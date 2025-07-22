The Gilded Age season 3 episode 6 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Lives are unraveling for the Russell family, and there will be more of it in the upcoming The Gilded Age season 3 episode 6. Bertha's rose-colored glasses on Gladys' life as the Duchess of Buckingham are now broken, and she's vowed to make things right.However, the Russells are not the only people facing changes in their lives, relationships, and household dynamics. Titled If You Want to Cook and Omelette, The Gilded Age season 3 episode 6 will be released next Sunday, July 27, 2025, only on Max.Stay tuned for what's to come for the Russells, Peggy's new love interest, Larry and Marian's engagement, and the lives of the people in the van Rhijn household following Jack's business success.When does The Gilded Age season 3 episode 6 come out? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Gilded Age season 3 releases one new episode each week on Sunday nights. Expect the next episode to arrive next week on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 9:00 pm Eastern Time.However, please note the difference in release timings per region. For a detailed view when The Gilded Age season 3 episode 6 arrives, please refer to the table below for the exact release dates and times in selected major time zones worldwide.Time zoneRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeSunday, July 27, 20256 pmCentral TimeSunday, July 27, 20258 pmEastern TimeSunday, July 27, 20259 pmGreenwich Mean TimeMonday, July 28, 20251 amCentral European TimeMonday, July 28, 20253 amEastern European TimeMonday, July 28, 20254 amIndian Standard TimeMonday, July 28, 20256:30 amJapan Standard TimeMonday, July 28, 202510 amLike the previous episodes of the HBO Original series, The Gilded Age season 3 episode 6 will be streaming on Max. Those who have subscribed to the streaming service can access past and upcoming episodes anytime and anywhere. Meanwhile, new subscribers can pay for monthly plans, which start at $9.99, to watch the series.How many episodes is The Gilded Age season 3 left with?Including next week's episode 6, there are only three more episodes left before The Gilded Age season 3 ends. Like The Gilded Age season 2, the third season only has eight episodes compared to the first season, which had nine. Below are the release dates for the rest of the episodes in the series.Episode 6—If You Want to Cook an Omelette—July 27, 2025Episode 7—Ex-Communicated—August 3, 2025Episode 8—My Mind Is Made Up—August 10, 2025A brief recap of The Gilded Age season 3 episode 5In The Gilded Age season 3 episode 5, Gladys adjusts to her new life as the Duchess of Buckingham, but she finds that Lady Sarah, the Duke's sister, basically runs the estate. She's miserable because of Lady Sarah's overbearing nature, and she tells all this in a letter to her parents. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLarry and Marian get engaged in episode 5, but there's trouble between Bertha and George Russell after receiving Gladys' letter. George is blaming Bertha for pushing their daughter to marry the Duke, but Bertha promises to make things right. Meanwhile, Larry runs into Maud Beaton at the Haymarket, the woman who conned Oscar out of his family's wealth.Major events to expect from The Gilded Age season 3 episode 6Based on where the previous episode left off and the preview of The Gilded Age season 3 episode 6 from HBO Max, fans have plenty of things to look forward to in next week's rollout. Here are some highlights that will be playing out in the upcoming episode 6 of the season:Trouble in paradise for the newly engaged Larry Russell and Marian Brook. Larry going to the Haymarket is not going to earn him points with his betrothed, and Marian will be having some doubts about the kind of man he is.Expect a reunion and confrontation between Oscar van Rhijn and Maud Beaton. It turns out that he won't be heeding Adam's advice and will seek Maud for some closure.Bertha is going to England, and she's going to encourage and maybe teach Gladys how to stand up for herself to Lady Sarah. It will be Bertha and Gladys against the Duke's overbearing sister.George's rail line business continues, and things will be even more challenging for him in that regard.Peggy will finally open up about her &quot;complicated&quot; past with her ex-boss to Dr. Kirkland.Jack's secret about his fortune is out, and he's going to decide what his future is going to be, whether he stays at the van Rhijn household or makes use of his newfound wealth.Stay tuned for more The Gilded Age season 3 news and updates as the series continues.