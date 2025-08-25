7 Behind-the-Scenes Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Wednesday Season 2

Wednesday is creating a lot of buzz worldwide with its supernatural mysteries and dark humor. The Netflix series follows the story of Wednesday Addams as she navigates her life in Nevermore Academy.

Jenna Ortega embodies this iconic character to life with a lot of nuance and memorable performance. The series became a global phenomenon after the first season premiered on Netflix.

The second season comes with new challenges for Wednesday and her classmates. The narrative continues to explore the unprecedented, mysterious surroundings of Nevermore Academy.

There are additional new characters as they join the cast, while familiar faces also make a comeback. The second season commits to bringing more family drama and supernatural elements. However, the viewers can expect even more unexpected plot twists and darker themes in the second part.

The production has switched to a new location for the show's filming. The creative team has worked even harder to keep the eerie atmosphere of the show. New narratives are introduced with unique magical elements. The season explores Wednesday's family history in more detail. However, some behind-the-scenes secrets reveal interesting production choices that made the final result.

Here are some details running behind the camera that made the show even more engaging and compelling.

7 Behind-the-scenes facts about Wednesday Season 2

1) Production relocated from Romania to Ireland

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The premier season of Wednesday was filmed in Romania. The architecture and the setting of the country complemented the Gothic themes at Nevermore Academy. However, the second season required some transformation in the scenery. Ireland became the new filming location for the show.

The Irish ground offered refreshing visual opportunities. Additionally, the historical buildings provided a new backdrop for the sequences. The production team found Ireland's ambiance perfect for the show. The locals of the town and the Irish crew contributed mainly to the filming operation.

The location shift marked a significant milestone. Wednesday became the biggest production ever filmed in Ireland. The budget exceeded big productions. Even Israel's prime minister visited the sets during the shooting.

2) Set design featured hidden literary references

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The set design team added subtle details throughout the second season. For example, the wallpapers featured in the series referenced famous Edgar Allan Poe stories. These included The Fall of the House of Usher and The Tell-Tale Heart. The academy's name comes from Poe's poem called The Raven.

Harry Clarke's stained glass art represented another addition to the set design. The production team researched historical patterns extensively. Every detail was planned and executed meticulously.

These literary references added more nuance to the narrative, and the viewers who notice these details will have a more profound viewing experience.

3) Creators effectively avoided Harry Potter comparisons

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

There is a very common theme between Harry Potter and Wednesday. They both feature magical boarding academies. The similarities between Hogwarts and Nevermore were very obvious. Therefore, the creators worked hard to create some distinctive differences. They wanted Wednesday to stand on its own merits.

The set design team and creative team developed an eccentric magical system. They put more emphasis on the Addams Family's specific supernatural power and more gothic themes associated with them.

That made the Gothic horror switch places with fantasy elements. The dark humor became a defining characteristic of the show. The writers created storylines that felt completely new.

They avoided common boarding school cliches. The tone of the narrative remained consistently darker than Harry Potter. This approach aided in establishing a unique identity that separated Wednesday from Harry Potter.

4) Season split required creative storytelling transformation

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Netflix decided to split the second season into two parts. The decision came from the OTT platform instead of being introduced by the creators.

This made the writing team make some major tweaks in their storytelling approach. They needed to create a satisfying conclusion for the two parts.

The first four episodes form the complete mystery plot. The audience gets a resolution before the second part is released. This structure gave access to more complicated plotting. Each half maintains its own dramatic tension.

The screenwriters planned multiple revelation moments throughout the season. The split format actually enhanced the viewing experience. The viewer gets more time to discuss several theories between the releases, and this creates more engagement for the show.

5) Joanna Lumley struggled with her character's accent

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Joanna Lumley joined the casting team as Grandmama Hester Frump. The experienced actress faced an unusual challenge. She was not sure what accent her character should have. Tim Burton provided very little guidance about the voice.

Lumley asked for some advice just minutes before filming, and Tim Burton advised her to avoid sounding too British. Therefore, she developed a mid-Atlantic accent for the role. This creative decision gave the character a timeless quality.

The accent switch reflects the series's international appeal. The characters did not need to sound British and American. Wednesday exists in its own eccentric world due to some subtle character performance changes.

6) Lady Gaga's casting is connected to viral social media

A portrait of Lady Gaga (Image via youtube/@Lady Gaga)

Lady Gaga appears in the second half of the second season. Her casting resulted from an unprecedented social media phenomenon. The viral Wednesday trend happened with Gaga's song Bloody Mary. This made her participate as well. This organic connection impressed the series's creators. They reached out to Gaga about joining the filming. She went on to accept a small role in the show.

Her appearance took the viewers by surprise. This proves that social media trends often influence traditional television casting. Wednesday continues to create several social media trends with the second season.

7) Christopher Lloyd contacted producers about returning

A still from the movie (Image via youtube/@ Paramount Movies)

Christopher Lloyd portrayed Uncle Fester in the 1990s Addams Family movies. He was keen to return to the series after watching the first season of Wednesday. Therefore, Lloyd reportedly contacted the Wednesday makers for the recasting. The producers created an appropriate role for the veteran actor.

Lloyd embodies the role of Professor Orloff, a teacher who appears as a head in a jar. This role demonstrated visual effects techniques. Lloyd's enthusiasm for the show impressed everyone around. His return delighted the long-time Addams Family fans.

The casting proves the franchise's impressive appeal. The original actors were tempted to participate in the new projects, and for the ones reaching out, Wednesday successfully recast them with enthusiasm.

The second season of Wednesday demonstrates enduring behind-the-scenes creativity. The production team overcame location transformation and storytelling alteration. These hidden details make the viewing experience even more profound for old and new fans.

