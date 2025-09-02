“I’m a huge fan of the show”- Lady Gaga shares excitement as her first look and new song are announced for Wednesday season 2

Lady Gaga has been confirmed to appear in Wednesday season 2, with the announcement made at the Netflix x Spotify Graveyard Gala in New York City. Her casting news coincides with the release of her new single, The Dead Dance, which will feature prominently in the upcoming season.

“I am a huge fan of the show,” Gaga said during the event.

She will portray Rosaline Rotwood, a teacher whose storyline will intersect with Wednesday Addams at Nevermore Academy. Gaga’s involvement also ties back to season 1, when her 2011 track Bloody Mary resurged in popularity after going viral on TikTok during Wednesday’s iconic dance sequence.

Series creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar noted that her interest in the project played a role in establishing the collaboration for season 2.

Emma Myers, Jenna Ortega, and Joy Sunday with Lady Gaga (Image via Netflix)

Lady Gaga takes on the role of Rosaline Rotwood, a new character at Nevermore Academy, in Wednesday season 2. Rosaline is described as a teacher with strong ties to the school's past, but the production hasn't revealed any precise specifics about her narrative yet. Her introduction places her in direct contact with Wednesday Addams, hinting that her role will play a significant part as the season unfolds.

Director Tim Burton has noted that Gaga's involvement makes the character more real and adds depth to it. Jenna Ortega, who reprises her role as Wednesday and also as a producer, added that Gaga's transformation into Rosaline aligns perfectly with the show's tone.

Rosaline Rotwood's presence in Wednesday season 2 expands the world. She joins new professors, students, and enemies who continue to shape the drama as it unfolds in Nevermore's halls.

A spooky celebration at the Graveyard Gala

Netflix and Spotify hosted the Graveyard Gala in New York City to promote Wednesday season 2 part 2. Around 300 guests, including fans, influencers, and press, attended the immersive event. The venue was decorated with Tim Burton–inspired props, fog, raven statues, and iron fences draped with cobwebs.

Attendees sampled themed snacks, sipped cocktails, and explored the haunted atmosphere. Poets typed custom epitaphs, while aura readers assigned each guest a character match from the series. Cast members Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, and Joy Sunday join the celebration, posing for photos and meeting fans. Lady Gaga’s surprise appearance is the highlight of the night, introducing both her role and her song.

The Dead Dance and its connection to the series

Jenna Ortega and Lady Gaga (Image via Netflix)

Gaga introduced her new single, The Dead Dance, which will be featured in the upcoming season. The track plays a central role in Wednesday season 2. According to her, the track draws inspiration from a breakup, describing it as a song about emotional loss and renewal.

The upbeat rhythm contrasts with darker themes, reflecting how people find joy even in difficult times. The single is scheduled for release on September 3, coinciding with the streaming launch of part 2. Gala attendees hear it early inside coffin-shaped booths, while the full track reaches wider audiences at launch.

Expanding the world of Nevermore

Wednesday season 2 introduces new characters while expanding existing storylines. Gerard Cooper’s mysterious case, hinted at in earlier episodes, ties into the broader narrative. Subplots involving other students and Nevermore staff continue to intertwine with Wednesday’s personal journey.

Lady Gaga’s addition as Rosaline Rotwood strengthens the season’s focus on Nevermore’s history and its teachers, while her song adds to the show’s growing cultural presence. The use of music, from TikTok moments to original tracks, highlights how Wednesday connects with audiences both on-screen and online.

Watch Wednesday season 2 part 1 now on Netflix, and tune in for part 2 on September 3, 2025, to see Lady Gaga’s debut as Rosaline Rotwood and hear The Dead Dance.

