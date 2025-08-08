7 best episodes from ‘Narcos’

Narcos is a gritty unveiling of the drug trade in Colombia, the law enforcement's war against cartels, and the man at the center of it all: Pablo Escobar. With every episode peeling back another layer of the dark drug underbelly, there is no dearth of great episodes for fans to binge or rewatch.

Created by Chris Brancato, Carlo Bernard, and Doug Miro, the crime drama's critical and commercial acclaim stemmed from interesting storytelling, immersive mise-en-scène, and memorable performances. The show earned several Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe nominations in its three-season run.

From the pilot, Descenso, to one of the last episodes of the show, Todos Los Hombres del Presidente, where the Cali Cartel's story takes center stage, Narcos has some of the best episodes on television.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer. Spoilers ahead. The list is in no particular order.

From Descenso to Todos Los Hombres del Presidente: The best episodes from Narcos

1) Descenso (Season 1, episode 1)

Pablo Escobar is established (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

The pilot of Narcos laid the foundation for its gripping storytelling throughout the three seasons. Dark undertones, murky deals, and dual points of view from law enforcement and cartel bosses were established against the backdrop of 1970s Colombia. Pablo Escobar went from a small-time smuggler to an unshakeable force as DEA agents Steve Murphy and Javier Peña arrived from the USA.

Descenso set the stage for brutal conflict amidst morally gray characters. It is a slow buildup compared to the rest of the show, but it manages to keep fans on their toes the entire time. The production value peaks in the immersive atmosphere and crescendoes with Wagner Moura's portrayal of the intense cartel king.

2) The Good, the Bad, and the Dead (Season 2, episode 4)

Escobar's ruthlessness peaked in S2 E4 (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

One of the most intense, blood-soaked rivalries in Narcos is between Escobar and Colonel Carrillo (Maurice Compte). Even with the Cali Cartel moving in on his area and his back against the wall, Escobar shows the depths of his power by emerging on top, making Carrillo look him in the eye before taking his life. The episode is a masterclass in the build-up before the final blow - music, camera angles, and all.

Things changed irrevocably after this, as it was a comprehensive turning point for Escobar and law enforcement. Power dynamics shifted, Peña and Murphy continued chipping away at the cartel, and emotions ran high. One of the most human moments in this episode comes from Murphy's sobbing reunion with his wife, showing just how deep these men are in the throes of war.

3) Los Pepes (Season 2, episode 6)

The DEA enters darker territory (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

The tides turned in The Good, the Bad, and the Dead, and then peaked in season 2, episode 6, after the Cali Cartel backed the "Los Pepes," aka the people persecuted by Pablo Escobar, to tip the power scales. The episode was rooted in historic context and signaled the beginning of the end for Escobar's omnipresence. Meanwhile, Medellín was covered in blood as a brutal war ensued.

The episode showed the gradual, then the sudden fall of Escobar's power, but more importantly, it was the perfect summary of Narcos operating in the gray area. The DEA was involved in the paramilitary operations, and while they knew that this was the only way to bring Escobar down, they were complicit in the violence. This begged the question: Is there no good in the world, just a lesser evil?

4) La Gran Mentira (Season 1, episode 8)

Carrillo kills Gustavo (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Gustavo's death in Carrillo's hands revealed a vulnerable side to Pablo Escobar's violent exterior and became a key moment in his thirst for power and greatness. But amidst the senseless violence, he had plans of his own: To build a prison and turn himself in to avoid getting hunted down by his enemies. Meanwhile, a cinematic assassination attempt reminded him how exposed his family was.

The episode captured the shift from a good vs. evil fight between law enforcement and the drug kingpin, and became more about the outcome, even if it took darker lengths to get there. Furthermore, Murphy's final monologue about the relativity of what was good and bad encapsulated the tonal depth in Narcos.

5) Al Fin Cayó! (Season 2, episode 10)

The end of Escobar's reign (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

The setup in Narcos season 1 paid off in season 2, with so many wildly interesting episodes that fans remember even years later. One such episode is the finale, which marked the end of Escobar's reign of terror. Knowing Escobar's guns-ablaze approach at his peak made the quiet lights-out moment all the more humbling.

Things finally fell in place for the search bloc, and what could have become a victorious moment, where good triumphs over evil, instead felt more remorseful than fans expected. The culmination was given the poetic justice it deserved, with Moura's final moments as the infamous cocaine kingpin etching his story in television history.

6) Checkmate (Season 3, episode 4)

One of Peña's best episodes (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Season 3, episode 4 of Narcos saw Javier Peña (Pedro Pascal) at his finest, showing his skill in luring the enemy out of the shadows. Under the scanner was the Cali Cartel's leader, Gilberto Rodríguez. The pieces of the story fell into place as fans (and Gilberto) realized that the initial raid was a bait-and-switch.

The episode built up the tension with a well-executed chase scene, and when the final plan was revealed, it was indeed Peña saying 'checkmate' to the drug cartel that took over after Escobar. The episode showed how the lack of a good foundation can crumble even the biggest threats, and it is overall a highly entertaining watch.

7) Todos Los Hombres del Presidente (Season 3, episode 9)

The fall of the Cali Cartel (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

As the penultimate episode of Narcos, Todos Los Hombres del Presidente (All the President's Men) had one job to do: shine light on everything that caused the drug cartels to go on for as long as they did. This meant using Peña as the vehicle through which fans discovered the extent of corruption rotting the systems, from local law enforcement to top US officials.

In the murky gray area, Javier Peña was the one with the moral compass, which this episode effectively chipped away at. The politics of power went both ways, and Peña's struggle against a rigged system came to a grinding halt. Narcos revelled in the in-between, showing resolution through a critique against systems that made violence of that magnitude possible.

The tension and the fallout made the penultimate episode an absolute smash hit.

Watch all episodes of Narcos on Netflix.

