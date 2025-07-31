Livye Lewis's murder: A detailed case overview

On the night of October 31, 2020, 19-year-old Livye Lewis was brutally murdered in Hemphill, Texas. Her body was found in the driver's seat of her car, with a gunshot wound to her neck. Just hours earlier, Livye Lewishad attended a local Halloween party—where she had dressed up like everyone else, hoping to have fun. But the celebratory night took a terrifying turn when her ex-boyfriend, 25-year-old Matthew Edgar, showed up.

Their relationship had been tumultuous, filled with jealousy and emotional conflict. Livye Lewis had tried to move on, but Edgar remained a shadow in her life—which ultimately proved fatal. Livye Lewis was known in her community as a sweet and cheerful girl. She was a student and her parents' favorite, who loved animals. Her friends said she was full of life and very kind.

Her senseless death rocked Sabine County, which doesn't usually see such violent crimes. The investigation quickly identified Matthew Edgar as a suspect—a man with a troubled past and an obsession with Livye Lewis. Though the evidence consistently went against him, the court proceedings sparked even more outrage when Edgar escaped justice even after being convicted.

This case was highlighted in the 48 Hours episode titled The Black Swan Murder? The episode is available to watch on Paramount+.

Livye Lewis's murder case explained: Everything you need to know

Halloween Night Altercation

According to CBS News, Livye Lewis attended a Halloween party in Sabine County, Texas, on the night of October 30, 2020. She was seen there with Matthew Edgar and his ex-wife, Montana Bockel. At some point during the party, Edgar became upset that Lewis was planning to spend the night elsewhere.

Witnesses later reported that Edgar physically attacked Bockel and damaged her car. At around 3:22 am, Edgar sent a message to Bockel, referring to Lewis, suggesting romantic jealousy and confrontational intent. He believed, according to Bockel, that she could have stopped Liveye from leaving with the person she decided to spend the night with.

Disturbing Messages and Discovery of the Crime Scene

Shortly after this message, at around 3:34 am, Edgar responded to Bockel’s question about Lewis’s whereabouts with a single word: “Dead.” He then claimed in another message that she had Lewis’s phone and car keys. These digital communications were later produced in court to establish the timeline.

According to CBS News and court testimony, a passerby found Lewis dead in the driver's seat of his car at about 5:15 am with a gunshot wound to her neck. Matthew Edgar was found unconscious and bloodied nearby, and initially claimed he didn't remember anything.

Forensic Evidence Links Edgar to Crime

One of Edgar's firearms, the alleged murder weapon, was discovered close to the crime site. DNA from bloodstains discovered on Edgar's pants matched Lewis, and the bullet fragments matched the weapon, according to forensic investigations.

This information was provided by Texas Ranger J.P. MacDonough, the lead investigator for the investigation. CBS reported that the state's case was strengthened and the timeframe was clarified through forensic examination of security footage and phone logs.

Trial, Escape, and 11-Month Manhunt

In July 2021, Edgar was formally charged with first-degree murder. Edgar let the battery of his ankle monitor die and fled on the third day of the trial, which began on January 4, 2022. Despite his absence, the trial proceeded, and the jury found him guilty based on the evidence that was presented.

According to CBS News, Edgar remained on the run for 11 months after a nationwide manhunt was launched. He was finally arrested on December 29, 2022, in a Hemphill community near his grandparents' home. The arrest was made with assistance from U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement.

After arrest

Edgar appeared in court for sentencing following the arrest. According to court documents, he was sentenced to 99 years in jail on January 3, 2023, with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

The murder case of Livye Lewis became a major legal precedent in East Texas, involving a complex investigation, a trove of digital evidence, and the escape of a suspect during trial.

With the conviction and arrest of Matthew Edgar, the case concluded after two years of legal proceedings, multi-agency collaboration, and widespread public attention.

48 Hours: The Blackout Murder of Livye Lewis is also available for streaming on Paramount+.

