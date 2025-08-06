"You realize this episode was making fun of you right?" - DHS trolled by the internet for using South Park screenshot to recruit ICE agents

One of the oldest-running animated sitcoms, South Park, recently clapped back at US President Donald Trump after he commented on the episode titled 'Sermon on the Mount' from the sitcom's season 27, taking a dig at the President and his administration.

Ad

Additionally, the Department of Homeland Security's official X account used a snippet of South Park's episode titled 'Got A Nut' to promote the recruitment of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials. Responding to the same by re-posting DHS' tweet and adding a hashtag with it, the animated sitcom's official X account wrote:

"Wait, so we ARE relevant? #eatabagofd*cks"

The sitcom's response to Trump via X (Image via X/ @SouthPark)

Netizens quickly took to X to express their opinions on the DHC-South Park controversy, wherein an X user questioned if DHS was aware of the sitcom's intent, tweeting:

Ad

Trending

"You realize this episode was making fun of you right?"

Hatsu 🧪 @hatsunama You realize this episode was making fun of you right?

Ad

"You know they’re mocking you, right? Right?!? 🤣" an X user commented

"I dont think you understand the episode." another X user mentioned

"Y'all about to get roasted this season...but keep giving @SouthPark free advertising, LMFAO." an internet user stated

On the other hand, some internet users also praised DHS for being a sport and using the sitcom's episode to their advantage:

Ad

"Wtf 🤣🤣🤣 🔥🔥🔥 Never thought I would think Homeland Security was cool like this OMG 🤣🤣🤣" a netizen expressed

"Wins the internet so far today 😂🤣" another netizen remarked

South Park followed up its controversial Trump parody episode with a Deepfake-PSA: Details explored

According to Variety's report dated July 24, 2025, South Park's episode titled 'Sermon on the Mount' features a parody of President Donald Trump begging Satan for physical involvement.

Ad

The sitcom's sarcastic tweet targeting DHS and Trump follows White House Assistant Press Secretary Taylor Rogers questioning the sitcom's relevance, stating:

“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention. President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history- and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.”

Ad

Despite backlash from the White House, the sitcom's creators released a deepfake-generated PSA following the episode on YouTube on July 25, 2025. The description of the video mentioned:

"Settling with the President will cost the residents of South Park more than they bargained for. The PSA contains synthetic media."

The YouTube video featured a deepfake-generated footage of Trump walking through the desert with a clip of the President's naked body, and the depiction of tiny genitalia. The PSA video ends with the message:

Ad

"Trump. His p*nis is teeny-tiny, but his love for us is large.”

Ad

In a statement to Variety dated July 24, 2025, White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said:

“The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end – for years they have come after ‘South Park’ for what they labeled as ‘offense’ content, but suddenly they are praising the show. Just like the creators of ‘South Park,’ the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows.”

Ad

During their appearance at Comic-Con in July 2025, South Park's creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, revealed that they had to negotiate with Comedy Central to portray the President's genitalia on air. Describing what went down, Trey Parker mentioned:

“It’s always like, ‘So we love the episode,’ but that’s what happened. They’re like, ‘OK, but we’re gonna blur the p*nis.’ And I’m like, ‘No, you’re not gonna blur the p*nis’… If we put eyes on the p*nis, we won’t blur it. And then that was a whole conversation for about four f*cking days. It’s a character.”

Ad

While South Park's Season 27 has come into the limelight for its controversial portrayal of Trump, the show's creators recently signed a five-year deal with Paramount, comprising 50 new episodes.

Additionally, all seasons of the animated sitcom will be available to stream on Paramount+ for the first time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More