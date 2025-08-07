How did South Park season 27 incorporate JD Vance in episode 2? All about his character

South Park season 27, episode 2, aired on Comedy Central on August 6, 2025, and featured the US vice president JD Vance. The long-running animated series stirred some controversy after its debut episode, featuring a cartoon image of President Donald Trump. Known for taking inspiration from real-life events, the show continues this trend in its most recent episode as well.In episode 2 of South Park season 27, titled Got a Nut, JD Vance is introduced in a satirical way as an exaggerated real-world version of Vice President Vance. The character is caricatured as powerless and an unwavering loyal attendee of Donald Trump.What role did JD Vance's character play in South Park season 27 episode 2In South Park season 27 episode 2, JD Vance was used as a caricature in a satirical plot that depicted the leading personalities of the modern-day conservative political landscape. The animated JD Vance is used as an over-hyped little, obedient character working for Donald Trump.His main function in the episode is that of Trump's fawning but small vice president, given the job of rubbing baby oil on Satan's rear end, a sight gag designed to mock his alleged sycophancy to Trump.This visitation is in keeping with the long tradition of South Park employing hyperbolic humor and comical caricature to satirize actual political leaders. Vance's appearance belongs to a larger framework in the episode involving parodies of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, ICE, and right-wing podcast culture.The writers utilize Vance's character to comment on the power and loyalty dynamics within Trump's political world, presenting him as a helpless enabler as opposed to a policymaker.Vance took to X to share his thoughts on his caricature featured on the show. Retweeting a still from South Park season 27 episode 2, JD Vance stated, &quot;Well, I've finally made it&quot;What else happens in South Park season 27 episode 2?A still from South Park season 27 episode 2 (Image via Instagram/@southpark)On South Park season 27 episode 2 titled &quot;Got a Nut,&quot; the series maintains its political satire in aiming at themes of right-wing extremism, media deception, and bureaucratic overreach. The series starts off with Mr. Mackey being fired as a school counselor because of federal budget constraints. To settle his growing bills, he signs up for ICE and conducts ridiculous raids that reflect the series's condemnation of dehumanizing immigration policies.Meanwhile, Clyde Donovan becomes famous with his conservative podcast, earning the &quot;Charlie Kirk Award for Young Masterdebaters&quot; and a trip to Mar-a-Lago. Eric Cartman, not wanting to be left out, takes over the podcast to become relevant again.At Mar-a-Lago, Mackey is invited by Donald Trump to take a promotion to be the Department of Homeland Security's new face in place of Kristi Noem, who is satirically rendered as grotesque and unhinged. There, Mackey is confronted with grotesque imagery, including Satan in bed and Dora the Explorer massaging guests.JD Vance is presented as Trump's diminutive, groveling vice president, holding only humiliating positions. Mackey, Clyde, and Dora finally flee the resort, illustrating that they refuse to compromise their morals. Mackey's return to school is a reaffirmation of his deeply held morals.JD Vance is featured as a caricature in the latest episode of South Park season 27. The episode is available to stream on Paramount+.