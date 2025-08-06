Acapulco season 4 episode 4 ending explained: What is Alma del Mar’s secret sauce?

Acapulco season 4 episode 4 was released on August 6, 2025. In the episode titled Higher Love, the storyline kicks off with Vera ordering Maximo and Chad to infiltrate rival resort El Alma del Mar. Maximo brings along Julia with the couple, hoping to celebrate their first anniversary in style, which leads to its own problems.However, the episode ends with a dramatic conclusion as Chad discovers a surprising revelation about the competitor's success.Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Acapulco season 4 episode 4. Reader discretion is advised.The revelation in Acapulco season 4 episode 4 is that Don Pablo is El Alma del Mar's &quot;secret sauce&quot; and the reason they have been doing so well recently. Chad discovers this after spending some time with a hotel employee named Gloria, and just as he leaves, he spots Don Pablo. Gloria proceeds to tell him that Don Pablo is their consultant and what they would call their “secret sauce.”Acapulco season 4 episode 4 reveals what makes Alma del Mar tickA still from the trailer (Image via AppleTV)Acapulco season 4 episode 4 kicks off with present-day Maximo taking viewers and his daughter, Paloma, back to 1986. Set three weeks after the events of the previous episode, episode 4 is a tale of corporate espionage, and it starts with Alejandro Vega reading the news that El Alma del Mar has taken over the top spot.While that happened three weeks ago, the Las Colinas crew has struggled to get their resort back up the table, with occupancy also dropping. Forced to take action, Vega sends Chad and Maximo on an undercover mission to figure out what makes El Alma del Mar tick.Maximo brings Julia along to help sell his undercover identity while Chad poses as &quot;Doug Dangerfield&quot; to gather intelligence about the competition. He meets Gloria, El Alma del Mar's senior events coordinator, and forms a genuine connection that sees things take an unexpected turn.Meanwhile, Maximo and Julia learn that the resort’s staff members have anticipated their every need, giving them what they want before they even realize they want it. It has the two of them in awe as they question guests, with most praising the various luxury amenities.However, by the end of the episode, Chad’s budding romance with Gloria leads to the revelation when he spots a familiar figure in the hotel lobby. That’s when Gloria tells him that Don Pablo, the man he sees, is a consultant at the hotel and what the resort calls their “secret sauce,” as the episode fades to black.Esteban and Nora’s investigation leads them to a place they didn’t expect View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter Esteban convinces Nora that their neighbor Juan’s death wasn’t accidental, the two break into his house in episode 3 and find a death threat note. Then, to decipher the signature, they create a fake petition and go around getting their neighbors to sign it, hoping it will help them figure out the killer.While everyone agrees to sign the fake petition, only Señor Cabrera refuses to, which leads to him becoming the couple’s prime suspect. In Acapulco season 4 episode 4, the two proceed to stake out Cabrera’s house for three weeks but find nothing during their investigation. However, things take a turn when a woman enters his house and the two decide to spy on their conversation.They then realize that Cabrera can’t read or write and is learning to, while the woman is a tutor who comes home to teach him. Esteban and Nora realize that they’ve been focusing on the wrong suspect and decide to go back to Juan’s house to see if they missed anything.When they enter, they notice a new smell and decide to investigate the fridge, where they find more notes on various food items. The handwriting matches the death threat they found earlier, and the two finally realize that they’ve been chasing their own tails.It seems that Juan had been leaving himself notes to ensure that he eats the right food, and the death threat was simply a threat to himself not to eat dessert. Nora is happy with the conclusion and leaves, while Esteban stays back to clean the house, which is when Juan’s daughter, Dalia, walks in. She claims she’s here to collect something, goes into the closet, and removes a suitcase.From the suitcase, she takes out a case containing gold coins, calls her father a monster several times, throws a photograph of the two of them in the trash, and then leaves the apartment. It leaves Esteban curious about the duo’s relationship, with viewers left wondering whether there’s a new murder suspect in town in Acapulco season 4 episode 4.Interested viewers can watch Acapulco season 4 episode 4 on Apple TV+.