5 chilling details about Michelle Despinasse's murder

In September 1999, Michelle Despinasse, age 27, was found shot dead in her home in Nanuet, New York. Her older sister returned home that evening to find Michelle unconscious and bleeding. Michelle was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared brain dead within hours and died two days later.

Ad

During the investigation, it was established that there were no traces of forced entry or burglary. A significant clue arrived from Michelle’s answering machine - a recording of her voice asking a man named “Ken” to stop, followed by a scream and a gunshot.

The case was featured on several true crime shows, such as The Answering Machine Murder and The Devil Speaks. These shows showed the events of Michelle’s final moments, the investigation, and the evidence that led to the conviction.

Ad

Trending

5 key details in Michelle Despinasse's murder explored

1) Final voice recorded on responder device

Michelle's final recorded voice was heard on her responder device: she was heard saying, "Kane... stop... can you stop," followed by a woman screaming and the sound of a gunshot. This real-time recording became a key part of the investigation.

2) There was no forced entry or burglary

The killer probably knew Michelle and may have entered the home with her permission.. (Representative image via Pexels)

Investigators found that there was no forced entry or burglary into Michelle Despinasse's home. This indicated that the killer probably knew Michelle and may have entered the home with her permission.

Ad

3) The timeline proved the accused’s presence

Testimonies placed Rogers at the crime scene. (Representative image via Pexels)

Michelle Despinasse had told someone at around 9:15 pm on the night of the incident that a man—later identified as Ken Rogers—was standing outside her house. This timeline matched witness testimony and Rogers’ changed statements, establishing him as being present at the scene.

Ad

4) Gun purchased before the murder

A witness told the court that he sold Kane a 9mm handgun the same day Michelle Despinasse was killed. Cartridges recovered from the scene matched the 9mm weapon. This testimony links Kane to the gun used in the murder.

5) Circumstantial and Technical Evidence Led to Conviction

The case was based largely on circumstantial evidence. (Representative image via Pexels)

Although the case was based largely on circumstantial evidence, the responding machine recording, gun sale testimony, forensic examination of the shell casing, and Rogers’ contradictory statements led to his conviction. He was sentenced to 25 years to life in 2000.

Ad

The Michelle Despinasse murder case demonstrates how a simple household technology—an answering machine—can become a crucial piece of evidence.

The 48 Hours show presented the case in its investigative format, showing the final audio recording, the timeline of calls, witness testimony, and the legal process in a factual way. The episode shows viewers how a solid case was built by piecing together various pieces of evidence.

To find out more about this case, watch The Devil Speaks's episode, titled Message From the Grave, available for streaming on Philo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suryansh Saraswat Suryansh Saraswat is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from the Asian Academy of Film and Television. Additionally, he has a one-year diploma in Electronic Media and a three-year diploma in Dramatic Arts.



Prior to Sportskeeda, Suryansh worked as a Hindi writer at Pocket FM for a year. He also has two years of experience in filmmaking and media content creation, where he developed strong research, scriptwriting, and content production skills.



Suryansh is passionate about the entertainment industry, particularly its ability to unite people and spark conversations through movies, music, reality TV, and celebrity trends. He strives to report accurate, relevant, and ethical information by using reliable sources, cross-checking facts, staying updated, and writing responsibly.



He enjoys reading novels and plays, watching films, and pursuing photography in his free time. He is particularly fascinated by the 90s era, which he considers the golden age of Indian cinema. He especially loves films starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Know More