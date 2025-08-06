5 chilling details about Timothy Boczkowski's brutal crimes

Timothy Boczkowski is a name forever linked to two shocking murders that left two women dead under mysterious and eerily similar circumstances. A man who portrayed himself as a loving father, businessman, and churchgoer, Boczkowski’s dark secret would eventually unravel.

He was convicted of murdering both of his wives, Elaine in 1990 and Maryann in 1994, through chilling methods. The case has been extensively covered on the true crime show Living with a Serial Killer on Oxygen, shedding light on the horrors that unfolded within his seemingly perfect life.

The initial crime took place on November 4, 1990, when he called 911 to report that his wife, Elaine, had drowned in their bathtub. However, police soon found inconsistencies in his story, including the lack of water in the tub and a suspicious mark on Elaine’s body.

Though her death was initially ruled as undetermined, no criminal charges were filed. Four years later, on November 7, 1994, Boczkowski called 911 again, claiming his second wife, Maryann, had accidentally drowned in their hot tub.

The scene mirrored his first wife’s death in a disturbing pattern. The case was featured on Living with a Serial Killer in 2022, highlighting the similarities and unraveling the truth about Boczkowski's actions.

This article delves into the details of Timothy Boczkowski's crimes, which not only took the lives of two women but also led to the destruction of a family. As investigations unfolded, it became clear that these deaths were no accidents. Here are five facts about the murders that exposed the true nature of Timothy Boczkowski’s calculating crimes.

Some chilling facts about Timothy Boczkowski's crime

1) The dry bathtub and unexplained mark on Elaine's body

The dry bathtub and unexplained mark on Elaine's body raised suspicions (Representative image via Unsplash)

One of the first chilling details in Timothy Boczkowski’s case was the unusual circumstances surrounding his first wife, Elaine's death. According to Oxygen, when police arrived at the scene, they discovered that the bathtub was completely dry, with no water in it, despite Timothy’s claim that Elaine had drowned.

Furthermore, a suspicious track mark was found on her abdomen, suggesting that she had been forcefully pushed. These inconsistencies led investigators to suspect foul play rather than a tragic accident.

2) The similarity in the deaths of both wives

The similarity in the deaths of both wives raised red flags (Representative image via Unsplash)

The second disturbing detail lies in the eerily similar circumstances of both deaths. In 1994, Timothy Boczkowski called 911, claiming that his second wife, Maryann, had drowned in the hot tub. Just like Elaine, Maryann had a large life insurance policy, and Timothy tried to establish the death as an accident caused by heavy drinking.

However, investigators discovered no evidence of alcohol consumption at the scene, and further examination revealed signs of blunt force trauma and asphyxiation, pointing to murder rather than a tragic drowning.

3) The motive behind the murders

Boczkowski had financial motives behind the murders (Representative image via Unsplash)

Another aspect of Timothy Boczkowski's crimes was the apparent financial motive. Both of his wives had significant life insurance policies taken out by Timothy shortly before their deaths.

In Elaine's case, it was a $25,000 policy, and for Maryann, it was a larger $100,000 policy. Investigators discovered that Boczkowski had premeditated the deaths by planning for them to appear accidental.

4) Failed polygraph test and suspicious statements

Timothy Boczkowski's failed polygraph test and suspicious statements raised alarms (Representative image via Unsplash)

After the death of Maryann, Timothy Boczkowski’s behavior raised numerous red flags. When questioned by police, Boczkowski failed a polygraph test, which led investigators to believe he was hiding the truth.

According to an Oxygen report, published on July 23, 2022, he also made statements that raised suspicions among the investigators, including a comment saying,

“I hope they don’t try to pin this on me.”

Additionally, he explained the scratches on his neck as being from a “scratch massage” given by Maryann, further raising suspicions about the legitimacy of his story.

5) Todd’s revelation: A witness to the crime

Todd’s revelation: A witness to the crime (Representative image via Unsplash)

A particularly chilling aspect of the case was the testimony from the neighbor who looked after his kids after Elaine's death. The neighbor testified that Timothy’s son, Todd, had told her that the boy had seen his father holding his mother down in the bathroom. Additionally, Todd's elder sister had also told the neighbor that she had seen her parents arguing before the death of her mother, but did not report it in 1990. Sandy, however, did report it in 1994.

Todd had no memory of this, possibly because he was a very young child at the time and had repressed the traumatic memory to cope with it. Years later, when Timothy Boczkowski's death penalty was changed to life imprisonment, Boczkowski revealed to Todd that the latter had seen him kill Todd's mother when he was 5 years old.

