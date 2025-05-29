Narcos soundtrack: Complete guide to all the songs featured in the show

Gritty and fast-paced, Narcos showcases the rise and fall of some of history's most potent patrons of power: drug cartels. Set in Colombia, the show features dramatized storytelling over real-life accounts, which are close to illustrating the intricacies underlying law enforcement and the drug trade.
The show's scope travels from the Pablo Escobar story to the Cali Cartel's shifting power structures to the emergence of the Guadalajara Cartel, through the lens of criminals and those appointed to stop them, exploring the primary impact of the narcotics business on the nation.
Narcos is a mixed bag of intensity and humanity, with music playing a vital role in pointing out those elements. With Pedro Bromfman helming the score, the music lands somewhere between ominous instrumentals and an assortment of era and region-based licensed tracks.
Bromfman's original scores include pieces using traditional Latin American instruments juxtaposed with modern, suspenseful cues to heighten tension and underscore emotional moments in Narcos. The score feels natural and unobtrusive, whether approaching a standoff or reflecting in silence.
From gritty hip-hop to classic cumbia, Narcos uses music to immerse viewers in its world. Each track adds depth to the storytelling, echoing the tension, culture, and emotion of the era. Whether one is revisiting the show or exploring its soundtrack for the first time, these tracks leave a lasting impression. The entire series and Narcos Mexico are available to stream on Netflix.