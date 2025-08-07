Acapulco season 4 episode 5 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Acapulco season 4 episode 5 will be released at 12 am ET on August 13, 2025, on Apple TV+. Following the staff protest resolution in episode 3, episode 4 focuses on Las Colinas' attempt to regain its top position after losing its #1 ranking to rival resort El Alma del Mar. Alejandro Vera sends Maximo and Chad on an undercover mission to see what makes the resort tick.Maximo brings Julia along as the two discover that there’s something beyond the luxury amenities and little things that the El Alma del Mar does to make their guests happy. Chad, also on his own undercover journey, meets Gloria, and sparks fly between the two despite his posing as a fake customer.He eventually tells Gloria the truth, and the two continue their budding romance, which eventually leads to the episode’s revelation. Meanwhile, Nora and Esteban’s investigation into the mysterious death of their neighbour takes a turn when they realise that Senor Cabrera wasn’t even a suspect in his potential murder.Back in the present, Maximo is attempting to settle his nerves about meeting Julia again by taking Paloma, his daughter, out for a spa day. This sets the stage for Acapulco season 4 episode 5.When does Acapulco season 4 episode 5 come out? Release time for all major time zones View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAcapulco season 4 episode 5 is set to premiere at 12 am ET on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. The episode, titled In the Air Tonight, is written by Ilse Apellaniz and continues the storyline following the shocking revelation about Don Pablo's secret role at El Alma del Mar. Here's when viewers can watch the new episode in major time zones around the world:RegionsRelease dateRelease TimeEastern Time (ET)August 1312:00 AMCentral Time (CT)August 1211:00 PMMountain Time (MT)August 1210:00 PMPacific Time (PT)August 129:00 PMBritish Summer Time (BST)August 135:00 AMCentral European Time (CET)August 136:00 AMIndia Standard Time (IST)August 139:30 AMJapan Standard Time (JST)August 139:30 AMAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)August 132:00 PMNew Zealand Standard Time (NZST)August 134:00 PMHow many episodes are left in Acapulco season 4?Acapulco season 4 has ten episodes, with six remaining after the August 6, 2025, release of episode 4. The bilingual comedy's final season follows a weekly release schedule on Apple TV+, with new episodes releasing every Wednesday until the series finale in September.The remaining episodes in this fourth and final season are scheduled as follows:Episode 5: In The Air Tonight - August 13, 2025 (Written by Ilse Apellaniz)Episode 6: TBA - August 20, 2025 (Written by Bernardo Cubria)Episode 7: TBA - August 27, 2025 (Written by Francisco Cabrera-Feo)Episode 8: TBA - September 3, 2025 (Written by Celeste Klaus)Episode 9: TBA - September 10, 2025 (Written by Maggie Feakins)Episode 10: TBA - September 17, 2025 (Written by Gonzalo Lomeli and Sam Laybourne)Also read: Unspeakable Sins season 1 ending explained: What happens to Claudio?A brief recap of Acapulco season 4 episode 4A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@AppleTV) Following the staff's successful protest, Acapulco season 4 episode 5 shifts focus to other plotlines across several storylines. After forcing Alejandro Vera to acknowledge the staff's importance, Maximo and Chad are tasked with an undercover mission to find out what makes El Alma del Mar tick.The rival resort has stolen the number 1 spot from Las Colinas, and it has started affecting the resort’s business. The two men visit their rival, with Maximo bringing along Julia, hoping to ask her to move in with him on their one-year anniversary. Things take a turn when Gloria, the events coordinator at El Alma del Mar, tells Chad that Don Pablo is the resort’s secret sauce.He’s yet to tell Maximo this by the end of the episode, while Julia agrees to move in with Maximo despite all his anxiety about asking her. Meanwhile, in another plot line, Esteban and Nora's investigation into their neighbour Juan's suspicious death takes an unexpected turn as they realise they may have been mistaken about him being murdered.However, the appearance of Juan’s daughter, Dalia, makes Esteban wary again, especially after he discovers that she hates her father for the way he treats her. It complicates things for everyone, leading to Acapulco season 4 episode 5.Also read: Wednesday season 2 (part 1) ending explained: Who is the new villain in Nevermore?What to expect from Acapulco season 4 episode 5?A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@AppleTV)Following the significant revelation in episode 4, Acapulco season 4 episode 5 will likely explore Don Pablo’s choice to work for El Alma del Mar despite his love for Las Colinas. Alejandro Vera, Chad, and Maximo will likely eventually confront him at some point in the next episode.For Maximo, however, the episode will likely focus on him and Julia moving in together, while Esteban likely continues his investigation into Juan’s daughter Dalia. Despite figuring out that Juan may not have been murdered, Esteban remains unconvinced and likely believes that his daughter may have played some part in his death.In the present-day timeline, older Maximo's anxieties about his upcoming reunion with Julia will likely come to fruition. Acapulco season 4 episode 5 preview showcases the two having a meal together, which will likely set the stage for the future of their relationship at the halfway point of the season.Interested viewers can watch Acapulco season 4 on Apple TV+.