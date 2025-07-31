5 chilling details about Helen Moore's brutal crime

A Texas registered nurse named Helen Moore was taken into custody in a case involving the deaths of people under her supervision. Court documents state that once her healthcare center undertook an internal inquiry, Moore's role in the suspicious deaths was revealed.
Following Moore's arrest, local officials conducted a thorough investigation that turned up a number of startling details that demonstrated the seriousness of her alleged offenses.
The case was featured in an episode of 48 Hours titled, Death by Injection, which aired on CBS. The episode included interviews with medical experts, investigators, and former co-workers, as well as some never-before-seen surveillance footage and internal documents.
The episode showed the evidence leading up to Moore's arrest, including autopsy reports and toxicology analysis, CBS News reported. The program aimed to present a complete timeline of events and highlight the systemic shortcomings that allowed crimes like these to go unnoticed for so long.
5 key details about Helen Moore's brutal crime explored
1) Patients were targeted on night shifts
Helen Moore usually worked night shifts, and that is when she allegedly gave unauthorized injections to patients. According to the Texas Board of Nursing, this time was chosen because there was less staffing and less monitoring at that time. Patient monitoring logs seen during the investigation confirmed that the condition of many victims only deteriorated during their duty.
2) Insulin was used as a weapon
The investigation revealed that Helen Moore gave her patients excessive amounts of insulin, even though they did not need it. Toxicology reports proved that the insulin levels in the bodies of the dead patients were several times higher than normal.
Insulin is a drug that can cause hypoglycemia (extremely low blood sugar) and result in death. The effects of insulin appear to be natural health complications, making the murder easier to hide. The prosecution also told the court that the patients to whom Moore gave insulin were not prescribed this drug by the doctor.
3) Tampering with medical records
Helen Moore is accused of altering or leaving incomplete medical records of patients. An unplanned audit conducted by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) found that there was no mention of insulin or any type of injection therapy in the charts of patients who died.
In addition, surveillance footage showed Moore entering the rooms of patients who later died, but her name was not mentioned in the records.
4) Prior disciplinary warnings ignored
Before serious criminal charges were brought, Helen Moore had already had prior disciplinary violations. According to old disciplinary reports from the Texas Nursing Board, she was given written warnings for handling medications without permission and not following documented procedures. These warnings were not taken seriously at the time, allowing her to continue working without restriction.
5) Pattern of deaths exposed by internal audit
The hospital's internal review committee found an unusual increase in the number of deaths while Moore was on duty. According to the report obtained by local news outlet KHOU 11, the committee observed that patient mortality was about 45% higher during Moore's shifts. Based on this discrepancy, a criminal investigation was launched, which laid the foundation for her arrest and multiple charges.
Even now, the subject is frequently brought up when talking about patient safety procedures. Since then, regulatory bodies have examined internal reporting systems and background check protocols to stop future occurrences of this kind. The healthcare industry is being forced to examine how early warnings were disregarded as legal procedures move forward.
To find out more about this case, viewers can watch 48 Hours: Death by Injection, available on Paramount+.