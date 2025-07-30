Anna Lisa Raymundo's murder case - A detailed case overview

Anna Lisa Raymundo was found dead in her apartment in Stamford, Connecticut, on November 8, 2002. She was 32 years old and worked in pharmaceutical sales. The investigation revealed that she was murdered inside her home, and there were no signs of forced intrusion, indicating that she knew the attacker.

The crime centered around a love triangle involving a woman named Sheila Davalloo, who worked as a scientist at the same company. Davalloo's ex-boyfriend, Nelson Sessler, later became involved with Anna Lisa Raymundo. When Sessler chose Anna Lisa, Davalloo jealously planned his murder. A fake 911 call and DNA found at the crime scene helped lead the investigation.

The case was featured on several crime documentary shows, most notably an episode of Killer Women with Piers Morgan. This 41-minute episode features an exclusive interview with Sheel Davalu in prison, where she speaks after 14 years of silence.

Anna Lisa Raymundo's murder case overview

Background and relationships

Anna Lisa Raymundo's murder

Sheel Davalloo, a PhD scientist employed at Purdue Pharma, was in an on-and-off relationship with Nelson Sessler and then Anna Lisa Raymundo at the same time. She lied to Sessler that she was divorced. By mid-2002, Sessler was only in a relationship with Anna Lisa.

Davalloo jealously created stories of fictional characters such as "Melissa", "Jack", and "Anna Lisa" and told these to her husband, Paul Christos, to create emotional distance from their marital relationship.

Murder incident

Murder incident

On November 8, 2002, Anna Lisa Raymundo was found dead in 123 Harbor Drive, Apartment 105, Stamford. An anonymous 911 call reported a male attacker, but the address given was false. Upon arriving at the correct address, police found Anna Lisa had been stabbed multiple times and struck on the head with a heavy object.

There were no signs of forced intrusion. DNA belonging to both Davaloo and Raymundo was found in a blood stain found on the bathroom sink handle. Investigators also found that Davaloo's voice was in the 911 call, which was made from a public phone.

Attempted murder of Paul Christos

Attempted murder of Paul Christos

In March 2003, Davaloo tried to murder her husband, Paul Christos. She stabbed him twice with a knife while blindfolded and handcuffed in the name of a "guessing game". She later stabbed him again while he was being taken to the hospital. Christos survived and later testified against Davaloo in court.

Investigation and evidence

Investigation and evidence

Initially, there were no strong leads to Anna Lisa's murder. But after the attack on Paul, the case gained momentum when Nelson Sessler informed the police about Davaloo and Raymundo's relationship. Call recordings, DNA reports, and conversation tapes proved the allegations. Davaloo was arrested in 2007 and charged in 2008.

Legal process

Legal process

Davalu represented herself in court during her trial in Stamford, Connecticut. The court admitted the testimony of her husband, Paul Christos, saying it did not fall under marital privilege. Based on DNA, call records, and witness statements, she was convicted of murder and sentenced to 50 years in prison, which will begin after her New York sentence.

Paul Christos' testimony during the trial, the recordings, and the scientific evidence were considered valid by the court. The verdict was confirmed at all judicial levels, and Davalou's appeals were rejected, bringing the case to a complete legal close.

Viewers can watch true crime episodes of this case on Oxygen and Discovery+.

