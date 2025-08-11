As the third season comes to an end, The Gilded Age season 4 may focus on these unanswered questions

The Gilded Age season 4 has been confirmed, with several questions from season 3 remaining to be answered. The third season, which started in June 2025, concluded on August 10. At the end of the third season, many stories were still unfinished, including cliffhangers and character arcs that were still growing.

Ad

With HBO's confirmation of a renewal, The Gilded Age season 4 will continue to explore the social tensions between new and old money in New York City during the 1880s, as well as the personal tragedies of the characters.

Disclaimer: This article might contain spoilers and speculations for season 4. Reader's discretion advised.

Unanswered questions from season 3 that need to be resolved in The Gilded Age season 4

Will George Russell survive the shooting?

Ad

Trending

The Gilded Age (Image via Prime Video)

George Russell's destiny after being shot is one of the most exciting cliffhangers from season 3. Viewers were left guessing whether he would live or not. This question is crucial as George's life or death will have a significant impact on the Russell family's future. The Gilded Age season 4 might potentially explore how this incident affects the family's relationships and company.

Ad

What will happen to Marian and Larry’s relationship?

Marian Brook and Larry Russell’s romance remains uncertain. The finale suggests they are taking their relationship slowly, focusing on rebuilding trust after past issues. The Gilded Age season 4 will eventually determine whether they will stay together or break up.

How will Oscar Van Rhijn’s family react to his truth?

Oscar's emotional confession about his late partner, John Adams, to his family added several complexities to their relationship. It's unclear if his family will support and accept him. This plot thread will require further examination in season 4, especially regarding how people thought and dealt with their own problems in the 1880s.

Ad

What are the consequences of Bertha Russell’s social maneuvers?

The Gilded Age (Image via Prime Video)

Bertha Russell's strong attempts to enter high society and transform societal conventions caused problems. Her hidden leaks to the press and campaign to get the divorced ladies together suggest that she faces backlash. The Gilded Age season 4 will explore what happened after she made those big steps.

Ad

What lies ahead for Peggy Scott’s personal and professional life?

Peggy Scott’s storyline grew more complicated with revelations about her past and her relationship with Dr. Kirkland. The future of these developments remains open. Season 4 may delve deeper into Peggy’s challenges as a Black woman navigating social and professional spheres during the 19th century.

How will the Russell family business develop?

The Russel family's copper mine business is at a crossroads. Its future stability is in doubt after recent discoveries and problems. The firm's destiny will affect how the family works together and may even cause new problems in The Gilded Age season 4.

Ad

What to expect from The Gilded Age season 4?

The Gilded Age (Image via Prime Video)

The Gilded Age season 4 will pick up right where season 3 left off. The fight for dominance between the Russell family and the van Rhijns is expected to worsen. Bertha Russell's desire for social change, especially for women and divorced people, will continue to be important.

Ad

The shooting of George Russell will put a shadow on the family's future. If he doesn't make it, the show will look at the problems with leadership and the emotional impact.

Marian and Larry's relationship trouble will need to be sorted. Oscar's coming out provides fresh possibilities for LGBTQ+ issues in the context of the 19th-century society. As Peggy Scott discovers old secrets and problems, her character arc will grow. The next season will closely look at privilege and suffering, focusing on African American and domestic workers.

Ad

HBO has renewed The Gilded Age for a fourth season; no premiere date has been announced. Given the typical 18-month production cycle, The Gilded Age season 4 will likely debut in late 2026 or early 2027.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More