Bertha's visit to Gladys in Sidmouth ends up being a fruitful one, at least as seen in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 6. Bertha Russell is a strong figure, calculated, and doesn't back down. She knows how to handle business, especially when it comes to dealing with difficult and entitled people like the Duke of Buckingham's sister, Lady Sarah.

Ad

Episode 6 sees Bertha coaching Gladys how to stand up for herself to Lady Sarah and make herself valuable to the Duke, from taking an interest in the Duke and his estate to reprimanding Lady Sarah whenever she undermines her new title as the Duchess. However, little nudges and prompts are what Gladys needs because, as it turns out, she has learned many qualities from her mother.

Catch The Gilded Age season 3 episode 6, along with the show's previous episodes, streaming on Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More