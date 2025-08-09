10 most controversial ‘South Park’ episodes of all time

Very few long-running adult animated shows, if any, can boast of having the same shock-and-awe factor as South Park. Created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, it thrives on bold and outlandish plotlines that are alarming, thought-provoking and entertaining at the same time. And so, South Park has seen its fair share of bad press and controversies, but true fans of the show continue to tune in nonetheless.

Currently on season 27, South Park never disappoints when it comes to tackling sensitive and taboo topics, and so, it is only natural for its episodes to create a stir among different sections of society. Even though it is clear that South Park isn't for everyone, it has to be acknowledged that the creators are very good at putting a mirror up to society and exhibiting the dirty laundry.

While there are many controversial South Park episodes, the ones mentioned in this list deserve special mention because people couldn't stop talking about them.

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources and has spoilers.

All About Mormons, and nine other controversial South Park episodes that viewers won't easily forget

1) Cartman Joins NAMBLA: Season 4, Episode 5

In this episode, Mr. Garrison gets arrested (Image via Official Website)

Viewers who have followed South Park even since its premiere are well aware that Cartman always thinks he is more mature than the rest of the gang, namely Stan, Kyle and Kenny. And more often than not, this misconception lands him in trouble. This South Park episode from season four serves as a good example of the same.

Cartman gets upset with the gang because, according to him, they just aren't on the same intellectual level. He decides to go looking for older male friends online. He inadvertently starts interacting with internet predators, but whenever he goes to meet them, the police turn up to arrest the predators.

After multiple failed attempts to make an older friend, Cartman ends up joining NAMBLA, the North American Man/Boy Love Association. A decision that unwittingly endangers the young boys in town. In addition to the pedophilia references, this South Park episode caused a stir because of its disturbing subplot involving Kenny and his attempts to prevent his parents from having another baby.

2) Butters' Very Own Episode: Season 5, Episode 14

This South Park episode captures Butters' innocent mentality (Image via Official Website)

In this South Park episode, Linda, Butters' mother, is enraged when she finds out about his father's homosexual exploits. She then makes a plan to kill Butters by dumping her car in a river with him still inside. Before she can take her own life, Butters' father, Chris, intervenes, and they decide to work on their relationship. To stop Linda from going to jail, they try to cover up Butters' murder.

This South Park episode ruffled some feathers because it not only takes a dig at celebrities embroiled in legal battles but also touches upon two important cases of the time. One involved Gary Condit, accused of being connected to Chandra Levy's disappearance, and the other was the murder of JonBenét Ramsey, wherein her parents, John and Patricia Ramsey, became the prime suspects.

In the years following its release, the South Park creators stated that they regretted how Condit and the Ramseys were portrayed in Butters' Very Own Episode.

3) Jared Has Aides: Season 6, Episode 1

In this episode, Cartman devises a scheme to earn money which involves Butters (Image via Official Website)

It is unlikely that the South Park creators knew about Jared Fogle's dark secrets when they were putting together this controversial episode, but they certainly seemed to hit the nail on the head.

In this episode, Jared Fogle gives a speech at South Park where he reveals that his weight loss is a result of eating sandwiches and getting the needed help from his "aides". The townspeople misunderstand his speech and believe that he is infected with AIDS, which leads to plenty of hue and cry.

Jared Has Aides is controversial because it pokes fun at social misunderstandings and puts the spotlight on society's ludicrous obsession with weight loss. Fans of the show were also compelled to revisit this episode when Fogle pleaded guilty to child pornography charges in 2015.

4) All About Mormons: Season 7, Episode 12

South Park has plenty of episodes that explore religion and devotional practices (Image via Official Website)

Fans of the show know well that the South Park creators have no qualms about exploring themes and topics related to religion. In fact, this has landed the show in hot water more than once, but that's part of South Park's charm. In this episode, a new boy, Gary, moves to South Park with his family. Stan becomes friends with him, and Gary invites him to dinner at his house.

Stan is won over by the family's kindness and compassion, and Gary reveals that they are like that because of Mormonism. Stan then expresses interest in learning more about the Mormon faith. Alongside Stan, the audience also gets a crash course on the story of Joseph Smith's founding of Mormonism as well as the origin of the Book of Mormon.

Although the humorous take on the faith received its fair share of criticism, it cemented the show's ability to present complex topics in an easy-to-understand manner that is refreshing and entertaining.

5) The Jeffersons: Season 8, Episode 6

When Mr Jefferson is invited to a dinner party with the adults, he has difficulty socializing (Image via Official Website)

South Park has parodied almost all big celebrities, and fans of the show always look forward to seeing who comes up next. In this season eight episode, South Park gets some new residents, namely Mr. Jefferson and his son, Blanket.

Mr. Jefferson bears a close resemblance to a certain "King of Pop" and is shown to be more comfortable around the young characters instead of the adults. As the usual gang becomes friends with Blanket, they also become acquainted with Mr. Jefferson, who seems too eager to bond. At the same time, the local police hear about Mr. Jefferson's wealth and decide to frame him for a crime.

The Jeffersons not only tackles the controversial subject of child abuse allegations against Michael Jackson but also sparks discussion about discrimination against African Americans.

6) With Apologies To Jesse Jackson: Season 11, Episode 1

This episode received positive feedback from contemporary television critics (Image via Official Website)

Racism continues to be an issue in the modern world, and therefore, it is not surprising that the show finds ways to bring the subject to light. In this episode, Randy Marsh is a contestant on Wheel of Fortune. When the category "people who annoy you" comes up, Randy mistakenly uses a racial slur on live TV, which ostracizes his family.

The fact that Randy's mistake is shared by many celebrities, some even appearing in this episode, makes it noteworthy. One of the biggest reasons why many people find fault with the episode is because a racial slur is uttered a total of 43 times throughout its runtime. But it cannot be denied that it seeks to expose people who try to apologize for offensive behavior without addressing or fixing the core issues.

7) 200: Season 14, Episode 5

200 and 201 were nominated for Emmys in 2010 for Outstanding Animated Program (Image via Official Website)

When it comes to controversial South Park episodes, there are very few that can hold a candle to 200 and its sequel episode. In this episode, all the celebrities who have been mocked by the residents of South Park plan to carry out a class action lawsuit against the town.

They are being led by Tom Cruise, who agrees to make the case go away if the townspeople can get Prophet Muhammad to meet with him. Due to its controversial nature, both 200 and its sequel titled 201, were banned from airing. Even during its original airing, Comedy Central carried out major edits and censorships.

Fans of the show who want to watch the episodes in their entirety will have to purchase the Blu-ray or DVD as they aren't available anywhere online.

8) World War Zimmerman: Season 17, Episode 3

This episode explores socially relevant issues (Image via Official Website)

There is a reason why the show's creators prefer to write and produce the episodes a week before their release because they can focus on relevant topics that the audience will connect to. This is certainly the case with World War Zimmerman.

The narrative is a parody of World War Z (2013), infused with elements from Trayvon Martin's case, wherein Martin was fatally shot by George Zimmerman. In the episode, Cartman has nightmares that liken African Americans to a plague. Overzealous and disturbed, Cartman decides to take his frustrations out on Tolkien. Eventually, his quest leads him to George Zimmermann’s house.

The controversial South Park episode not only shed light on the issues of race still prevalent in the United States but also revealed the flaws in the country's gun policies.

9) Dead Kids: Season 22, Episode 1

Many people will be able to relate to Sharon Marsh's concerns about school shootings (Image via Official Website)

The creators of South Park are anything but subtle as is apparent from the disturbing plot twists. However, it is also true that the over-the-top plots usually have a point to make, and some deserve serious contemplation. This is especially true in the case of Dead Kids.

In this episode, Stan's mother, Sharon Marsh, is concerned that the townspeople have become desensitized to school shootings. At the same time, Cartman is on a quest to prove that Tolkien deliberately gave Cartman the wrong answers in an exam because of the rumors that Cartman hated Black Panther (2018).

Like in real life, the show addresses how the adults are only too eager to increase protective measures in educational institutions but unwilling to address the root cause of this violent epidemic.

10) Sermon on the 'Mount': Season 27, Episode 1

The creators used 'Mount' in the title to criticize Paramount Global, the parent company of Comedy Central (Image via Official Facebook Page)

The most recent controversial South Park episode that has created a buzz online was released on July 23, 2025. In this episode, South Park residents have to navigate the changes brought about by Donald Trump's actions, and Jesus comes to the school to relay an important message. It covers major events and legal actions under the Trump administration, and even touches on the Epstein Files.

Given its subject matter, it is not surprising that the episode received mixed responses. Trump's supporter base, in particular, has been very vocal about their disapproval of the storyline. The Trump administration also reacted by expressing that the creators only made the episode to get attention and that the show was too insignificant to affect Trump's winning streak.

These controversial but popular South Park episodes prove that fans of the show enjoy bold plots that may seem absurd or unhinged, but still give them food for thought.

