When is A Minecraft Movie coming to HBO Max?

A Minecraft Movie came as one of the biggest surprises in the film industry this year, in 2025, shocking fans of the game in particular. When the first teaser trailer of the movie was released, fans seemingly had low expectations, as they found the dialogue to be simple and the mix of live-action and animation a bit jarring.

However, things took a U-turn when the film was released. It was a massive success, becoming the second-highest-grossing video game movie of all time.

Now, you can watch A Minecraft Movie from the comfort of your home, as the film is coming to HBO Max on June 20, 2025, which is in a few days. Note that you must have an active subscription to the streaming service to watch it. Here’s everything you need to know.

A Minecraft Movie is coming to HBO Max

The movie will be available for streaming from June 20, 2025 (Image via Mojang Studios/Warner Bros)

Minecraft fans have much to rejoice about, as Mojang is preparing to release the Chase the Skies update for the Java and Bedrock Editions, along with the Vibrant Visuals graphics upgrade for the latter. If that was not exciting enough, A Minecraft Movie is coming to HBO Max on June 20, 2025.

If you did not visit the theater to watch the film, several controversies unfolded during the screening, including the infamous “Chicken Jockey” meme. But soon, you can relax and watch it from the comfort of your home.

Surprisingly, Warner Bros has decided to bring the movie to streaming platforms soon after its release. For comparison, The Super Mario Bros. Movie was out in April of 2023 and came to streaming platforms only in August of the same year — a nearly four-month gap between theatrical and streaming release. Mojang’s movie has taken barely two months to be available on the small screen.

It was out on April 4, 2025, in theaters before being released digitally on May 13, 2025, meaning you can currently purchase or rent it either from stores or streaming platforms. Now, barely a month later, the film will be available to stream on HBO Max without the requirement of any purchase (apart from the subscription).

A Minecraft Movie features Jack Black as Steve and Jason Momoa as Garrett the Garbage Man. While the film is written for a younger audience, fans of the game will find it endearing and a fun watch. Finding all the Easter eggs, such as that in the Herobrine scene, is entertaining.

