Acapulco season 4 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

Created by Eduardo Cisneros, Austin Winsberg, and Jason Shuman, Acapulco season 4 is a bilingual comedy-drama series that premiered on Apple TV+ in October 2021. The series is set to conclude with its fourth and final season on July 23, 2025. Inspired by the 2017 film How to Be a Latin Lover, the show follows Maximo Gallardo's rags-to-riches story told through dual timelines.

One is set in 1984 and follows Maximo’s journey as a simple cabana boy as he climbs up the ladder, while the other is set in the present day, where Maximo narrates the story to his nephew Hugo. The first season of the Mexican-American series was well-received, earning a 100% from critics and a 91% fan rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is echoed by seasons 2 and 3.

The series features an ensemble cast with Eugenio Derbez and Enrique Arrizon as older and younger Máximo, respectively. Acapulco also stars Fernando Carsa, Camila Perez, Chord Overstreet, Jessica Collins, and Raphael Alejandro.

When and where will Acapulco season 4 be released?

Acapulco season 4 will begin streaming on July 23, 2025, on Apple TV+ with two episodes premiering on the release date. This comes after Apple TV+ announced that the show would be ending with the fourth season, making the release a bittersweet end to the show.

The other eight episodes of the ten-episode series will drop weekly on the streaming platform. Here is a list of the episodes, along with their release dates:

Episode 1: TBA (July 23, 2025)

Episode 2: TBA (July 23, 2025)

Episode 3: TBA (July 30, 2025)

Episode 4: TBA (August 6, 2025)

Episode 5: TBA (August 13, 2025)

Episode 6: TBA (August 20, 2025)

Episode 7: TBA (August 27, 2025)

Episode 8: TBA (September 3, 2025)

Episode 9: TBA (September 10, 2025)

Episode 10: TBA (September 17, 2025)

A paid subscription is required to access the content. Apple has a single plan priced at $9.99 a month, and viewers can also save 15% by paying an annual upfront fee of $99.99.

All cast members in Acapulco season 4

As mentioned above, Acapulco season 4 consists of an impressive cast with more than a few actors reprising their roles. Eugenio Derbez and Enrique Arrizon star as an older and younger Máximo Gallardo, respectively.

They’ll be joined by a strong supporting cast of returning characters, including Fernando Carsa, Rafael Cebrián, Vanessa Bauche, and Camila Perez, among others.

Here is a full list of the actors:

Eugenio Derbez as present-day Máximo Gallardo

Enrique Arrizon as young Máximo Gallardo

Fernando Carsa as Guillermo (Memo)

Rafael Cebrián as Hector Valero

Vanessa Bauche as Nora Gallardo Ramos

Camila Perez as Julia Gonzalez

Carlos Corona as Esteban

Chord Overstreet as Chad Davies

Regina Reynoso as Sara Gallardo Ramos

Jessica Collins as Diane Davies

Regina Orozco as Lupe

Damián Alcázar as Don Pablo Bonilla

Jaime Camil as Alejandro Vera

Cristo Fernández

Keyla Monterroso Mejia

What to expect from Acapulco season 4?

First released in 2021, Acapulco instantly established itself as an Apple TV+ hit thanks to its dual timeline storytelling and the vibrant aesthetic it offered viewers. Now, after three successful seasons, the series will conclude with season 4, which will premiere on July 23, 2025.

The final season will follow Maximo Gallardo across two timelines: in the present day, where the older Maximo has now bought Las Colinas and is working tirelessly to restore it to its former glory. Meanwhile, in 1986, the younger Maximo has been promoted yet again, but it has come at the cost of his relationship with his friends and girlfriend.

He also faces his biggest challenge after a competitor takes Las Colinas’ number 1 spot, pushing him to do whatever it takes to reclaim the spot. That, yet again, comes at a cost, as Maximo’s ambitious methods push his relationships with his best friend, Memo, and girlfriend, Julia, to the limit. One that will define his legacy and force him to take action when he becomes much older.

Interested viewers can stream episodes of Acapulco season 4 starting July 23, 2025, on Apple TV+.

