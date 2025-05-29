Narcos soundtrack: Complete guide to all the songs featured in the show

Gritty and fast-paced, Narcos showcases the rise and fall of some of history's most potent patrons of power: drug cartels. Set in Colombia, the show features dramatized storytelling over real-life accounts, which are close to illustrating the intricacies underlying law enforcement and the drug trade.

The show's scope travels from the Pablo Escobar story to the Cali Cartel's shifting power structures to the emergence of the Guadalajara Cartel, through the lens of criminals and those appointed to stop them, exploring the primary impact of the narcotics business on the nation.

Narcos is a mixed bag of intensity and humanity, with music playing a vital role in pointing out those elements. With Pedro Bromfman helming the score, the music lands somewhere between ominous instrumentals and an assortment of era and region-based licensed tracks.

Bromfman's original scores include pieces using traditional Latin American instruments juxtaposed with modern, suspenseful cues to heighten tension and underscore emotional moments in Narcos. The score feels natural and unobtrusive, whether approaching a standoff or reflecting in silence.

The sounds of Narcos (seasons 1–3)

Narcos season 1

A still from Narcos season 1 (Image via Netflix)

Prologue by Pedro Bromfman

El Preso by Fruko y sus Tesos

Un Besito by Gilberto Naranjo

Tuyo by Rodrigo Amarante

Cockroach and Pinochet by Pedro Bromfman

The Perfect Product by Pedro Bromfman

Boogie Oogie Oogie by A Taste of Honey

Cocaine Labs by Pedro Bromfman

Busting Out by Material ft. Nona Hendryx

Flying Drugs by Pedro Bromfman

Murphy's First Kill by Pedro Bromfman

Smog by Los Dug Dug's

Kidnapped by Pedro Bromfman

Palace of Justice by Pedro Bromfman

Pablo Grieves by Pedro Bromfman

Agent Murphy by Pedro Bromfman

Pablo's Sword by Pedro Bromfman

Esclavo Moderno by Manuel Alvarez Y Sus Dangers

Tetero by Cumbia Moderna de Soledad

La Burrita by Los Corraleros de Majagual

Cumbia Sampuesana (Ya No Mas) by Conjunto Tipico Vallenato

Revolucionando by Los Yetis

Renegade by Loosely Tight

Todo en la Vida by Elia y Elizabeth

Zuimita, Java by Pacho Benavides

Lo Que Sangra (La Cúpula) by Soda Stereo

Porro Bonito by Orquesta Ritmo de Sabanas

Las Velas Encendidas by La Sonora Dinamita

Monte Tiene Garabato by Son De La Loma

Maldito Cabaret by Los Pamperos

Lejos de Ti by Julio Jaramillo

Los Santos Milagrosos by Lisandro Meza

No Tengo Culpa by Los Corraleros de Majagual

Sigue Feliz (with Bernardo) by Alonso

Lonely Streets by Futurisk

La Pelea Con el Diablo by Octavio Mesa Y Su Conjunto

Ofensa by Los Pamperos

Sigo Siendo Tuya by Suzanne Morales

A Little Respect by Erasure

No Amnesty by Pedro Bromfman

Palengue Palengue by Son Palenque

Yo Soy el Punto Cubano by Fruko y Sus Tesos

Tabaco y Ron by Rodolfo y Su Tipica RA7

Easy Money by Pedro Bromfman

Crazy Man by Josefus

Cumbia en el Monte by Pedro Laza y Sus Pelayeros

Electric Pow Wow Drum by The Halluci Nation

Llegaron Los Peluqueros by Los Yetis

Shook Ones, Part II by Mobb Deep, Everlast

Narcos season 2

A still from Narcos season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Renegade by Styx

El Mundo Al Reves by Peregoyo y Su Combo Vacana

Cambalache by Rubén Juárez

Tiro Al Blanco by Alma Africana

Melancolía by Julio Jaramillo

El Raton by Cheo Feliciano

El Meneito by KV33

Buscandote by Piper Pimienta Diaz and The Latin Brothers

Who're You by Fela Kuti

La Recta Final by Vico C

Flores de Colombia by Lalito y Conjunto Colombia

María Elena by Los Indios Tabajaras

Patrona De Los Reclusos by The Latin Brothers

Grito Vagabundo by Guillermo Buitrago

Eco en Stereo by La Sonora Dinamita

El Hijo de Toño by Usma Y Su Conjunto

Noche De Ronda by Los Panchos

Donde Esta Santa Claus? by Augie Rios

Sangre Goajira by Los Indígenas

Cuando Voy por la Calle by Trio America

A Little Respect by Erasure

Baby Girl by Pedro Bromfman

Finca Escobar by Pedro Bromfman

Portofino #1 by Raymond Scott

Otro Pecado by El Tri

La Murga by Willie Colón, Héctor Lavoe, and Yomo Toro

Serenata De Amor by Jaime R. Echavarría

Jaguar House by Illya Kuryaki & The Valderramas

Tocar Timbre by Thierry James

Narcos season 3

A still from Narcos season 3 (Image via Netflix)

No Rompas Más Mi Pobre Corazón by Los Felinos

Billete Verde by Los Rayos De Mexico

Noches de Cali by Los Tupamaros

Lindas Y Bellas by Los Nemus del Pacifico

Oiga Mire Y Vea by Guayacan Orquesta

Dos Gardenias by Angel Canales

Monte Adentro by King Bongo

El Genio del Dub by Los Fabulosos Cadillacs

Los Guaduales by Jaime Llano González and José Luis Martínez Vesga

A la Loma de la Cruz by The Latin Brothers

Cogele el Golpe by Israel "Cachao" López

Julio Jaramillo by Diez Años

Poison by Bell Biv DeVoe

Cali Bonita by Pastor López

Una Novia Valluna by Los Nemus del Pacifico

B*tch Betta Have My Money by AMG

Sweet Harmony by The Beloved

C.R.E.A.M. (Cash Rules Everything Around Me) ft. Method Man, Raekwon, Inspectah Deck, and Buddha Monk by Wu-Tang Clan

Dance With Me by Lords of the New Church

Sobre las Olas by The Latin Brothers

La Gloria Eres Tú (Remastered) by José Antonio Méndez

En Silencio Te Amaré by El Combo de las Estrellas

Adiós by Los Tupamaros

Going Back To Cali by LL Cool J

La Muerte del Pela Vacas by Chalino Sanchez

4th Chamber ft. RZA, Ghostface Killah, and Killah Priest by GZA

Para la Luna by Los Nemus del Pacifico

Amor Traicionero by Guayacan Orquesta

Yo No Tengo Pena by Angel Canales

Come Clean by Jeru the Damaja

Coffee Cold by Galt MacDermot

Para Ti Caleña by La Sonora Dinamita

El Día de Mi Suerte ft. Héctor Lavoe and Willie Colón by Alberto Pedraza

Sonríeme Los by Golden Boys

This Is How We Do It by Montell Jordan

Sabor Navideño by Afrosound

Uy Que Miedo by Agustin y Joaquin Bedoya

El Dragón / La Molienda by Los Orientales de Paramonga

Amor Profundo by Julio Jaramillo

Recuerdo de Amigos by Jorge Ariza

Que No Quede Huella by Rodolfo y Su Tipica RA7

Shook Ones, Pt. II by Mobb Deep

Buenos Hermanos by Ibrahim Ferrer

Triste (Brazil) by Freddie Philips

Muévelo by El General

El Hijo Sin Consuelo by Jaime Ley con Los Lideres

Xochicuicatl by Ixya Herrera

From gritty hip-hop to classic cumbia, Narcos uses music to immerse viewers in its world. Each track adds depth to the storytelling, echoing the tension, culture, and emotion of the era. Whether one is revisiting the show or exploring its soundtrack for the first time, these tracks leave a lasting impression. The entire series and Narcos Mexico are available to stream on Netflix.

