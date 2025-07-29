The Gilded Age season 3 episode 7 promises even more drama, tragedy, and emotional fallout following the bittersweet events of the previous episode, and as the series races toward its conclusion. People are mourning various things, from a shocking death that came out of nowhere to the end of a romantic relationship.Titled Ex-Communicated, The Gilded Age season 3 episode 7 will arrive on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET, only on Max. In the aftermath of Gladys' wedding to the Duke of Buckingham, tension and cracks start to unravel in the Russell household, and it's made worse with someone feeding the gossip pages about their personal matters.But while Gladys' wedding went through, Larry's engagement to Marian Brook ended, at least for her part. The Gilded Age season 3 episode 7 will feature the aftermath of Larry finding out that Marian bailed on their union.When does The Gilded Age season 3 episode 7 come out?Following the show's traditional Sunday evening release schedule, The Gilded Age season 3 episode 7 will be released next week on Sunday, August 3, 2025. The new episode drops around 9:00 pm ET. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, please note the time difference, which will depend on the region. Refer to the table below for the exact release timings in selected major time zones worldwide.Time zoneRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeSunday, August 3, 20256 pmCentral TimeSunday, August 3, 20258 pmEastern TimeSunday, August 3, 20259 pmGreenwich Mean TimeMonday, August 4, 20251 amCentral European TimeMonday, August 4, 20253 amEastern European TimeMonday, August 4, 20254 amIndian Standard TimeMonday, August 4, 20256:30 amJapan Standard TimeMonday, August 4, 202510 amLike the previous episodes of the series, The Gilded Age season 3 episode 7 will be exclusively streaming on Max.Read more: Does Maud Beaton return in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 5?How many episodes is The Gilded Age season 3 left with?It won't be long before the third season of The Gilded Age ends, because there are only two more episodes left in the series. Here's the remaining schedule for the series:Episode 7: Ex-Communicated - August 3, 2025Episode 8 (Finale): My Mind Is Made Up - August 10, 2025A brief recap of The Gilded Age season 3 episode 6The Gilded Age season 3 episode 6 saw the reunion between Oscar van Rhijn and Maud Beaton. But instead of an explosive confrontation, Oscar ended up helping Maud leave the Haymarket and find a better life in Sandusky, where her sister lives. He gives her a train ticket and $100 before saying goodbye.However, at the end of episode 6, Oscar faced a tragedy after seeing his former lover, John Adams, get hit by a horse and carriage. Episode 6 left him lying on the ground, unresponsive. Marian, like Oscar, suffers a broken heart after learning about Larry going into the Haymarket. She decides to end their engagement, leaving a breakup letter to the Russell household for when he returns. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Jack decides to leave the van Rhijn household after Ada's encouragement to take his new place in the world. He left everyone with envelopes of money he owed them after they helped him pay for the patent in The Gilded Age season 2, plus some bonus.Bertha Russell also arrived at Sidmouth in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 6 to help Gladys take a stand against Lady Sarah. She leaves the estate with Gladys now seemingly fully embracing her new role as the Duchess.Major events to expect from The Gilded Age season 3 episode 7The Gilded Age season 3 episode 7 will deliver the aftermath of the high drama that the previous episode left off. Both the van Rhijns and the Russells will be grappling with devastating events and tragedy. The events from the previous episode and the newly released episode 7 teaser from HBO Max provide a lot of context as to what fans can expect next Sunday.Oscar is grieving John Adams. John's shocking accident at the tail end of episode 6 will leave Oscar grieving the loss of his former lover and the man he referred to as his &quot;savior.&quot;Larry Russell returns to New York to find Marian Brook's breakup letter. As seen in the episode teaser, Marian didn't appear to give Larry a reason for the breakup, prompting him to accuse his mother of messing with the engagement.Peggy continues her courtship with Dr. Kirkland. However, as teased in the past few episodes, his family, especially his mother, continues to be a thorn in their union because of their conflicting ideologies.The snitch who has been feeding the gossip columns about the Russells remains a mystery. But as teased in the previous episode, there's a suspect, and episode 7 could reveal if the theory is true.Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Gilded Age season 3 as the series nears its finale.