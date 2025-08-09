7 terrifying episodes from Supernatural

Supernatural is an American TV series about brothers Sam and Dean Winchester, played by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, who travel across the country hunting supernatural creatures while confronting escalating threats.

Ad

The story centers on the brothers' emotional and dangerous journey, shaped by the loss of their mother to a mysterious force and a childhood molded by their father's obsession with the supernatural.

Trained as hunters, Sam and Dean confront terrifying creatures while struggling with traumatic memories and shifting alliances. As their old methods fail and new threats emerge, their survival depends on trust, fortitude, and their unbreakable bond.

From vengeful spirits to cursed objects and swarms of deadly insects, these seven Supernatural episodes deliver some of the show’s most haunting and memorable cases.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Hook Man, and 6 other terrifying episodes from Supernatural

7) Skin (Season 1, episode 6)

A still from episode 6 of Supernatural (Image via Apple TV+)

Skin delves into the unsettling concept of identity theft in the most literal sense, where a shapeshifter can take on a person's appearance and memories, creating confusion and fear.

Ad

This grotesque creature, marked by its yellow eyes and the bloody, skin-shedding process it undergoes when changing forms, becomes the central threat of the episode.

In a chilling twist, the shapeshifter becomes a serial killer who impersonates Dean Winchester, framing him for murder and forcing the brothers to go on the run.

This storyline sets off a series of complications for the Winchesters in future episodes. The episode taps into the primal fear of being blamed for crimes committed by a monster wearing your face, turning a nightmare into terrifying reality.

Ad

6) Mannequin 3: The Reckoning (Season 6, episode 14)

A still from Supernatural (Image via Apple TV+)

Mannequins rank among the creepiest of inanimate objects, right up there with porcelain dolls, ventriloquist dummies, and wax figures.

Ad

Season 6’s Mannequin 3: The Reckoning taps into that unsettling vibe, showing just how unnerving these lifeless figures can be. While the CGI of the anatomical model may not be flawless, the chilling effect of its vacant plastic eyes still manages to leave a lasting impression.

The episode centers on the tragic death of the quiet and kind-hearted Rose, whose restless spirit begins a vengeful haunting that defies boundaries, even possessing objects across state lines.

Ad

The tension builds as a mannequin’s eyes subtly shift toward an unsuspecting janitor, hinting at something wrong. Even before possession, Johnny’s life-sized doll is off-putting, but once Rose’s ghost twists its head to stare directly at him, the horror becomes undeniable.

5) Provenance (Season 1, episode 19)

Provenance (Season 1, episode 19) (Image via Apple TV+)

Provenance features a haunted painting straight out of a Gothic nightmare, its eerie family portrait becoming the source of a deadly curse.

Ad

The artwork depicts Isaiah Merchant alongside his wife and children, all of whom met a gruesome end when he murdered them before taking his own life. Anyone who acquires the painting soon meets a brutal fate at the hands of the ghostly figures within, making this one of Supernatural’s more spine-chilling episodes.

When Sam and Dean destroy the sinister painting, they are shocked to find it mysteriously restored, leading them to discover that the true vengeful spirit is the daughter from the portrait.

Ad

The subtle shifts in the figures’ positions add to the unease, but it is the pale little girl in the tattered white dress, clutching a disturbing doll made from her own hair, that truly elevates this tale into classic horror territory.

4) No Exit (Season 2, episode 6)

A still from the show Supernatural (Image via Apple TV+)

The episode introduces a cruel and twisted monster inspired by H. H. Holmes, America’s first documented serial killer, who was infamous for trapping women alive. In the episode, Holmes is depicted as returning as a vengeful spirit after death.

Ad

The horror intensifies through subtle and chilling imagery, like the ghost’s pale hands emerging from air vents, hinting at his next victim. Tension peaks when Dean discovers a piece of scalp with blonde hair, suggesting that Jo, a fan-favorite and newly introduced character, may have met a gruesome end.

With disturbing visuals like a watchful eye peering through a light switch socket, the episode is unsettling and lingers long after the credits roll.

Ad

3) Bugs (Season 1, episode 8)

A still from Supernatural (Image via Apple TV+)

In this episode, swarms of insects overrun a town built on sacred Native American land, unleashing a deadly curse tied to past injustices. With little more than hope and shelter, Sam and Dean are forced to wait out a relentless invasion that feels straight out of a Biblical plague.

Ad

The episode depicts the theme of nature turning against humanity and reflects the tense atmosphere of classic horror films like Hitchcock’s The Birds.

2) Hook Man (Season 1, episode 7)

A still from the TV show (Image via Apple TV+)

Season 1 of Supernatural is widely considered its most terrifying, packed with classic horror-inspired episodes.

Ad

One standout is Hook Man, featuring a ghostly killer straight out of a slasher film. With his grimy appearance, long black coat, and menacing silver hook, the spirit is revealed to be Jacob Karns, a 19th-century pastor who replaced his severed hand with a hook and murdered s*x workers in the name of twisted righteousness.

Sam and Dean track the Hook Man to a small college town in Iowa, where students begin dying in gruesome ways. The ghost leaves bloody messages while victims sleep and suspends them from hooks in a grim display of violence.

Ad

The most disturbing element, however, is that the spirit has attached itself to a preacher’s innocent daughter, using her as a vessel to kill without her even realizing it.

1) Bloody Mary (Season 1, episode 5)

A still from Supernatural (Image via Apple TV+)

Season 1 of Supernatural adopts a darker tone both visually and thematically, featuring some of the show’s most menacing monsters.

Ad

One standout is the episode Bloody Mary, which draws directly from the classic urban legend: say her name three times in front of a mirror in a dark room, and you risk summoning her vengeful spirit.

A seemingly harmless game of truth or dare among Ohio teens accidentally unleashes this deadly entity, leading to a string of violent deaths. Bloody Mary begins to haunt reflective surfaces, appearing wherever teenager Donna's father looks, before his eyes bleed and he dies in horrifying fashion.

Ad

The episode explores an ingrained fear of mirrors and images.

Interested viewers can watch 15 seasons of Supernatural on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Moakala T Aier With a background in Political Science, which may seem unconventional for an entertainment writer, Moakala T Aier’s academic journey was marked by extensive involvement in editorial roles. Beginning as a member of the campus editorial team and later as the editor for the student union led her to pursue a career as a Digital Content Creator.



Currently working as a Listicle writer at Sportskeeda, Moakala has previously contributed to various publications like The Shillong Times and Eastern Mirror, where she covered a diverse range of topics from education and human interest stories to lifestyle pieces, event coverage, and book reviews. With a portfolio that includes interviews with various personalities such as MMA fighters, local musicians, and activists, Moakala’s approach to journalism is rooted in accuracy and reliability. She employs meticulous research and cross-referencing to ensure error-free content.



Beyond writing, Moakala enjoys listening to podcasts every morning, watching indie films, cooking new dishes, taking daily photo dumps, reading books, and journaling her thoughts. While she admires Emma Chamberlain, Sophia Chang, Michelle Choi, and others for their creative attention to detail, Moakala would love to be a part of the classic 1998 film The Parent Trap, longing to live in the same fictional world that feels uncomplicated and meaningful. Know More