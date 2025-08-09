South Park season 27 episode 3 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

South Park season 27 continues its weekly release after being postponed until July 2025. The animated comedy has already covered a lot of ground in its first two episodes. Topics have ranged from political leaders to celebrity scandals. The show is recognized for combining absurd humor with sharp social and political commentary.

Comedy Central will air the third episode on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 10:00 PM ET. Paramount+ will stream it the following day in international regions. The season consists of ten episodes. Eight episodes remain after episode 3, which serves as the season’s midpoint.

When does South Park season 27 episode 3 come out? Release time for all major time zones

South Park (Image via South Park Studios)

South Park season 27 episode 3 is scheduled to air on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 10:00 PM Eastern Time on Comedy Central in the United States.

For fans outside the U.S., the episode will arrive on Paramount+ the following day, Thursday, August 14, 2025. This marks the third consecutive week of releases since the season’s delayed July debut.

For international viewers, release times will vary based on time zone. The table below outlines the expected broadcast schedule:

Region Date Time Pacific Time (PT) Aug 13, 2025 7:00 PM Mountain Time (MT) Aug 13, 2025 8:00 PM Central Time (CT) Aug 13, 2025 9:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) Aug 13, 2025 10:00 PM United Kingdom (BST) Aug 14, 2025 3:00 AM Central Europe (CET) Aug 14, 2025 4:00 AM Australia (AEST) Aug 14, 2025 12:00 PM Japan (JST) Aug 14, 2025 11:00 AM

How many episodes is South Park season 27 left with?

South Park season 27 will have 10 episodes, marking its longest run since season 23 in 2019. With the first two episodes already out, eight remain on the schedule.

The show is expected to keep its steady weekly release pattern, unless unforeseen production delays occur, which is a setback that briefly impacted earlier episodes this year.

A brief recap of South Park season 27 episode 2

South Park (Image via South Park Studios)

South Park season 27 episode 2, titled Got a Nut, featured political themes presented in the show’s typical satirical style. The episode opened with Donald Trump depicted in a grotesque, devil-like form. He lounged at Mar-a-Lago while delivering bizarre, self-aggrandizing monologues.

Things quickly spiraled when Cartman somehow gained access to the exclusive event. During the event, Cartman instigated conflicts and interacted disruptively with many of the guests.

In the meantime, Mr. Mackey worked as an ICE van driver near the Canadian border, which was an unusual profession for him. This led to a series of strange and embarrassing meetings with immigrants and border agents.

The episode included satirical references to politics and pop culture. They made fun of Kristi Noem, JD Vance, and Sean "Diddy" Combs through satirical portrayals.

Major events to expect from South Park season 27 episode 3

While the exact plot remains under wraps, the trajectory of season 27 of South Park suggests episode 3 will continue skewering real-world events and public figures. Based on current trends, here are key developments likely to unfold:

Political satire becomes deeper — The 2024 U.S. election is still making headlines, so expect to see pointed references to continuing campaign concerns, such as Trump's legal problems and changing public opinion.

Pop culture parody — The show has already made fun of music and movie stars. The next episode could make fun of recent viral controversies or mistakes made in Hollywood.

The return of troublemakers who keep coming back — Characters that fans love, like Randy Marsh or PC Principal, may take on main roles, bringing new absurdity to both politics and ordinary life.

What’s next for South Park season 27

South Park (Image via South Park Studios)

There are only two episodes of season 27 so far, but the series continues to include content that pushes the boundaries of satire. The series continues to present provocative jokes, pointed satire, and commentary on various political and social topics.

The release schedule is back to normal, with new episodes going out every week. This puts the show closer to how it was before the vacation. If things keep going like this, the last episode of the season will presumably air in early October 2025.

South Park season 27 episode 3 arrives on August 13, 2025. The season is still in its early stages, with eight episodes yet to air. Fans can catch the broadcast on Comedy Central or stream it the next day on Paramount+.

