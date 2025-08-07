South Park season 27 episode 2 ending explained: Why is Mr. Mackey fired?

Mr. Mackey is fired in South Park season 27 episode 2 due to federal budget cuts that affect his position as the school counselor at South Park Elementary. This action sets off a sequence of satirical events that sees Mackey pivot into a controversial new career.

The latest season of South Park, the long-running animated series created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, premiered on July 23, 2025, and continues its trademark commentary on American politics and culture. The voice cast includes Trey Parker, Matt Stone, Mona Marshall, and April Stewart.

Episode 2, titled Got a Nut, aired on August 6, 2025, and features appearances by fictionalized versions of Donald Trump, Kristi Noem, and JD Vance.

What happens to Mr. Mackey after he's fired in South Park season 27 episode 2?

Mr. Mackey is having a hard time paying his monthly bills, which he calls his "nut," after losing his job at South Park Elementary. This is due to budget cuts at the federal level. He gets a job with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in an effort to get his finances back on track.

Mackey's job with ICE is to catch undocumented immigrants, which leads to missions that get more and more ridiculous, such as raiding a Dora the Explorer show and even heaven itself. These scenes make South Park season 27's criticism of government overreach and bureaucratic dehumanisation even stronger.

Moreover, Mackey’s superior, a caricature of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, is portrayed glamorously but disturbingly, regularly shooting innocent dogs and rejuvenating her face for photo ops.

Despite Mackey receiving a bonus for his performance, his financial situation worsens when he discovers his monthly nut has increased from $8,000 to $12,000. The satire peaks when Mackey is invited to Mar-a-Lago to meet Donald Trump for a promotion.

Why does Mr. Mackey reject the DHS promotion?

At Mar-a-Lago, Mackey is offered the opportunity to become the new face of the Department of Homeland Security, replacing Noem. However, the setting reveals the disturbing depths of political corruption. The resort is depicted as chaotic and grotesque, with Trump’s nudity, Satan in his bed, and an imprisoned Dora giving massages to elderly guests.

During this encounter, Mackey runs into Clyde Donovan, who is also visiting the resort after winning a podcasting award. The two have a conversation where Mackey admits that he has become disillusioned. He realizes that, despite the financial strain, he is not suited for a job rooted in enforcing policies he doesn’t believe in.

This moment becomes a turning point in South Park season 27. Mackey, Clyde, and Dora make a joint escape from Mar-a-Lago, symbolizing a rejection of the corruption and immorality represented by their surroundings. Mackey’s return to his role as a school counselor is implied to be a reaffirmation of his true values.

How does Clyde’s storyline connect to Mr. Mackey’s arc?

Clyde Donovan’s subplot in South Park season 27 episode 2 parallels Mackey’s, as both respond to financial pressure. Clyde launches a right-wing podcast, drawing criticism from peers and sparking Eric Cartman’s jealousy. Cartman assaults Clyde and takes over the podcast for his own agenda.

Later, Clyde receives the Charlie Kirk Award for Young Masterdebaters, winning a trip to Mar-a-Lago, where his story intersects with Mackey’s. Their shared appearance at the resort highlights the theme of individuals navigating ethical compromises for financial or social gain. The reunion leads both characters to disengage from the setting, reflecting a decision to step away from ethically ambiguous opportunities.

In South Park season 27 episode 2, Mr. Mackey, who has just lost his job, joins ICE and goes through ridiculous situations that make fun of governmental and social systems. Mackey turns down a job opportunity because he wants to stay true to his ideals.

South Park season 27 premiered on July 23, 2025, and is available to stream on Paramount Plus and Comedy Central.

