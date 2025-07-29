"If he doesn't come across as a raging a**hole it’s not factual" — Internet reacts to HBO documentary Billy Joel: And So It Goes

Billy Joel: And So It Goes takes viewers on a musical journey into the life of the American music legend, Billy Joel. The HBO documentary was released in two parts, with the first one released on July 18, 2025, and the second on July 25, 2025.

The documentary follows the singer from his childhood days to musical fame. Along with interviews with several popular faces and close friends of Joel, it also touched upon several stumbling blocks and controversies from the artist's life while covering his musical trajectory.

As the documentary was unveiled on HBO Max, several viewers took to the internet to express their thoughts after watching Billy Joel: And So It Goes. The reactions seem to be a mix of appreciation and negative remarks, highlighting several hits and misses of the documentary directed by Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin.

One of the Reddit users expressed their thoughts regarding the documentary, sharing negative remarks about the singer.

"If he doesn't come across as a raging a**hole it's not factual," one user stated.

A screenshot of the Reddit comment (Image via Reddit/@VivaZeBull)

Several Reddit users also shared similar negative reactions to the documentary.

"Yeah this is a bad take," a user said.

"That's become the standard over the last decade. See Ezra Edelman's Prince doc getting buried," another Reddit user pointed out.

"This is unfortunately the new "style" of documentary in this age of information we're in. I laughed out loud when they COMPLETELY glossed over his ex brother in law stealing his earnings. And the drunk driving not being drunk driving... No one should be exalted to control their entire narrative," another user commented.

"I listened to the filmmaker do an interview on NPR. It truly sounded like she was in love with Billy Joel. I'm not surprised to hear it's basically a love letter to him," another user shared.

Positive reactions were also shared by several people as they spoke about the details they liked in the HBO documentary.

"This documentary was great. I thought it was well produced and directed. Both parts highlighted the good and the bad of Joel's long career," a Reddit user said.

"I enjoyed it and in the past few years, I have a renewed appreciation for his music and tend to listen to The Billy Joel Channel on Sirius Xm whenever they run it. I find a musician's or artist's creative process fascinating now and I enjoy listening to him explain it," another user stated.

Other netizens also came in support, unclear on the negative criticism of Billy Joel: And So It Goes.

"It's a musician's documentary, what objective viewpoint are you looking for exactly?" a Reddit user mentioned.

"I just finished it, I didn't get puff piece at all, I thought they hit the issues head on, didn't hold back, I'm confused by this take," another user said.

"What exactly is it supposed to be critical of? What if it’s just a biopic? Does everything has to be some sort of deep dive, ripping apart of things," commented another netizen.

All about Billy Joel: And So It Goes

The two-part documentary, Billy Joel: And So It Goes, takes a close look at the American musical icon's journey to popularity and pivotal moments from his life. Beginning from his early days, the documentary covers all the albums and musical endeavors the artist undertook. It also touches upon some sensitive moments from his life, showcasing the singer's perspective on these points.

Several prominent figures have also been featured in Billy Joel: And So It Goes, bringing their stories with the singer to the documentary. Personalities seen in the HBO documentary include Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, ex-bandmate Jon Small, and ex-wife Christie Brinkley, among others.

Supported by archival footage, interviews, and exclusive moments, the HBO original brings a raw and emotional look at the Piano Man singer's life from his perspective.

Watch Billy Joel: And So It Goes on HBO Max.

