Acapulco season 3 recap: All to know before season 4 releases

Acapulco season 3 premiered on Apple TV+ in May 2024, with the fourth and final season set to be released on July 23, 2025. A bilingual comedy, the show’s third season consisted of ten episodes that were released weekly, continuing the story of young Maximo Gallardo Ramos. It followed Ramos in 1985 as he climbed the ladder at Las Colinas resort while his present-day self battled his past.

Not only that, Acapulco season 3 also revealed what happened between Maximo and Julia, showing viewers why the lead character became so hated by everyone at the resort. Acapulco season 3 explored how Maximo compromised himself morally by prioritising his career over relationships, failing to balance the line between being a manager and a friend.

Maximo’s struggles with his past in the present day, as well as a ‘big decision,’ set the stage for a dramatic fourth and final season.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Acapulco season 3. Reader's discretion is advised.

Maximo’s climb up the corporate ladder and his moral compromises

Acapulco season 3 kicks off by following the younger Maximo Gallardo in the 1985 timeline as he attempts to navigate and figure his way through his challenging new role as Assistant Operations Manager. However, his promotion continues to test his relationship with his friends, who have remained as staff members after the events of season 2.

That particularly includes Memo and Julia, as throughout the season, Maximo uncovers the less glamorous side of his new job. The season’s pivotal moment arrives when Maximo, accidentally, reveals a book of guest secrets to Alejandro Vera, which sets in motion a series of events.

These eventually lead to Don Pablo and Diane being fired, and despite failing to prevent the coup alongside Memo and Julia, Maximo earns another promotion. Alejandro makes him the Head of Operations, but Maximo's willingness to accept the role sours his relationships with the friends he has left.

Acapulco season 3 answers what happened between Maximo and Julia

Throughout Acapulco season 3, Maximo and Julia continue their relationship, but as the season progresses, things slowly start to evolve. Julia begins to question the things that Maximo is doing to further his career and starts to wonder whether his ambition is changing him as a person.

The showrunners build the tension throughout season 3 with Maximo continuing to make questionable decisions that affect both his work and his social relationships. Things eventually come to a boil when he tries to take Dulce (Memo’s sister) down by using Memo to get one over her, but his best friend ends up disappointed by Maximo’s methods.

Not only that, he also attempts to gain favour with Alejandro and mentions the book of secrets, which Alejandro uses to get both Don Pablo and Diane fired. Julia then tells Maximo that he can’t work for Alejandro after what he did. But Maximo still takes the role Alejandro offers him, which leads to his relationship with Julia souring.

Acapulco season 3’s finale sets up the fourth and final season

While Maximo is dealing with more than his fair share of drama in 1985, present-day Maximo also has his troubles to contend with. Over the course of Acapulco season 3, he and Hugo visit his estranged daughter Paloma to attempt to reconnect and apologise for not being there for her in the past.

He then heads back to Las Colinas to see how his former stomping grounds are doing, but is unhappy with what he sees when he arrives. Following Don Pablo’s funeral, Maximo meets Julia once again and asks her out. While the two start reconnecting again, she leaves after his focus gets distracted by work yet again.

However, she thanks him for everything, which triggers something within Maximo. So much so that by the next day, he rushes to her side again and tells her that he bought Las Colinas and wants to run it alongside her, setting up the fourth and final season.

Acapulco's fourth and final season will premiere on July 23, 2025, on Apple TV+.

