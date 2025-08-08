What was Kristi Noem’s reaction to South Park season 27 episode 2? Details explored

South Park season 27 pressed its political satire further with episode 2, titled Got A Nut. That episode lampooned figures in the Trump administration, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem. It portrayed Noem with a melting face, kung-fu puppy shootings, and an intriguing line.On August 8, during the Glenn Beck Program, Noem commented that the focus on her appearance crossed a line, though she noted she had not yet seen the episode.&quot;It's so lazy to constantly make fun of women for how they look.&quot; Noem reacted.The reaction came several days after the South Park episode aired on August 6.Kristi Noem fires back at South Park season 27 episode 2U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem (Image via Getty)Noem spoke on August 8 on the Glenn Beck Program. Her reaction signals that she felt the focus on her looks crossed a line. She then stated she didn't get to see the show yet.“It never ends,” she added, which indicates fatigue with repeated personal mockery.The DHS Secretary also pointed out that the show have all means to criticize her for her job, but stated that because they went for her physical appearance instead, it seems they couldn't do that.“If they wanted to criticize my job, go ahead and do that. But clearly, they can’t.” she emphasized.Her remarks distinguished her approach, noting that while she accepts professional critique, she suggested the show overlooked substantive criticism. Noem’s response remained part of public discussion, drawing attention to the way satire can intersect with personal boundaries.How South Park season 27 episode 2 portrayed Kristi NoemKristi Noem portrayal in South Park season 27 (Image via YouTube/South Park Studios)South Park season 27 episode 2 continued the satirical approach introduced in its premiere. The storyline addressed themes related to immigration enforcement and Homeland Security policies.In the episode, Kristi Noem was depicted as the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, appearing in an ICE orientation video with the line, “If it’s brown, it goes down,” presented as a commentary on racial profiling accusations.The portrayal also included a recurring visual gag involving her facial appearance, as well as references to her past public statement about shooting her dog. In the episode, the character based on Noem recounted: “A few years ago, I had to put my puppy down by shooting it in the face…”The scene was then expanded into a fictional sequence in which she was shown shooting multiple dogs, including a service animal in Dora the Explorer and the comic book character Superman’s dog, Krypto. The episode concluded with the character shooting her way into a pet store.Other targets in South Park season 27 episode 2Mr. Mackey joins the ICE (Image via YouTube/South Park Studios)While Noem’s scenes drew the most attention, Got A Nut also included subplots that broadened the satire. Mr. Mackey, fired from his job due to budget cuts, joined ICE after a quick recruitment process that required no qualifications. The masked ICE officers hinted at shame in their work, while raids extended to fictional settings like a Dora the Explorer live show and even heaven.In a separate plot, Eric Cartman adopted Charlie Kirk’s combative debate style to rival a classmate’s right-wing podcast. Vice President JD Vance appeared briefly as Tattoo from Fantasy Island, a visual gag aimed at his place in Trump’s administration. These storylines reinforced the episode’s theme of skewering right-wing politics and culture.South Park season 27 episode 2 is available for online streaming on Comedy Central and Paramount Plus.